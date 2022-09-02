ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

luxury-houses.net

This Stunning $5.9 Million Estate in Sandy offers Unobstructed Mountain and Valley Views High Above The City

The Estate in Sandy located in the sought-after Lost Canyon neighborhood with unobstructed mountain and valley views high above the city is now available for sale. This home located at 11257 S Eagle View Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Benson (Phone: 435-640-7441) at Engel & Voelkers Park City for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
SANDY, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Waldorf Astoria Park City Hotel in Utah Sold

The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital has acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel in Park City, Utah, according to Co-Founder and CEO of Wolfgramm Capital, Phil Wolfgramm. The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. Wolfgramm Capital adds the luxury hotel to its portfolio within its first year of business. The luxury resort continues to be managed by Hilton.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

2022 Miners’ Day Parade winners

The parade began with Summit County Sheriff’s deputies on their motorcycles and a vintage Park City Fire District truck. Shortly after that was Park City Rotary Professional Citizen of the Year Dar Hendrickson and Volunteer Citizen of the Year Beano Solomon. Parade judges awarded Bobby Lawrence Karate for the...
PARK CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary

Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

32 days above 100 degrees in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City says we’ve officially broken the triple-digit mark 32 times this year. This month alone we’ve hit over 100 degrees on five different occasions. Also, today is the hottest day ever recorded in September...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
John Branch
luxury-houses.net

This Exquisite Mountain Home with 360 Degree Jaw Dropping Views in Park City is An Entertainer’s Dream Asking for $22 Million

The Home in Park City, a Coveted Deer Valley Bald Eagle Mountain Estate overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir and the future Mayflower Village with the Uintah Mountains in the foreground just completed of 3 year renovation is now available for sale. This home located at 7948 Red Tail Ct, Heber City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Onie Bolduc (Phone: 435-631-1615) & Eric Finley (Phone: 435-681-1136) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
Deseret News

In return to Utah, ‘Waltons’ star shares his favorite part of the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert

Richard Thomas portrays Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The national tour of “To Kill a Mockingbird” visits the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City from Sept. 6-11. Richard Thomas was the narrator for the Tabernacle Choir 2019 Christmas concert. Is there a Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert this year?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 15 News

Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'The Letter': Salt Lake couple describe every parent's nightmare

SALT LAKE CITY — Sy Snarr understood the words coming out of the Salt Lake police officer's mouth, but somehow, they just didn't make sense. "It was just surreal to me, because I just kept thinking … 'Wake up! This has to be a dream. Wake up,'" she said. "I just kept looking at them, and they said the girl he was with had been shot. She was at the hospital. I'm just like, 'This can not be happening.' They went on and on. And I said, 'Wait a minute. Are you telling me my son's dead?'
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
murrayjournal.com

Dead City’s haunting days deceased

Local Halloween venue Dead City announced they were shutting down after failing to meet city building code requirements. The burgeoning spook house attraction felt timing and costs associated with bringing their facility up to meet code were impossible to continue. “We have tried almost 100 different solutions and fixes to...
MURRAY, UT
KPCW

Fire off Chalk Creek Rd. contained after burning 3 acres

A fire on Huff Creek Road in northern Summit County was contained by firefighters Sunday night after spreading roughly three acres. The fire started in a barn in the afternoon and fully engulfed two other buildings. It also spread in the surrounding area, according to the Park City Fire District. The North Summit Fire District and the Summit County's Sheriff Office also responded on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

More records broken as the heat goes on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
