FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate series of armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred in July and August. In each incident, a victim would go to a location to purchase a motorbike or ATV, and the offenders would approach the victim while displaying a black handgun. The offenders...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed during fight on downtown Blue Train
CHICAGO - A man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday in the Loop. The 28-year-old began arguing and fighting with another rider on a train around 1:42 a.m. in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, police said. During the fight, the other rider...
Mokena police search for missing teen driving in an unfamiliar area on the way to work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Mokena want the public's help to find a 19-year-old who arrived at his job, but never made it to inside the building.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19, arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car was last seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area. He drives a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, plate number DN17202. Police said he is not familiar with the area and speaks broken English. He was last seen wearing a black "Dunkin Donuts Law Enforcement Torch Run" t-shirt. If either Harsh or his vehicle are spotted, or if you know of his whereabouts, contact 911 or local police. Anybody with information is asked to contact our central dispatch center at 708-479-3911.
fox32chicago.com
2-month-old found dead at Monee truck stop, police conducting homicide investigation
MONEE, Ill. - Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 2-month-old boy of head trauma with his parents at a truck stop last week in south suburban Monee. His parents told police the infant stopped breathing while they slept in a semitrailer with his them at the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Road around 9 a.m. Aug. 31, Monee police said.
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight shocks Lakeview residents
A neighbor's ring doorbell camera captured the armed robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Little Village hit-and-run: 2 teen girls crossing street struck by vehicle
CHICAGO - Two teenage girls were injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say two 15-year-old girls were crossing the street on a scooter in the crosswalk in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were struck by a black vehicle heading southbound.
cwbchicago.com
Why is this guy out of prison? Man who served just 9 months of a 30 month sentence for having a gun on the Red Line allegedly had another gun on the Red Line this weekend
A man on parole for stashing a handgun on the Grand Red Line platform last summer is back in custody after allegedly threatening a CTA security guard by racking the slide of a loaded gun on the Red Line yesterday afternoon. In addition to being on parole, Marvin Floyd, 31,...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police investigate after suspect fires shots at vehicle on I-55
CHICAGO - A vehicle was fired upon on Interstate 55 Monday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the Summit Police Department for a report of a shooting on I-55 near Pulaski Road. Troopers spoke to the victim, who said his vehicle was fired...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots at two people arguing in Loop parking garage: police
CHICAGO - A suspect fired shots at a man and woman who were in an argument in a parking garage in the Loop Sunday night. At about 11:31 p.m., a man and a woman were in a parking garage in the first block of South Wacker and engaged in a verbal altercation, police said.
WKRC
8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting may be showing signs of cognitive loss
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WKRC) - A young boy who was paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, his family says. Seven people were killed during a Fourth of July parade after Robert Crimo III, 21, allegedly opened fire on the crowd from the rooftop of a building on the parade route with an AR-15 style weapon. He is charged with seven counts of first degree murder.
fox32chicago.com
Ring video shows woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side after a woman was attacked on the sidewalk in broad daylight, and the violence was caught on camera. The video is shocking. The incident happened Sunday on North Seeley Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood. Four men jumped out of...
Missing Mokena teen found after arriving at work but never went into the building
MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mokena said a 19-year-old has been found safe after arriving at his job, but never making it to inside the building and then being reported missing.According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19, arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business. Harsh's car, a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, had last been seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area Late Monday, police said Harsha nd his vehicle had been located and are safe.
Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
Chicago shooting: 3 in custody after man killed, another hurt in McKinley Park, police say
Three people are in custody after two people were shot, one fatally on the city's Southwest Side, police said.
Genoa City Police investigating unauthorized entrance in elementary school
The Genoa City Police Department is investigating an unauthorized entry into Brookwood Elementary School on Friday.
fox32chicago.com
Man beaten by group of 6 people, then shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was beaten and shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 3:47 p.m., police say the victim was near the street in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when a group of six unknown men approached him and began to beat him. One...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side, nobody in custody: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Shortly after noon, police say the man was outside in the 800 block of North Central Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was struck in the left leg, police said. He was taken...
