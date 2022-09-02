Tuesday’s Democratic primary will settle hard-fought races after months of campaigning in Berkshire County

Read full article on original website
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Berkshire District Attorney (Andrea Harrington vs. Timothy Shugrue)
Incumbent Andrea Harrington is challenged by Timothy Shugrue in the Democratic primary in the Berkshire District Attorney election Tuesday. Harrington became the first female Berkshire DA in 2018 and has prioritized what she calls “equitable prosecution policies to minimize the impact of over-policing and over prosecution on communities of color.”
Mass. Primary Election 2022: Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden Senate Democratic race (Paul Mark vs. Huff Tyler Templeton III)
Paul Mark and Huff Tyler Templeton III are the two Democratic candidates running for the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden state Senate seat. This is the seat currently held by Sen. Adams Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor. According to the Berkshire Eagle, Templeton has worked as a small...
spectrumnews1.com
Deciding the Democratic primary election for Berkshire county sheriff
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — The race is on to decide the Democratic primary election for Berkshire county sheriff. The chief probation officer for the southern Berkshire district, Alf Barbalunga, is running against two-term incumbent, Sheriff Tom Bowler. One issue, high on both candidate's radar, is how to fight the county's recidivism rates. Most inmates will get out of jail and rejoin their communities, but state numbers show after three years almost a third will return to jail. Barbalunga said he'd expand inmate services to help the issue, while Bowler said every program his office already offers is geared towards limiting re-offending.
wmasspi.com
Amid the 413’s Challenges, Levin-Epstein Argues She Has What the Moment Needs…
EAST LONGMEADOW—Given how she envisioned the arc of her life, Sydney Levin-Epstein doubts she would have sought public office if things went differently. Before she went to college, Levin-Epstein did not give that much thought to politics as a career at all. Now she is locked in a heated race with Ludlow State Representative Jake Oliveira for one of region’s coveted State Senate seats.
theberkshireedge.com
After sheriff candidates’ debates, I am voting for Alf Barbalunga
I have closely followed the debates between the two candidates for the upcoming sheriff election on September 6. It is clear that this race has extreme consequences. I am dismayed that Sheriff Bowler has no intentions of moving the women currently detained in the Chicopee Correctional facility back into Berkshire County. Many of these women have young children. Shouldn’t they be housed and aided closer to their families and the communities they may eventually return to? It appears that Sheriff Bowler has been negligent on inmate opioid addiction, defaulting to an “abstinence is best” model for nearly a decade. I can’t imagine the suffering the Berkshire County inmates had to endure as they went through withdrawals as a result of this misguided and cruel policy. I am also questioning the rationale behind some of Sheriff Bowler’s financial decisions that were illuminated during the debates. A $70K salary for a part time position for retired employees that already have enormous pensions is not, in my view, financially responsible. Why not create jobs for new employees trying to live and work in Berkshire County?
amherstbulletin.com
Town Hall visitor causes stir in Amherst
AMHERST — Town Hall employees are in the spotlight after an activist who considers himself a First Amendment auditor recently videotaped interactions with municipal staff and posted edited footage to his YouTube channel. The 26-minute video on the Press NH Now channel, titled “Town Hall employees melt like snowflakes...
iheart.com
Berkshire County DA Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Missing Teacher
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
Westfield Council votes to accept Humvee despite subcommittee’s reservations
WESTFIELD — Despite a negative recommendation from the Finance Subcommittee, the City Council voted 8 to 4 on Sept. 1 to accept the gift of a 1980 Humvee from University of Massachusetts Police Department through the Department of Defense to the Westfield Emergency Management Agency. Finance Chair Bridget Matthews-Kane...
theberkshireedge.com
Alf Barbalunga will bring positive change to Berkshire County as Sheriff
I’m writing this letter in support of Alf Barbalunga for Sheriff, whom I have worked alongside for more than 20 years. His experience, proven leadership, and vision for the future are the reasons that allow me to place complete trust in his abilities. Under Alf Barbalunga’s tenure as Chief...
wamc.org
Gibson to retire from brief Siena presidency next summer
Siena College says its president, former Congressman Chris Gibson, will retire at the end of the current academic year. The private college in Loudonville announced the move Tuesday, saying Gibson plans to step down next summer. Gibson, a Siena graduate and retired Army Colonel, became the college’s 12th president in...
theberkshireedge.com
Select Board reviews suitors for former Housatonic School property
Great Barrington — During its regular meeting on Monday, August 22, the Select Board reviewed two proposals to redevelop the former Housatonic School, located at 207 Pleasant St. in Housatonic. The elementary school building, built in 1907, has been vacant since it was shut down in 2003. In January, the town put out a request for proposals to redevelop the building.
westernmassnews.com
Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for Hampden County
Heavy rain is expected throughout western Massachusetts on Monday, and a Flood Watch is in effect for central and eastern portions of Hampden County.
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses United Kingdom's the new incoming prime minister and the upcoming 2022 November election. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified
The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher
The Berkshire County district attorney's office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn.
Residents without power in Wilbraham
There is a current power outage affecting residents in Wilbraham.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
3 Apremont Street: Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens of Adams to Nicole M. Jannicelli, $135,000 on 08/19/2022. 11-13 Temple Street: Wayne Arnold of Adams to Wenninger Family LP, $190,000 on 08/17/2022. 41 E Jordan Street: Carrie S. Wolfzahn and Joshua G. Wolfzahn of Adams to Walter Rogowski and...
Powerball winner: $50,000 ticket sold at Springfield gas station
There was no winner for the $159 million Powerball jackpot Monday. However, a Springfield lottery player won a $50,000 prize. The $50,000 ticket was sold at Springfield Mobil in Massachusetts. The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday. The jackpot is estimated to be $170 million. But the $50,000 prize wasn’t...
