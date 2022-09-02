Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Two teens injured in Watonwan County rollover Saturday
Two teens were injured when a car rolled over in Watonwan County Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 3, Lydia Bea Dauwalter, age 17, of Chanhassen was driving a Lexus SUV northbound on Highway 4. At about 1:30 p.m., near milepost 33 in St. James Township, the Lexus left the road and rolled.
Southern Minnesota News
Albert Lea man sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees for felony receiving stolen property charge in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was found to be in possession of a trailer valued at $10,000 that had been stolen from Cornerstone Church in Austin, and also a bicycle contained in the trailer that had been stolen from a residence in the city of Hollandale in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees, plus time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court.
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students
BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake
A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swnewsmedia.com
Woman who allegedly took infant son during visitation in Scott County charged with kidnapping
A 24-year-old Hamel woman has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking her infant son during a parental visitation at the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday. Zenitra Zaphorah Forester was charged Wednesday in Scott County District Court on one count of kidnapping. Forester is the noncustodial mother of the 9-month-old boy.
KIMT
Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
kymnradio.net
Sheriff’s Department concerned about motorcycle accidents; Defeat of Jesse James Days begins Wednesday; One month left to apply for Northfield Shares Grant
The Rice County Sheriff’s Department is sounding the alarm for a disturbing trend on the roads this year. As of the end of August,. the number of fatal and serious-injury motorcycle crashes in 2022 has already matched those in all of 2021. So far, Rice County has recorded three...
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
KAAL-TV
Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
willmarradio.com
Death of Kadin Huntley one of 5 in the last 9 years at deadly intersection
(Danube MN-) The death of 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo last weekend is the 5th fatal crash in the last 9 years at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4, eight miles south of Danube.. East-west traffic on 4 has a stop sign, while north-south traffic on 1 does not. Huntley died after the car he was riding in went through the stop sign Sunday and was hit by a southbound SUV. In June of 2019, 22-year-old Madison Vagle of Redwood Falls was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a semi at that intersection and died of her injuries. Two months later, in August of 2019, 88-year-old Anna Jansen of St. Michael and 53-year-old David Swanson of Lincoln Nebraska died in a crash there. And in September 2013, 47-year-old Curtis Schmidt of Danube was killed in a crash at that intersection. No word from Renville County officials at this time on if any safety improvements or studies have been done at that intersection.
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
knuj.net
New Ulm Fire Department return to the Lamplighter Saturday Morning.
Around 7am Saturday New Ulm Fire and Police Departments were called back to Lamplighter Sports Bar and Grill in downtown New Ulm. Authorities had responded early Friday morning to extinguish flames at the restaurant. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho’s statement Saturday morning.
KEYC
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato boy hospitalized after gun safe falls on him; online fundraiser started
An online fundraiser has been started for a Mankato boy who was hospitalized after a gun safe fell on him. Samuel Carver was excited to help with a “huge new gun safe” on Saturday in his family’s shop, according to a Go Fund Me page. The boy was unaware the safe was not yet secure and the safe fell on him when he opened the door, according to the page. The safe weighs 960 pounds, according to a Caring Bridge page started by Bethany Carver, the boy’s mother.
Comments / 0