PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others
The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
golfmagic.com
Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour
Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on. With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week. Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014 in...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish
The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
LIV Golf rebels labelled ‘hypocritical’ for playing BMW PGA Championship
Defending champion Billy Horschel and world number six Jon Rahm have hit out at the LIV Golf players who will contest this week’s BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.American Talor Gooch and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“Even...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason. This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf...
GolfWRX
Pat Perez’s wife throws shade on Cantlay, Schauffele’s Napa trip with since-deleted comment
Golf’s two-week off-season allows some tour pros to enjoy a well-deserved break, with good friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay currently spending time in the Napa valley with their partners. The four have been sharing some snaps of their adventures on their social media platforms, with Patrick Cantlay popping...
Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?
Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
Throwback: Anna Kournikova's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis season, is rolling along in New York. During her time on the court, Anna Kournikova played in multiple US Opens. She reached the fourth round of the singles competition twice and also advanced to the quarterfinals of the doubles bracket two times.
BBC
Rory McIlroy & LIV Golf's Cameron Smith nominated for PGA Tour Player of the Year award
Rory McIlroy has been nominated for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year award alongside world number two and recent LIV Golf recruit Cameron Smith. World number one Scottie Scheffler, who won four tournaments in the 2021-22 season, has also been shortlisted. Northern Ireland's McIlroy last month became the first...
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: LIV Golf’s newest gets, Phil Mickelson, Tiger and Serena
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, the most recent defections to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods taking in Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.
Photos: 2022 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
It’s going to be an interesting week at Wentworth for the 2022 BMW PGA Championship. PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick are in the field but so are nearly 20 members of the LIV Golf Series including Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer and Taylor Gooch. The...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Racy U.S. Open Fan Video
Are you pro or anti the viral chugging videos at sporting events?. Fans appear to be split on the debate. Last year, a young woman went viral at the U.S. Open for chugging her beer on the broadcast. Not everyone was thrilled with the moment, though. "I don’t think I’d...
PGA Tour Revokes Cards for LIV Defectors as Fed Trial Takes Shape
In a move with ramifications for the antitrust lawsuit headlined by Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf, the PGA Tour recently revoked the 2022-23 memberships for LIV golfers who had not already resigned. Sports Illustrated reported on the development, which involved Tour vice president Kirsten Burgess writing a letter to each golfer. She claimed the golfers’ “contractual commitments to LIV Golf” make it impracticable for them to satisfy “material obligations” of membership. At first glance, revoking memberships seems inconsequential. The golfers are already suspended; with or without active memberships, they wouldn’t be able to play Tour events. But for at least four reasons, the...
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour could lose historic venue to LIV Golf 2023 schedule
Real Club Valderrama is in talks with LIV Golf to host an event in their expanded 2023 schedule, representing a significant blow to the DP World Tour. As reported by James Corrigan of the Telegraph, Greg Norman sees LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia as a valuable cog in negotiations with Valderrama, but the DP World Tour has confidence that talks will come to nothing.
Look: Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News
College football fans have been a bit concerned for Lee Corso this season. The longtime College GameDay analyst is a mainstay on ESPN's pregame show. However, some viral clips have shown the legendary college football analyst appearing to struggle on television. Corso is reportedly doing just fine health-wise, though. According...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns
During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 81
During the 2000-01 season, Kobe Bryant became universally regarded as the best non-big man or all-around player in the NBA. But there were still plenty of people who questioned if he was truly deserving of that accolade. One man vying with Bryant for that honor was Toronto Raptors star Vince...
NBA・
Look: Sports World Is Praying For Tim Kurkjian's Family
The sports community is coming together to pray for Tim Kurkjian's family. The longtime baseball reporter revealed that his brother, Matt, has been diagnosed with ALS. Tim Kurkjian, arguably the most lovable figure in baseball, is hopeful that fans will donate to the cause. "My brother, Matt, has ALS. Team...
Golf.com
It’s one of the ‘worst’ golf tips ever — here’s Bobby Jones’ fix for it
What’s the worst piece of advice you’ve ever gotten? Something that really screwed up your game? That was the question we put recently to our How To Hit Every Shot Instruction Facebook Group. “Keep your head down,” said GOLF.com reader Jason Cunningham. “Worst advice anyone can ever give...
Front Office Sports
