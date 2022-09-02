ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' returns for Las Vegas valley appearances

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tasty fan favorite is rolling back into Las Vegas this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making appearances around the valley, according to a spokesperson. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has trips planned to Smith's locations on three days this week:. Smith's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New bagel shop, Bodega Bagel, to open in Henderson on Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Bagel lovers, listen up: A new New York-style bagel shop is opening in Henderson this week. Bodega Bagel will host a grand opening on Tuesday, September 6, at its location on Eastern and St. Rose. The pop-up turned brick-and-mortar was established by Chef Sonia El-Nawal,...
HENDERSON, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Mobile recovery bus tour launches in Las Vegas on Monday to help combat overdose deaths

There were 109,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, according to a national advocate in the recovery community -- deaths that were preventable. That’s why Ryan Hampton, co-creator of the Mobilize Recovery and founder of the nonprofit Voice Project, is launching a national bus tour in Las Vegas on Labor Day. He’s hoping to help combat the growing crisis of overdose deaths in the country.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas coffee shop tops Yelp's list of 100 best in U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas coffee house has finished first on Yelp's list of 100 best java shops in the U.S. Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in the west valley is the No. 1 ranked place to get coffee. The shop is known for specialty coffee beans sourced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas journalist killed in stabbing

A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home on Saturday. The LVMPD responded to a 911 call around 10:33 a.m in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle near Tenaya Way. According to police, Jeff German had an altercation with someone Friday morning that led to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Photos released of suspect sought in killing of Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have released photos of a person identified as a suspect in the killing of a Las Vegas reporter over the weekend. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the photos show the suspect who stabbed Jeff German to death on Saturday, Sept. 3. The photos show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Labor of Love offers free dental care on Labor Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental treatment on Monday, September 5 for its 4th annual Labor of Love event. Guests can walk in for a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, exam and X-Ray, or orthodontic consultation. “The free treatments offered during Labor of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

