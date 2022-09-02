ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

New bagel shop, Bodega Bagel, to open in Henderson on Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Bagel lovers, listen up: A new New York-style bagel shop is opening in Henderson this week. Bodega Bagel will host a grand opening on Tuesday, September 6, at its location on Eastern and St. Rose. The pop-up turned brick-and-mortar was established by Chef Sonia El-Nawal,...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Yoga 4 a Cause seeks to benefit Las Vegas non-profit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It started as a positive way to celebrate a birthday that shares a day with a tragedy. Now it's grown into a yearly event to raise money for non-profits. Amelia Bruff joined us to talk about "Yoga 4 a Cause" and this year's beneficiary, the Garden Foundation, which teaches kids with disabilities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas coffee shop tops Yelp's list of 100 best in U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas coffee house has finished first on Yelp's list of 100 best java shops in the U.S. Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in the west valley is the No. 1 ranked place to get coffee. The shop is known for specialty coffee beans sourced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mobile recovery bus tour launches in Las Vegas on Monday to help combat overdose deaths

There were 109,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, according to a national advocate in the recovery community -- deaths that were preventable. That’s why Ryan Hampton, co-creator of the Mobilize Recovery and founder of the nonprofit Voice Project, is launching a national bus tour in Las Vegas on Labor Day. He’s hoping to help combat the growing crisis of overdose deaths in the country.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas journalist killed in stabbing

A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home on Saturday. The LVMPD responded to a 911 call around 10:33 a.m in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle near Tenaya Way. According to police, Jeff German had an altercation with someone Friday morning that led to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Photos released of suspect sought in killing of Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have released photos of a person identified as a suspect in the killing of a Las Vegas reporter over the weekend. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the photos show the suspect who stabbed Jeff German to death on Saturday, Sept. 3. The photos show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Labor of Love offers free dental care on Labor Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental treatment on Monday, September 5 for its 4th annual Labor of Love event. Guests can walk in for a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, exam and X-Ray, or orthodontic consultation. “The free treatments offered during Labor of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police look for 73-year-old man missing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went missing on Friday. Eddie Lucas was last seen in the 3700 block of Briarglen Lane near Vegas and Rancho Drive around 9 p.m. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead, one in custody following Friday night hit-and-run crash

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is behind bars following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the northeast side of town. The incident happened on Friday, September 2, at around 10:54 p.m. at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street. According to police, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SPORTS: Aces prepare for potential elimination game versus Storm, UNLV football prep Cal

Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the Seattle Storm in game of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The Aces defeated the Storm 110-98 in the last meeting. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 34 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 20 points.
LAS VEGAS, NV

