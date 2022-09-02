Read full article on original website
CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 5, 2022. Jalon Jashawn Thomas, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms. Mistie Lee Mendelssohn, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. David Joseph Smith Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture,...
Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank. Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on...
Calcasieu School Board candidate forums announced
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Federation of Teachers and School Employees has announced the dates for local School Board candidate forums. Each of the meetings will be on a Monday this month at 5:30 p.m. All candidates are invited to the forums which are open to the public.
Sunrise Interview: Road widening and drainage project closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke to Lake Charles Chief of Police Shawn Caldwell this morning about the road widening and drainage project that will be causing some traffic detours around the area. Starting at 7 a.m. today, Sept. 6, 2022, the intersection of West Prien Lake Rd. and...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned tractor-trailer slowing EB traffic near Starks exit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is congestion on I-10 eastbound near between the Starks exit and the Louisiana/Texas state line. The Department of Transportation said in a tweet that a tractor-trailer has overturned.
MADD reminds residents to drive responsibly on Labor Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Labor Day weekend in full swing, the Louisiana chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking people not to get behind the wheel if they are intoxicated. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that during the labor day weekend, 38% of all...
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on rain possible the next few days; clouds help with temps
The Lake Charles Regional Airport didn’t receive any rain yesterday. The rain fell to our east. I expected isolated showers and thunderstorms late morning south of I-10. More coverage potential this afternoon. A few heavy downpours (isolated) are possible. Lake Charles hit 85° yesterday. Highs today look to be mid 80s for some today, with lows in the low-mid 70′s. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy skies for today.
Housing marketing ‘balancing out,’ Lake Area realtors say
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are in the market for a new home, the keys could be yours sooner than you think. That’s because local realtors say buyers are gaining time and options as the housing market balances out. “This is the time to buy, this is,”...
Barbe football player goes viral with syrup
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A high school football player in Lake Charles has gone viral after posing with a bottle of syrup on Instagram. It started when the Barbe High School football team got together for pictures recently. Ian Evans noticed his teammate brought some syrup to the photo shoot.
Experts expecting higher than usual traffic on Labor Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Labor Day is usually the time when gas prices skyrocket, but this year those prices are declining. Because of that, experts are expecting more traffic on the roads. “I think that’s one of the most dangerous holidays I think. As far as my opinion to...
Labor leader urges people to reflect on the working people who keep our country going
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years workers and politicians could count on there being a union labor day picnic complete with special attractions for the kids. Chuck Bennett is the president of the SWLA Central Trades and Labor Council. He hoped people will spend some time reflecting on workers who he called unsung heroes.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Still Expected Through Monday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms continue to be in the forecast as we head into Sunday. With an upper-level disturbance continuing to head closer to the area, as well as plenty of moisture around, that will contribute to above normal rain chances once again. Like Saturday, showers look to be present in the morning along the Gulf coast in Cameron Parish. As we head into the afternoon, daytime heating will kick in to help trigger afternoon showers and storms further north in the area as well. That will also help keep temperatures a bit on the cooler side as well, with high’s still expected to top out in the mid 80′s. As for Labor Day Monday, storm activity may be a little more scattered, which could allow for a somewhat better day for outdoor activities. You can track any storms that do pop up with the First Alert weather App.
Cinemark offers $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of National Cinema Day, Cinemark theaters are trying to attract moviegoers this Labor Day weekend by offering some discounted prices. 7News headed out to one local Cinemark Saturday afternoon and caught up with moviegoers who were happy to watch a film on the big screen for less.
Touchdown Live Week 1 | Oberlin Tigers vs. Pine Prairie Panthers
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) -The LSU Tigers did not take the field on Saturday, but there was still Tiger Football. Friday night, the Oberlin Tigers and the Pine Prairie Panthers were scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., but the game was rained out. That didn’t stop them from coming out Saturday morning to get the game in before the holiday weekend. The Oberlin Tigers got on the board first with this red zone run through the middle by #8 De’Sean Deville. The Tigers went for two here but fell short making the score 6-0 Tigers.
