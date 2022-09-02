Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in recent dirt bike thefts arrested
ALBANY — An Albany man who had been wanted for similar crimes in Grady County has been arrested by Albany Police while trying to steal a dirt bike on the 2600 block of Erica Court. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court in reference to a theft...
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating after man shot and another robbed possibly by same suspect in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the same suspect allegedly shot a man and then stole another man's car in Macon. According to a press release, the Bibb Sheriff's Office received a call around 1:15 p.m. about a man who was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street by another man in a gray BMW.
32-Year-Old Marcus Jameil Hall Killed Following Police Chase in Turner County (Turner County, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal accident following a police chase, that claimed a life. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a blue Hyundai Sonata was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
wfxl.com
Man sentenced to 25 years in Houston County child molestation case
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who pled guilty to aggravated child molestation in Houston County will spend the next 25 years in prison. A release from District Attorney William Kendall's Office states that 40-year-old Jonathan Allen Bennett pled guilty on August 31. After Bennett is released from prison,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Albany man sentenced in drug trafficking
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Gregory Washington, 30, was sentenced to over 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Louis...
douglasnow.com
Coffee Correctional inmate claims self-defense in prison murder charge
A Coffee Correctional inmate, Joshua Dustin Carnes, who was charged with murder in January for a death that occurred in the prison, has filed a motion claiming the act was justified in self-defense. Carnes was recently released from prison but is now being held in the Coffee County Jail awaiting an evidentiary hearing this month when the judge will hear his motion for immunity.
wfxl.com
Police: Fourth teen arrested in connection to Albany robbery, beating
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a man that says he was robbed and beaten in Albany. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says the robbery happened at a home on Auburn Drive on July 31, 2022. The Albany Gang Task Force identified two of...
Man arrested following shooting at a Valdosta nightclub
The Valdosta Police Department announced Saturday morning that it made an arrest in a shooting at a nightclub.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Shootout between two men in Macon leaves passerby with gunshot wound
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shootout between two men Saturday in Macon left a woman injured with a gunshot wound. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened along Mercer University Drive near the intersection with Stevens Drive. Investigators say, just after 3 p.m., witnesses tell them two different vehicles were in a turning lane, attempting to turn left onto Stevens Drive. The driver of a Honda CRV pulled onto Stevens Drive and got out, exchanging gunfire with a man driving a Honda Accord. Meanwhile, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was shot as she drove through the intersection while the incident happened.
41nbc.com
Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
Victim identified in fatal crash on Northside Drive
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Northside Drive. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Northside Drive near it's intersection with Athens Drive around 1:30 p.m. A man was driving a 2016 Chevy Cruze going south on Northside Drive when...
GBI, police arrest man in June 26 death of 60-year-old woman in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police have arrested a man in the June 26 death of 60-year-old Johnnie “Red” Walker, who was found dead in the 300 block of East 11 Avenue in Cordele. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, Walker was last seen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a Friday night shooting that killed one and left another victim injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sept. 3, at around 1:05 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Deputies responded to Peaches Nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot.
WALB 10
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating a possible shooting that happened on Tuesday in Brooks County, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 30, at about 5:30 p.m., Thomas County Deputies received a report of an aggravated assault that happened in...
Georgia county looking for two men photographed stealing cards out of unattended wallets
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s in identify two males caught on camera stealing cards from unsuspecting shoppers. Deputies suspect the two men to be working together, selecting shoppers that are not paying close attention to their belongings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Woman found dead off of Elm Street in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The body of a dead woman has been found in downtown Macon on Labor Day morning. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the woman's body was found in a creek off of Elm Street. Coroner Leon Jones says the creek is...
wgxa.tv
FBI helps catch suspects in East Macon armed robbery that left clerk injured
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in custody for an armed robbery at a Jeffersonville Rd. convenience store. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrests of 33-year-old Antonio Demarcus Ford and 37-year-old Latosha Laquita Blash. They were taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals...
WJCL
Man arrested after two women shot, one killed, in Valdosta nightclub
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Authorities arrested a man hours after a deadly double shooting at Peaches Nightclub in Valdosta. It happened around 1:05 a.m. Saturday. Valdosta police and Lowndes County Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found a 40-year-old woman shot in the arm and a 28-year-old woman shot in the chest.
southgatv.com
Arrest made in murder of Johnnie “Red” Walker
Agents with the GBI secured warrants for the arrest of Williams today. Williams was located by Cordele Police Detective Makalah Middlebrooks and was arrested shortly after that without incident and transported to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, where he was processed. On June 26th of this year, just before...
wfxl.com
Man possibly killed in Boston shooting found in Brooks County
A man has died following a shooting in Boston Tuesday. Tuesday evening Thomas County deputies received a report of an aggravated assault that occurred in the 300 block of Martin Road, in Boston. When deputies arrived, they found evidence that a possible shooting had occurred. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office...
Comments / 1