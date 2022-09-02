Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Expanded CFP Could Fetch $2.2B In Annual Media Rights Fees
The much-maligned College Football Playoff is poised to possibly score the highest annual media rights fees of any college sports property. With the CFP expanding from four to 12 teams by 2026, the CFP could sign media rights deals with multiple TV partners yielding well over $2 billion annually, sources told Front Office Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Outside ESPN For New Non-Sports Podcast
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is making one of his first moves beyond sports, launching a new podcast that will tackle politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Smith is teaming with Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners to launch his new “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast on September 26....
WATCH: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Connect for First Career Touchdowns
The Quinn Ewers to Ja'Tavion Sanders connection could be a special one for years to come.
Jake Paul Is Coming for the Sports Betting Business, Too
“There’s so much money in this industry, and I don’t think they’re spending it right,” YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul says about the sports betting business during a conversation we’re recording for my Front Office Sports podcast. In August, he announced a successful $50 million Series...
Gatorade Teams With NFL for Caffeinated Energy Drink
Gatorade is pairing with the NFL to launch the brand’s first caffeinated energy drink. Dubbed “Fast Twitch,” the drink marks the first time the league has worked with its longtime corporate sponsor to develop an athletic energy beverage. Fast Twitch is scheduled to hit store shelves in...
