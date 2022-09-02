ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

‘I have the dog’: Scammers pretend to have Abilene man’s missing dog

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qUOP_0hg4jUF400

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene man was contacted by scammers pretending to have his dog who went missing this week.

Jacob Bogard’s dog Hazel escaped from his yard around N 18th Street and Park Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He posted a notification on Facebook letting the public know his dog was missing and that there was a reward for her return.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNQAd_0hg4jUF400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAl0D_0hg4jUF400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22z7Da_0hg4jUF400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suzxM_0hg4jUF400

Not even 12 hours later, he received a text from a number with a non-local area code from a woman who identified herself as Rekha, saying she had his dog.

However, Bogard quickly became suspicious after Rekha kept demanding he give her a 6 digit code to prove he was the real owner, and she also refused to send him pictures of the dog.

Here is a transcript of their text message exchange, with original grammar and syntax included for context. Rekha’s texts are in bold, and Bogard’s are in italiacs:

hi i’m Rekha..
your dog is with me..
wait are you the owner?

Hi Rekha are you completely positive it’s her
Yes this is Jacob

yes

I’m freaking out right now are you sure?

ok,I want to send a Google voice code.If you are the real owner show me that code.
can i send the code to you?

Uhh sure idk what that is but yeah

i just sent the code to you.
show that 6 digit code.

Can’t you just call me this seems sketchy
I can prove it some other way

this is just for verification
if you really got that 6 digit code, show that..

idk if you’re trying to hack or something I don’t trust that idk
You’re typing kinda weird too

what

Prove it

after verification i will meetup..

send a picture of her

i will send it to its real owner
i think you arent the owner..plz leave me alone

If you do have her
It’s all on my Facebook post with my number?

i have the dog

I don’t understand

you dont have the code even
text that 6 digit code if you are real

I do but you don’t even have an Abilene area code what am I supposed to think
Never heard of a code to verify your dog

text the 6 digit number

That’s sketchy

sent from 22000

Idk why you’re trying to mess with me If you can’t even send a picture of her then you’re lying
Period

out
pet scammer

What would it hurt to SHOW ME
You’re the scammer

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPfpE_0hg4jUF400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oIrG_0hg4jUF400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVZMS_0hg4jUF400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1Pci_0hg4jUF400

The conversation ends there. Thankfully, Bogard didn’t fall for the scam, but his dog Hazel is still missing and he is longing for her to come home.

Other people who commented on and shared his Facebook post say they were also contacted by scammers when their pets went missing.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to Abilene police for more information on this scam.

Nonprofit organization Petco Love says scams like these are unfortunately common. They advise anyone who has lost their furry friends to watch out for these warning signs when someone contacts them about their missing pet:

  • They say they have your pet but can’t provide photos.
  • They offered the exact image you posted but edited it to lighten or change the background.
  • They make threats regarding your pet.
  • They make excuses about why you can’t see your pet in person or in photos.
  • They ask for money or other sensitive information like a Google verification code.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if further information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 7

France Gillespie
3d ago

this kind of scam has been going on for over 8 months on marketplace and facebook. i have reported it they do nothing to stop them. its up to us to be alert and not fall for their tricks

Reply(3)
5
Judith Napier
3d ago

What people think up to take other people's money... one would think they could use their creative talent for something good. Not to take other people's hard earned money. And worse, elderly people, living on fixed income are the most easily conned. Shame on you theives.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $30,000 worth of coins stolen from Abilene home, person stabbed during fight

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  3900 block of Whittier Street – Criminal Mischief A victim reported an unknown suspect kicked in […]
ktxs.com

Fatal accident shuts down I-20 near Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Texas DPS is investigating a crash that happened yesterday at mile marker 285 on I-20 in Callahan County. According to officials, the crash only involved one motor coach vehicle and resulted in one death. The roadway reopened around 5pm yesterday. KTXS will keep you updated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Biker Dies in High Speed Crash Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop Sunday

ABILENE – A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a pursuit that ended in a fatality crash of the fleeing driver Sunday near Abilene. After observing a traffic violation, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a driver operating a motorcycle. The driver fled from the trooper...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rekha
colemantoday.com

Drug Arrests Made in Coleman This Week

Coleman, Texas - During the evening of August 31, 2022, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman Park Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department and the Brownwood Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Mesquite Street in Coleman. A...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SURVEY: Do you think Abilene ISD should condense its campuses?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD is looking for parent and guardian feedback on the idea of condensing its elementary campuses into fewer buildings, and having its intermediate and middle schools only serve certain grades. The district said it is looking into opening a conversation within the community about the best way to serve students […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Dog#Missing Pet#Scammers#Ktab
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Police have to stop Abilene man from attacking pregnant ex-girlfriend

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  800 block of Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief A report for criminal mischief was taken  4200 […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
BigCountryHomepage

‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy