Avon Lake, OH

Avon Lake City Schools celebrates centennial of education

By Claire Geary
 3 days ago
Avon Lake City Schools is celebrating 100 years of educating children grades K-12, according to a news release from the district.

ALCS began its journey to educating the future in 1923, where Avon Lake High School once housed the entire district. Today, more than 3,900 Shoremen and Shoregals learn across seven different buildings in town.

The district created a Centennial Celebration Committee which is composed of parents, students, staff and many others to plan for activities and events honoring the achievement.

Some of the ideas include redesigning the logo, which was created by ALHS senior Fred Davis, renovating The Caboose, which sits outside of Memorial Stadium, and re-printing a portion of the original student newspaper.

ALCS has a 96.8% graduation rate for students in four years, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s 2020-2021 report card.

