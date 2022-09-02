ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others

The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Caddies experience huge average pay increase on LIV Golf Tour

Caddies on the LIV Golf Tour are set to experience a pay increase of nearly 200% due to the vast pots of prize money on the Saudi-backed series. According to research conducted by AceOdds, the average pay a caddie will receive in the breakaway league is $34,445. This is an estimated increase of 171% from what they would earn on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
The Independent

BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on. With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week. Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014 in...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish

The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
GOLF
The Independent

LIV Golf rebels labelled ‘hypocritical’ for playing BMW PGA Championship

Defending champion Billy Horschel and world number six Jon Rahm have hit out at the LIV Golf players who will contest this week’s BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.American Talor Gooch and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“Even...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason. This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf...
GOLF
InsideHook

Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?

Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
BOSTON, MA
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: LIV Golf’s newest gets, Phil Mickelson, Tiger and Serena

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, the most recent defections to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods taking in Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Racy U.S. Open Fan Video

Are you pro or anti the viral chugging videos at sporting events?. Fans appear to be split on the debate. Last year, a young woman went viral at the U.S. Open for chugging her beer on the broadcast. Not everyone was thrilled with the moment, though. "I don’t think I’d...
TENNIS
Sportico

PGA Tour Revokes Cards for LIV Defectors as Fed Trial Takes Shape

In a move with ramifications for the antitrust lawsuit headlined by Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf, the PGA Tour recently revoked the 2022-23 memberships for LIV golfers who had not already resigned. Sports Illustrated reported on the development, which involved Tour vice president Kirsten Burgess writing a letter to each golfer. She claimed the golfers’ “contractual commitments to LIV Golf” make it impracticable for them to satisfy “material obligations” of membership.   At first glance, revoking memberships seems inconsequential. The golfers are already suspended; with or without active memberships, they wouldn’t be able to play Tour events.  But for at least four reasons, the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour could lose historic venue to LIV Golf 2023 schedule

Real Club Valderrama is in talks with LIV Golf to host an event in their expanded 2023 schedule, representing a significant blow to the DP World Tour. As reported by James Corrigan of the Telegraph, Greg Norman sees LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia as a valuable cog in negotiations with Valderrama, but the DP World Tour has confidence that talks will come to nothing.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

College football fans have been a bit concerned for Lee Corso this season. The longtime College GameDay analyst is a mainstay on ESPN's pregame show. However, some viral clips have shown the legendary college football analyst appearing to struggle on television. Corso is reportedly doing just fine health-wise, though. According...
COLLEGE SPORTS
