BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shootout between two men Saturday in Macon left a woman injured with a gunshot wound. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened along Mercer University Drive near the intersection with Stevens Drive. Investigators say, just after 3 p.m., witnesses tell them two different vehicles were in a turning lane, attempting to turn left onto Stevens Drive. The driver of a Honda CRV pulled onto Stevens Drive and got out, exchanging gunfire with a man driving a Honda Accord. Meanwhile, the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan was shot as she drove through the intersection while the incident happened.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO