Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. Heimbigner
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
luxury-houses.net
This Stunning $5.9 Million Estate in Sandy offers Unobstructed Mountain and Valley Views High Above The City
The Estate in Sandy located in the sought-after Lost Canyon neighborhood with unobstructed mountain and valley views high above the city is now available for sale. This home located at 11257 S Eagle View Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Benson (Phone: 435-640-7441) at Engel & Voelkers Park City for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
hotelnewsresource.com
Waldorf Astoria Park City Hotel in Utah Sold
The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital has acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel in Park City, Utah, according to Co-Founder and CEO of Wolfgramm Capital, Phil Wolfgramm. The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital adds the luxury hotel to its portfolio within its first year of business. The luxury resort continues to be managed by Hilton.
kslnewsradio.com
Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
2022 Miners’ Day Parade winners
The parade began with Summit County Sheriff’s deputies on their motorcycles and a vintage Park City Fire District truck. Shortly after that was Park City Rotary Professional Citizen of the Year Dar Hendrickson and Volunteer Citizen of the Year Beano Solomon. Parade judges awarded Bobby Lawrence Karate for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park City Council looks at new parking rules and charges; moves ahead on Rail Trail planning
With Vail introducing paid parking and a required reservation system for people arriving at PCMR by car this winter, Park City officials said they’re going to ensure that surrounding areas downtown don’t become overrun with resort visitor parking. In a work session, the city council discussed charging for...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary
Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
kslnewsradio.com
32 days above 100 degrees in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City says we’ve officially broken the triple-digit mark 32 times this year. This month alone we’ve hit over 100 degrees on five different occasions. Also, today is the hottest day ever recorded in September...
Welcome Home: 3908 View Pointe Drive
Introducing the perfect Park City family home. This residence is filled with light and located within the heart of Jeremy Ranch. Dreaming of living the mountain lifestyle in Park City? […]
RELATED PEOPLE
luxury-houses.net
This Exquisite Mountain Home with 360 Degree Jaw Dropping Views in Park City is An Entertainer’s Dream Asking for $22 Million
The Home in Park City, a Coveted Deer Valley Bald Eagle Mountain Estate overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir and the future Mayflower Village with the Uintah Mountains in the foreground just completed of 3 year renovation is now available for sale. This home located at 7948 Red Tail Ct, Heber City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Onie Bolduc (Phone: 435-631-1615) & Eric Finley (Phone: 435-681-1136) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
In return to Utah, ‘Waltons’ star shares his favorite part of the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert
Richard Thomas portrays Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird” visits the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City from Sept. 6-11. Richard Thomas was the narrator for the Tabernacle Choir 2019 Christmas concert. Is there a Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert this year?
Here comes the sun(flowers) – the Summit County Jail garden is in full bloom
The Summit County Jail has a robust garden that inmates care for daily. The garden has a pumpkin patch, hundreds of tomatoes and various vegetable that goes to the kitchen. What's not used at the jail is donated to local food banks. Behind the Summit County Justice Center, colossal sunflowers...
ABC 15 News
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
'The Letter': Salt Lake couple describe every parent's nightmare
SALT LAKE CITY — Sy Snarr understood the words coming out of the Salt Lake police officer's mouth, but somehow, they just didn't make sense. "It was just surreal to me, because I just kept thinking … 'Wake up! This has to be a dream. Wake up,'" she said. "I just kept looking at them, and they said the girl he was with had been shot. She was at the hospital. I'm just like, 'This can not be happening.' They went on and on. And I said, 'Wait a minute. Are you telling me my son's dead?'
murrayjournal.com
Dead City’s haunting days deceased
Local Halloween venue Dead City announced they were shutting down after failing to meet city building code requirements. The burgeoning spook house attraction felt timing and costs associated with bringing their facility up to meet code were impossible to continue. “We have tried almost 100 different solutions and fixes to...
Sammy Hagar to grace Park City as special guest at Professor of Rock
PARK CITY, Utah — On October 29, the Eccles Center will be hosting Rock music legend Sammy Hagar as a special guest with Adam Reader. The exclusive event is part […]
Salt Lake City breaks another 2 temperature records
Two temperature records were broken Saturday in Salt Lake City: the daily record and the monthly record.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire off Chalk Creek Rd. contained after burning 3 acres
A fire on Huff Creek Road in northern Summit County was contained by firefighters Sunday night after spreading roughly three acres. The fire started in a barn in the afternoon and fully engulfed two other buildings. It also spread in the surrounding area, according to the Park City Fire District. The North Summit Fire District and the Summit County's Sheriff Office also responded on Sunday.
ksl.com
15-year-old Utah musician gifted Steinway grand piano by couple
FARMINGTON — Grand pianos don't fall from the sky — except in cartoons. And they do at one Utah nonprofit that brings the gift of music around the community, according to its director. The Mundi Project receives an average of 40 to 50 donations of quality pianos each...
Vail’s paid parking plan is on Park City Council agenda this week
The new parking plan takes effect Dec. 12. Starting then, reservations will be required for the village base parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cars with four or more people can park for free but still need a reservation. Parking is free for everyone after 1 p.m. According...
More records broken as the heat goes on
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0