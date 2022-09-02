Read full article on original website
Related
985theriver.com
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving southbound in a 2015 ford pickup.
985theriver.com
J. Gumbo’s officially opens under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A celebration was had in downtown Terre Haute as a popular restaurant marked its official opening under new ownership. A ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning at J. Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue. The official opening comes just a few weeks after the business held a soft opening.
985theriver.com
Foundation being set for new Sullivan Co. Jail
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Progress continues at the site of the new Sullivan County Jail. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said that crews are working on pouring footers at the site and prepping the foundation. He said that construction is expected to take 18 months, and said it...
985theriver.com
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
985theriver.com
Labor Day festivities return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the past two years, one event has been notably absent on Labor Day from Wabash Ave. However, that changed this week with the return of the annual Labor Day Parade that drew thousand of people downtown. It was clear that this event was...
985theriver.com
Deaf VU flight student accomplishing sky-high goals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Olivia Allen first caught the flying bug when she was just a kid. “My uncle was a air traffic controller in Elkhart, Indiana,” Allen explained. “They had a Young Eagles event. The pilot asked me if I wanted to be up front and so I was in a co-pilot seat and he let me take the controls a little bit and feel around, and it was just amazing.”
985theriver.com
Local workers receive awards in celebration of Labor Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In Terre Haute, local workers efforts were honored Monday night in celebration of Labor Day. The Labor Day awards banquet was held at Idle Creek’s banquet center. It’s where awards we’re given to local union workers for their accomplishments and hard work. The event included a dinner, silent auction, awards ceremony, and guest speaker.
985theriver.com
Date set for Brazil’s annual Mayors Ride 2022
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The city of Brazil has set a date for the annual Mayor’s Ride for 2022. The fundraising event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place at City Hall located at 203 E. National Ave. The motorcycle ride and silent auction will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
985theriver.com
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Terre Haute police have confirmed that they were attempting to locate a person of interest in a shooting investigation during a search warrant service Monday night. In a post to Facebook, THPD said the victim in the shooting Saturday night in the 1100...
985theriver.com
Popcorn festival turnout was great, organizers say
CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – This Labor Day weekend was full of festivities across the Wabash Valley, like the Casey Popcorn Festival. The event featured live music, entertainment, craft booths, a car show and, of course, free popcorn. The festival also included a beer garden for the first time ever.
985theriver.com
‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
985theriver.com
Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means.
Comments / 0