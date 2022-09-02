ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Southern Minnesota News

Two teens injured in Watonwan County rollover Saturday

Two teens were injured when a car rolled over in Watonwan County Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Lydia Bea Dauwalter, age 17, of Chanhassen was driving a Lexus SUV northbound on Highway 4. At about 1:30 p.m., near milepost 33 in St. James Township, the Lexus left the road and rolled.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Albert Lea man sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees for felony receiving stolen property charge in Mower County District Court

An Albert Lea man who was found to be in possession of a trailer valued at $10,000 that had been stolen from Cornerstone Church in Austin, and also a bicycle contained in the trailer that had been stolen from a residence in the city of Hollandale in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees, plus time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students

BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.  The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
KIMT

Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
1520 The Ticket

Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KAAL-TV

Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
willmarradio.com

Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection

(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
DANUBE, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured

One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
DANUBE, MN
knuj.net

New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.

Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
MAPLETON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato boy hospitalized after gun safe falls on him; online fundraiser started

An online fundraiser has been started for a Mankato boy who was hospitalized after a gun safe fell on him. Samuel Carver was excited to help with a “huge new gun safe” on Saturday in his family’s shop, according to a Go Fund Me page. The boy was unaware the safe was not yet secure and the safe fell on him when he opened the door, according to the page. The safe weighs 960 pounds, according to a Caring Bridge page started by Bethany Carver, the boy’s mother.
MANKATO, MN

