Read full article on original website
Related
towntalkradio.com
5 Things to Look Forward to in September 2022
There are an average of 123 suicides each day in this country. It’s the tenth leading cause of death in America — second leading for ages 25-34, and third leading for ages 15-24. In order to create awareness and strengthen the fight against suicide, the entire month of September is Suicide Prevention Month. Participate in the fight by getting involved with local organizations and listening to those who need help. Suicidal thoughts can plague anyone regardless of age, gender, or social status. Commonly linked to depression, there is no foolproof indicator of suicidal tendencies. Many people suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts cover them up quite well.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start March 1, 2023, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, September 30, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
LFR extinguishes fire at 34th and York
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 34th Street and York Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. LFR confirmed the time of the call and that there was a structure fire. Other details were not yet confirmed by LFR. Our camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue was able to see thick black smoke. […]
Four dead after head-on crash in Winkler County
WINKLER COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Texas DPS says four people are dead and five others are hurt after a crash on Thursday, September 1st around 6:45 pm. Troopers say the crash happened on State Highway 114, just four miles north of Wink. DPS said two Ford F-15’0s hit head on during rainy conditions after one […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 seriously hurt after crash on Highway 62/82 near Lorenzo, DPS says
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — Three people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 62/82 East of Lorenzo Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the call came in just after 3:00 p.m. Three people were taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, DPS said. This is a […]
everythinglubbock.com
LFR provides update on Sunday’s fire near 34th Street & York Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street. According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to celebrate National Grandparents Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an event celebrating the many grandparents in the Lubbock area. On National Grandparents Day, Sept 10, grandparents and their grandchildren can head to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, located at 2001 19th St., for a day of fun. The event...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: September 5th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds W 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds W/E 8-13 MPH.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LPD: One seriously hurt after vehicle drops on motorist
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue late Monday evening after a vehicle dropped on a motorist, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the incident was called in at 8:24 p.m. According to police, a driver pulled over to change a tire and the car […]
everythinglubbock.com
Update: LPD officer injured in crash late Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an officer-involved crash late Monday morning in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred at 50th Street and Avenue U just after 11:20 a.m. According to Captain Leath McClure, an LPD spokesperson, the incident began with officers investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
everythinglubbock.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Jehovah’s Witnesses resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on Sunday’s officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday afternoon officer-involved collision in Central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue on September 4th at 2:44 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first ‘practice baby’
Barbara Munselle, the first “practice baby” to live on the campus of Texas Tech University in the mid-to-late-1930s, has died, the university announced on Wednesday.
towntalkradio.com
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
Dalhart High School Student Passes Away After Head Injury
Update: According to a Facebook post from Cancino’s mother, the teenager passed away on September 3rd. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Cancino family during this difficult time. Original story: A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after...
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
everythinglubbock.com
LPD officer, 3 others injured after Central Lubbock crash Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a crash Sunday about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck and police unit both damaged. The pickup truck was overturned on its side. Police said four people were taken...
fox34.com
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
fox34.com
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
Comments / 0