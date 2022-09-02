ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed during fight on downtown Blue Train

CHICAGO - A man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday in the Loop. The 28-year-old began arguing and fighting with another rider on a train around 1:42 a.m. in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, police said. During the fight, the other rider...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mokena police search for missing teen driving in an unfamiliar area on the way to work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Mokena want the public's help to find a 19-year-old who arrived at his job, but never made it to inside the building.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19,  arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car was last seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area. He drives a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, plate number DN17202. Police said he is not familiar with the area and speaks broken English. He was last seen wearing a black "Dunkin Donuts Law Enforcement Torch Run" t-shirt. If either Harsh or his vehicle are spotted, or if you know of his whereabouts, contact 911 or local police. Anybody with information is asked to contact our central dispatch center at 708-479-3911.
MOKENA, IL
fox32chicago.com

2-month-old found dead at Monee truck stop, police conducting homicide investigation

MONEE, Ill. - Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 2-month-old boy of head trauma with his parents at a truck stop last week in south suburban Monee. His parents told police the infant stopped breathing while they slept in a semitrailer with his them at the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Road around 9 a.m. Aug. 31, Monee police said.
MONEE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle

CHICAGO - Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRC

8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting may be showing signs of cognitive loss

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WKRC) - A young boy who was paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, his family says. Seven people were killed during a Fourth of July parade after Robert Crimo III, 21, allegedly opened fire on the crowd from the rooftop of a building on the parade route with an AR-15 style weapon. He is charged with seven counts of first degree murder.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ring video shows woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side after a woman was attacked on the sidewalk in broad daylight, and the violence was caught on camera. The video is shocking. The incident happened Sunday on North Seeley Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood. Four men jumped out of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing Mokena teen found after arriving at work but never went into the building

MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mokena said a 19-year-old has been found safe after arriving at his job, but never making it to inside the building and then being reported missing.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19,  arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car, a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, had last been seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area Late Monday, police said Harsha nd his vehicle had been located and are safe.
MOKENA, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
PARK RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL

