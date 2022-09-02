ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Whales Sold August Rally, Will BTC Price Trend Lower?

Bitcoin is trending sideways into the long U.S. weekend with the price of BTC compressing around $19,500 and $20,500. The support around the lower zone of this range might be tested as the number one cryptocurrency struggles to preserve its current levels. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
NEWSBTC

Get Into These Potentially Profitable Tokens Solana and Feed3 During The Bear Market

The crypto market has been sending some mixed signals. These have made token holders and traders ask themselves if the bottoms are over. This is difficult to conclude since we recently started to see a bounce. Bitcoin has moved to $23,000 and has since been hovering around; other tokens have followed this upward rally. Doubling down on your portfolio is still a very good investment strategy.
NEWSBTC

Old Bitcoin Supply Moves Into Derivatives, Whales Setting Up Long Positions?

On-chain data shows Bitcoin supply older than two years has moved into derivative exchanges recently, suggesting whales may be positioning themselves on the futures market. Derivative Exchange Inflow Of Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Has Spiked Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the recent...
NEWSBTC

The September Curse: Why Bitcoin Price May Touch $10,000

September has been a historically bearish month for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market by extension. Back in 2021, bitcoin’s deviation from expected market trends had sparked hope that it would break the September curse, but alas, it followed it to a T. This is why with the new month already ushered in, there are expectations that the price of BTC will continue to dive and likely reach lower trends as it enters the worst of the bear market.
NEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Bullish Despite Recent Chop; What Could Propel it to $1,700

Ethereum is consolidating above $1,550 against the US Dollar. ETH could rally if there is a clear move above the $1,620 resistance zone. Ethereum is trading in a positive zone above the $1,520 and $1,500 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Holds Strong, Why ETH Could Push BTC Higher

Bitcoin is consolidating above the $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major increase considering the recent rise in ether. Bitcoin is still trading in range near the $20,000 zone and below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum (ETH) Struggles Ahead Of the Merge, Can Price Retest $1,900?

The price of Ethereum (ETH) looks strong and shows more strength against tether (USDT), holding up compared to Bitcoin (BTC). The price of ETH is anticipated to move with more bullish sentiment circulating as we edge closer to “The Merge.” (Data from Binance) Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Nears Another Milestone Ahead Of Merge, Rally Incoming?

Ethereum has been hitting different milestones in the last year. However, with the announcement of a set date for the move to proof of stake, aka the ‘Merge,’ there has been a flurry of activity on the network, pushing it towards even more impressive records. This time around, the milestone has come in the form of the total number of unique active addresses on the network.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Open Interest Climbs Up, Price To Break Sideways Trend Soon?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin open interest has been slowly growing recently, something that could lead to more volatility in the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Open Interest Goes Up While Funding Rates Approach A Neutral Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC open...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Struggles To Claim $20,000 Mark Amid Bear Market

Bitcoin shows no reversal, and many altcoins are still in the red zone. The market condition can be traced to several factors, such as the Federal Reserve’s hike in interest rates. A few weeks back, the crypto markets dropped even further after the announcement of the interest rate hike.
NEWSBTC

Meitu Loses More Than $43M In Crypto Investments Amid Bear Market

During the crypto bull run last year, Bitcoin hit the $50,000 mark for the first time and exceeded many expectations. As a result, several investors purchased bitcoin at that time. The Hong Kong Tech giant Meitu was one of the companies that acquired bitcoin as a treasury reserve. As the...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Diamond Hands: Long-Term Holder Supply Surges Up To Near ATH

Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has surged up recently to near all-time high values as these “diamond hands” add to their holdings. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Jumps Up By 250k BTC After The Recent Low. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the current total...
NEWSBTC

HypaSwap, Ethereum, And Polkadot: Cryptos to Add to Your Portfolio in 2022 for Potentially Huge Gains

As crypto continues to gain traction and more tokens are launched, some new platforms have gained the attention of crypto enthusiasts and people who are just finding their way into crypto. The new crypto HypaSwap (HYPA) may be fairly new. Still, alongside Polkadot (DOT) and Ethereum (ETH), it is a crypto that shows a lot of promise, and it could provide huge gains by the end of 2022, alongside giants Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT).
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Struggles To Cement Its $20K Price Mark While Chainlink Outperforms

The crypto market hasn’t been propitious since the Fed’s interest rate hikes. As the fight against inflation becomes more aggressive, the financial markets bleed. Many coins are trading in the reds instead of recovering as investors expected. Bitcoin and other altcoins have lost their last week’s gains and...
