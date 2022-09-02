Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Piff the Magic Dragon celebrates seven years at Flamingo Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — How do you top a guy in a dragon outfit? The answer is, you can't. Piff the Magic Dragon and his trusty companion, Mr. Piffles, joined us in studio Monday to talk about seven years at Flamingo Las Vegas and how he keeps coming up with new tricks.
news3lv.com
New bagel shop, Bodega Bagel, to open in Henderson on Tuesday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Bagel lovers, listen up: A new New York-style bagel shop is opening in Henderson this week. Bodega Bagel will host a grand opening on Tuesday, September 6, at its location on Eastern and St. Rose. The pop-up turned brick-and-mortar was established by Chef Sonia El-Nawal,...
news3lv.com
'We get an A+' despite cards stacked against us; summer cashes in big for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the unofficial end of summer and the unofficial end of the summer tourism season in Las Vegas. But despite being the first summer since 2019 with no COVID-related restrictions, this summer also had its own share of issues with high gas prices, inflation and looming economic uncertainty.
news3lv.com
Yoga 4 a Cause seeks to benefit Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It started as a positive way to celebrate a birthday that shares a day with a tragedy. Now it's grown into a yearly event to raise money for non-profits. Amelia Bruff joined us to talk about "Yoga 4 a Cause" and this year's beneficiary, the Garden Foundation, which teaches kids with disabilities.
Las Vegas coffee shop tops Yelp's list of 100 best in U.S.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas coffee house has finished first on Yelp's list of 100 best java shops in the U.S. Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in the west valley is the No. 1 ranked place to get coffee. The shop is known for specialty coffee beans sourced...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas shines purple and turquoise for National Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The High Roller at The LINQ and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is shining purple and turquoise Sunday night for National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention encourages residents to light up the skyline this week to remember those lives lost.
news3lv.com
Mobile recovery bus tour launches in Las Vegas on Monday to help combat overdose deaths
There were 109,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, according to a national advocate in the recovery community -- deaths that were preventable. That’s why Ryan Hampton, co-creator of the Mobilize Recovery and founder of the nonprofit Voice Project, is launching a national bus tour in Las Vegas on Labor Day. He’s hoping to help combat the growing crisis of overdose deaths in the country.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas journalist killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home on Saturday. The LVMPD responded to a 911 call around 10:33 a.m in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle near Tenaya Way. According to police, Jeff German had an altercation with someone Friday morning that led to...
Heavy backup returns to southbound I-15 leaving Las Vegas on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The usual heavy traffic has returned to southbound Interstate 15 for Labor Day. The RTC of Southern Nevada reported nine miles of backup on the freeway from Primm at the California state line. Miles of backup are a regular sight on I-15 at the conclusion...
news3lv.com
Photos released of suspect sought in killing of Las Vegas reporter
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have released photos of a person identified as a suspect in the killing of a Las Vegas reporter over the weekend. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the photos show the suspect who stabbed Jeff German to death on Saturday, Sept. 3. The photos show...
news3lv.com
Woman accused of killing son outside Las Vegas reaches guilty plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas has reached a guilty plea agreement, according to court records. An agreement was entered on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the case of Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.
news3lv.com
Lake Mead water rising, harbor notices boost in business over Labor Day weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Boat Harbor is seeing its best summer weekend so far in 2022 over Labor Day, but the numbers are still down for what's considered normal this time of year. Some visitors like Debbie Ferdinand and her husband noticed the difference while launching...
Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Labor of Love offers free dental care on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental treatment on Monday, September 5 for its 4th annual Labor of Love event. Guests can walk in for a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, exam and X-Ray, or orthodontic consultation. “The free treatments offered during Labor of...
news3lv.com
Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
news3lv.com
Police look for 73-year-old man missing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went missing on Friday. Eddie Lucas was last seen in the 3700 block of Briarglen Lane near Vegas and Rancho Drive around 9 p.m. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. MORE ON...
Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Cheyenne, Civic Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police are on the scene of a homicide Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Venus in reference to an injured person. Responding officers located a male, who was later pronounced dead on scene. No...
news3lv.com
One dead, one in custody following Friday night hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is behind bars following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the northeast side of town. The incident happened on Friday, September 2, at around 10:54 p.m. at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street. According to police, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling...
news3lv.com
SPORTS: Aces prepare for potential elimination game versus Storm, UNLV football prep Cal
Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the Seattle Storm in game of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The Aces defeated the Storm 110-98 in the last meeting. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 34 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 20 points.
