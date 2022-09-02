Read full article on original website
Heat advisories and warnings extended for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has extended the Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in Utah. These were originally supposed to end on Monday evening, but will now be left in place until Wednesday at 8:00 PM. The Excessive Heat Warning is for parts of lower Wasatch County (including St. George […]
Extreme heat in Utah causing fish to die in Utah's reservoirs, ponds
Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say recent hot temperatures have caused dozens of fish to die.
Man identified in American Fork climbing death
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Utah Department of Public Safety crew members found the body of Thomas James Rawe, a missing climber near American Fork, yesterday morning. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call Sep. 4 after the 45-year-old climber sent a text to a friend to pick him up at the Forest Service fee booth, but never showed up. Rawe sent a photo to the friend of the steep terrain and the fee booth he was heading to.
32 days above 100 degrees in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City says we’ve officially broken the triple-digit mark 32 times this year. This month alone we’ve hit over 100 degrees on five different occasions. Also, today is the hottest day ever recorded in September...
Teen falls hiking Mount Timpanogos
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah County Sherrif’s office says an 18-year-old girl fell hiking Mount Timpanogos this morning. For several minutes she was unconscious. As of 11:00 a.m. today the 18-year-old is responsive and talking says Sgt. Spencer Cannon with UCSO. Ground search and rescue teams are...
Utah's only Puerto Rican bomba group bringing island's culture to the Beehive State
SOUTH SALT LAKE — The move from Puerto Rico to Utah was difficult for Liliana Rodríguez. But there was one thing that drove her to stay — bomba. Rodríguez is a part of Bomba Marilé, the state's first and only bomba group. Bomba is a traditional music and dance style in Puerto Rico that has evolved into a form of community expression.
Public meeting for Heber Valley Airport master plan to be held Sept. 22
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — In a press release from August 31, Heber City announced that they will hold a public meeting about plans to update Heber Valley Airport. The meeting […]
Barn fire spreads to brush, burns nearly 3 acres in Summit County
UPTON, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire that started in a barn and spread to two other outbuildings burned nearly 3 acres Sunday in unincorporated Summit County. Crews from the Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts responded about 4:30 p.m. to reports of...
2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called about 9 p.m. Sunday.
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
2 killed, one injured in separate Utah hiking accidents
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah. The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, KUTV-TV reported. The man's body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.
Wanted Utah felon arrested after Nebraska police respond to crash
A man who had a warrant out for his arrest in Cache County since December 2021 was found over the weekend in Nebraska.
Heber City Council to consider supporting RAP Tax ballot measure
The Heber City Council could choose on Tuesday to approve a $7,500 donation to the Wasatch County Arts Council to support the RAP Tax ballot measure this November. The funds would be used to hire Salt Lake City-based Election Hive, a campaign consulting firm that will aim to raise awareness about the ballot measure.
Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary
Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
Structure fire in Summit County burns down three barns
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — North Summit Fire extinguished a structure fire that burnt down three barns Sunday evening. According to a Facebook post from North Summit Fire Service District, the fire seems to have started in a barn. Following this, it spread to two others. North Summit Fire says each of the three structures is a complete loss.
Doubt over the accuracy of court-ordered drug tests could have widespread implications for Utahns
PROVO — A Utah County couple says almost no one has believed them as they've tried to sound the alarm on what they believe to be false positive results from court-ordered drug tests. "I wouldn't believe it unless it was me living it, to be honest with you," said...
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
More records broken as the heat goes on
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
