Brownfield, TX

towntalkradio.com

5 Things to Look Forward to in September 2022

There are an average of 123 suicides each day in this country. It’s the tenth leading cause of death in America — second leading for ages 25-34, and third leading for ages 15-24. In order to create awareness and strengthen the fight against suicide, the entire month of September is Suicide Prevention Month. Participate in the fight by getting involved with local organizations and listening to those who need help. Suicidal thoughts can plague anyone regardless of age, gender, or social status. Commonly linked to depression, there is no foolproof indicator of suicidal tendencies. Many people suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts cover them up quite well.
BROWNFIELD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start March 1, 2023, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, September 30, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LFR extinguishes fire at 34th and York

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 34th Street and York Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. LFR confirmed the time of the call and that there was a structure fire. Other details were not yet confirmed by LFR. Our camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue was able to see thick black smoke. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Four dead after head-on crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Texas DPS says four people are dead and five others are hurt after a crash on Thursday, September 1st around 6:45 pm. Troopers say the crash happened on State Highway 114, just four miles north of Wink. DPS said two Ford F-15’0s hit head on during rainy conditions after one […]
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR provides update on Sunday’s fire near 34th Street & York Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street. According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to celebrate National Grandparents Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an event celebrating the many grandparents in the Lubbock area. On National Grandparents Day, Sept 10, grandparents and their grandchildren can head to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, located at 2001 19th St., for a day of fun. The event...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: September 5th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds W 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds W/E 8-13 MPH.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Update: LPD officer injured in crash late Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an officer-involved crash late Monday morning in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred at 50th Street and Avenue U just after 11:20 a.m. According to Captain Leath McClure, an LPD spokesperson, the incident began with officers investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Jehovah’s Witnesses resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on Sunday’s officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday afternoon officer-involved collision in Central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue on September 4th at 2:44 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock

Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Dalhart High School Student Passes Away After Head Injury

Update: According to a Facebook post from Cancino’s mother, the teenager passed away on September 3rd. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Cancino family during this difficult time. Original story: A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center

The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD officer, 3 others injured after Central Lubbock crash Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a crash Sunday about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck and police unit both damaged. The pickup truck was overturned on its side. Police said four people were taken...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
LUBBOCK, TX

