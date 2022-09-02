ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Tuesday’s Democratic primary will settle hard-fought races after months of campaigning in Berkshire County

Incumbent Andrea Harrington is challenged by Timothy Shugrue in the Democratic primary in the Berkshire District Attorney election Tuesday. Harrington became the first female Berkshire DA in 2018 and has prioritized what she calls “equitable prosecution policies to minimize the impact of over-policing and over prosecution on communities of color.”
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — The race is on to decide the Democratic primary election for Berkshire county sheriff. The chief probation officer for the southern Berkshire district, Alf Barbalunga, is running against two-term incumbent, Sheriff Tom Bowler. One issue, high on both candidate's radar, is how to fight the county's recidivism rates. Most inmates will get out of jail and rejoin their communities, but state numbers show after three years almost a third will return to jail. Barbalunga said he'd expand inmate services to help the issue, while Bowler said every program his office already offers is geared towards limiting re-offending.
EAST LONGMEADOW—Given how she envisioned the arc of her life, Sydney Levin-Epstein doubts she would have sought public office if things went differently. Before she went to college, Levin-Epstein did not give that much thought to politics as a career at all. Now she is locked in a heated race with Ludlow State Representative Jake Oliveira for one of region’s coveted State Senate seats.
I have closely followed the debates between the two candidates for the upcoming sheriff election on September 6. It is clear that this race has extreme consequences. I am dismayed that Sheriff Bowler has no intentions of moving the women currently detained in the Chicopee Correctional facility back into Berkshire County. Many of these women have young children. Shouldn’t they be housed and aided closer to their families and the communities they may eventually return to? It appears that Sheriff Bowler has been negligent on inmate opioid addiction, defaulting to an “abstinence is best” model for nearly a decade. I can’t imagine the suffering the Berkshire County inmates had to endure as they went through withdrawals as a result of this misguided and cruel policy. I am also questioning the rationale behind some of Sheriff Bowler’s financial decisions that were illuminated during the debates. A $70K salary for a part time position for retired employees that already have enormous pensions is not, in my view, financially responsible. Why not create jobs for new employees trying to live and work in Berkshire County?
AMHERST — Town Hall employees are in the spotlight after an activist who considers himself a First Amendment auditor recently videotaped interactions with municipal staff and posted edited footage to his YouTube channel. The 26-minute video on the Press NH Now channel, titled “Town Hall employees melt like snowflakes...
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
Siena College says its president, former Congressman Chris Gibson, will retire at the end of the current academic year. The private college in Loudonville announced the move Tuesday, saying Gibson plans to step down next summer. Gibson, a Siena graduate and retired Army Colonel, became the college’s 12th president in...
Great Barrington — During its regular meeting on Monday, August 22, the Select Board reviewed two proposals to redevelop the former Housatonic School, located at 207 Pleasant St. in Housatonic. The elementary school building, built in 1907, has been vacant since it was shut down in 2003. In January, the town put out a request for proposals to redevelop the building.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses United Kingdom's the new incoming prime minister and the upcoming 2022 November election. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
3 Apremont Street: Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens of Adams to Nicole M. Jannicelli, $135,000 on 08/19/2022. 11-13 Temple Street: Wayne Arnold of Adams to Wenninger Family LP, $190,000 on 08/17/2022. 41 E Jordan Street: Carrie S. Wolfzahn and Joshua G. Wolfzahn of Adams to Walter Rogowski and...
