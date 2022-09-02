Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
'We get an A+' despite cards stacked against us; summer cashes in big for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the unofficial end of summer and the unofficial end of the summer tourism season in Las Vegas. But despite being the first summer since 2019 with no COVID-related restrictions, this summer also had its own share of issues with high gas prices, inflation and looming economic uncertainty.
news3lv.com
Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' returns for Las Vegas valley appearances
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tasty fan favorite is rolling back into Las Vegas this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making appearances around the valley, according to a spokesperson. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has trips planned to Smith's locations on three days this week:. Smith's...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas shines purple and turquoise for National Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The High Roller at The LINQ and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is shining purple and turquoise Sunday night for National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention encourages residents to light up the skyline this week to remember those lives lost.
news3lv.com
New bagel shop, Bodega Bagel, to open in Henderson on Tuesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Bagel lovers, listen up: A new New York-style bagel shop is opening in Henderson this week. Bodega Bagel will host a grand opening on Tuesday, September 6, at its location on Eastern and St. Rose. The pop-up turned brick-and-mortar was established by Chef Sonia El-Nawal,...
news3lv.com
Piff the Magic Dragon celebrates seven years at Flamingo Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — How do you top a guy in a dragon outfit? The answer is, you can't. Piff the Magic Dragon and his trusty companion, Mr. Piffles, joined us in studio Monday to talk about seven years at Flamingo Las Vegas and how he keeps coming up with new tricks.
news3lv.com
Mobile recovery bus tour launches in Las Vegas on Monday to help combat overdose deaths
There were 109,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, according to a national advocate in the recovery community -- deaths that were preventable. That’s why Ryan Hampton, co-creator of the Mobilize Recovery and founder of the nonprofit Voice Project, is launching a national bus tour in Las Vegas on Labor Day. He’s hoping to help combat the growing crisis of overdose deaths in the country.
news3lv.com
Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
news3lv.com
Heavy backup returns to southbound I-15 leaving Las Vegas on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The usual heavy traffic has returned to southbound Interstate 15 for Labor Day. The RTC of Southern Nevada reported nine miles of backup on the freeway from Primm at the California state line. Miles of backup are a regular sight on I-15 at the conclusion...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas coffee shop tops Yelp's list of 100 best in U.S.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas coffee house has finished first on Yelp's list of 100 best java shops in the U.S. Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in the west valley is the No. 1 ranked place to get coffee. The shop is known for specialty coffee beans sourced...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas journalist killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home on Saturday. The LVMPD responded to a 911 call around 10:33 a.m in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle near Tenaya Way. According to police, Jeff German had an altercation with someone Friday morning that led to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police to hold press conference on killing of reporter Jeff German
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say there will be a press conference Tuesday to discuss the latest on the investigation into the killing of a veteran news reporter. Capt. Dori Koren will speak with the media at 3 p.m. to discuss the investigation into Jeff German's...
news3lv.com
Photos released of suspect sought in killing of Las Vegas reporter
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have released photos of a person identified as a suspect in the killing of a Las Vegas reporter over the weekend. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the photos show the suspect who stabbed Jeff German to death on Saturday, Sept. 3. The photos show...
news3lv.com
Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
news3lv.com
Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
news3lv.com
Woman accused of killing son outside Las Vegas reaches guilty plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas has reached a guilty plea agreement, according to court records. An agreement was entered on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the case of Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.
news3lv.com
Lake Mead water rising, harbor notices boost in business over Labor Day weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Boat Harbor is seeing its best summer weekend so far in 2022 over Labor Day, but the numbers are still down for what's considered normal this time of year. Some visitors like Debbie Ferdinand and her husband noticed the difference while launching...
news3lv.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported Saturday night in the Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they got a report of a man shot in a parking lot near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street at about 7:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
news3lv.com
Labor of Love offers free dental care on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental treatment on Monday, September 5 for its 4th annual Labor of Love event. Guests can walk in for a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, exam and X-Ray, or orthodontic consultation. “The free treatments offered during Labor of...
news3lv.com
County approves $120M for development of homes for seniors, low-income families
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The County Commissioners today approved nearly $120 million to support the development of more than 3,100 homes for low-income families and seniors across the community. These initial Welcome Home funds are the first of its kind by a local government in Nevada. In April, Welcome...
