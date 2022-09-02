ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Out to Snap Skid at Red Sox

By Jesse DeTienne
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y17vP_0hg4kf2O00

Texas continues the four-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

The Texas Rangers look to end a five-game losing streak Friday night at Fenway Park at 6:10p.m. CDT.

Last night, the Rangers lost to the Boston Red Sox after Rob Refsnyder's game-ending single ended a four-run ninth inning rally to best the Rangers 9-8. Texas reliever Johnathan Hernandez gave up all four runs in the ninth.

The Rangers are now 7-9 in games under interim manager Tony Beasley. Texas has 33 games remaining in their schedule and five on this road trip.

Dallas Keuchel takes the mound for the Rangers in a redemption game from his first start for Texas, where he surrendered seven runs in 5 1/3 innings . The Rangers signed Keuchel on July 26 to a minor league deal after being released by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boston enters the game on a two-game win streak. The Red Sox and the Rangers are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Scroll down to get ready for tonight's game.

Texas Rangers (58-72) at Boston Red Sox (64-68)

September 1, 2022, Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts 6:10p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 11.81)

Vs.

BOS: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-10, 4.40)

Rangers Pregame Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovery was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Red Sox – NESN

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Red Sox –WEEI 93.7FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

