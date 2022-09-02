ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, IL

985theriver.com

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving southbound in a 2015 ford pickup.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

J. Gumbo’s officially opens under new management

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A celebration was had in downtown Terre Haute as a popular restaurant marked its official opening under new ownership. A ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning at J. Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue. The official opening comes just a few weeks after the business held a soft opening.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Foundation being set for new Sullivan Co. Jail

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Progress continues at the site of the new Sullivan County Jail. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said that crews are working on pouring footers at the site and prepping the foundation. He said that construction is expected to take 18 months, and said it...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities.
BRAZIL, IN
985theriver.com

Labor Day festivities return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the past two years, one event has been notably absent on Labor Day from Wabash Ave. However, that changed this week with the return of the annual Labor Day Parade that drew thousand of people downtown. It was clear that this event was...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Deaf VU flight student accomplishing sky-high goals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Olivia Allen first caught the flying bug when she was just a kid. “My uncle was a air traffic controller in Elkhart, Indiana,” Allen explained. “They had a Young Eagles event. The pilot asked me if I wanted to be up front and so I was in a co-pilot seat and he let me take the controls a little bit and feel around, and it was just amazing.”
ELKHART, IN
985theriver.com

Local workers receive awards in celebration of Labor Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In Terre Haute, local workers efforts were honored Monday night in celebration of Labor Day. The Labor Day awards banquet was held at Idle Creek’s banquet center. It’s where awards we’re given to local union workers for their accomplishments and hard work. The event included a dinner, silent auction, awards ceremony, and guest speaker.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Date set for Brazil’s annual Mayors Ride 2022

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The city of Brazil has set a date for the annual Mayor’s Ride for 2022. The fundraising event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place at City Hall located at 203 E. National Ave. The motorcycle ride and silent auction will...
BRAZIL, IN
985theriver.com

Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Terre Haute police have confirmed that they were attempting to locate a person of interest in a shooting investigation during a search warrant service Monday night. In a post to Facebook, THPD said the victim in the shooting Saturday night in the 1100...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Popcorn festival turnout was great, organizers say

CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – This Labor Day weekend was full of festivities across the Wabash Valley, like the Casey Popcorn Festival. The event featured live music, entertainment, craft booths, a car show and, of course, free popcorn. The festival also included a beer garden for the first time ever.
CASEY, IL
985theriver.com

‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means.
ROCKVILLE, IN

