NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whales Sold August Rally, Will BTC Price Trend Lower?
Bitcoin is trending sideways into the long U.S. weekend with the price of BTC compressing around $19,500 and $20,500. The support around the lower zone of this range might be tested as the number one cryptocurrency struggles to preserve its current levels. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
NEWSBTC
Get Into These Potentially Profitable Tokens Solana and Feed3 During The Bear Market
The crypto market has been sending some mixed signals. These have made token holders and traders ask themselves if the bottoms are over. This is difficult to conclude since we recently started to see a bounce. Bitcoin has moved to $23,000 and has since been hovering around; other tokens have followed this upward rally. Doubling down on your portfolio is still a very good investment strategy.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Carries Bitcoin Price Up, Will “The Merge” Live to Expectations?
The Bitcoin price has been stuck below $20,000 as Ethereum and other altcoins take over the price action and push the sector upwards. Ethereum just deployed the “Bellatrix” upgrade, the final step before “The Merge”, and the price of Ethereum is blazing through local resistance. At...
NEWSBTC
Old Bitcoin Supply Moves Into Derivatives, Whales Setting Up Long Positions?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin supply older than two years has moved into derivative exchanges recently, suggesting whales may be positioning themselves on the futures market. Derivative Exchange Inflow Of Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Has Spiked Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the recent...
NEWSBTC
IS METACRYP (MTCR) AND ITS 9% REFERRAL BONUS A BETTER OPTION THAN POPULAR CRYPTOCURRENCIES LIKE APECOIN (APE)?
In the thirteen-year history of cryptocurrency, there have been five contractions. The first ever collapse occurred in 2011, when Bitcoin was still in its initial stages. The value of one Bitcoin was 32 dollars before it plummeted to just 0.01. It took twenty months before Bitcoin’s value rebounded. Likewise,...
NEWSBTC
The September Curse: Why Bitcoin Price May Touch $10,000
September has been a historically bearish month for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market by extension. Back in 2021, bitcoin’s deviation from expected market trends had sparked hope that it would break the September curse, but alas, it followed it to a T. This is why with the new month already ushered in, there are expectations that the price of BTC will continue to dive and likely reach lower trends as it enters the worst of the bear market.
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Bullish Despite Recent Chop; What Could Propel it to $1,700
Ethereum is consolidating above $1,550 against the US Dollar. ETH could rally if there is a clear move above the $1,620 resistance zone. Ethereum is trading in a positive zone above the $1,520 and $1,500 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Holds Strong, Why ETH Could Push BTC Higher
Bitcoin is consolidating above the $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major increase considering the recent rise in ether. Bitcoin is still trading in range near the $20,000 zone and below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Struggles Ahead Of the Merge, Can Price Retest $1,900?
The price of Ethereum (ETH) looks strong and shows more strength against tether (USDT), holding up compared to Bitcoin (BTC). The price of ETH is anticipated to move with more bullish sentiment circulating as we edge closer to “The Merge.” (Data from Binance) Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Nears Another Milestone Ahead Of Merge, Rally Incoming?
Ethereum has been hitting different milestones in the last year. However, with the announcement of a set date for the move to proof of stake, aka the ‘Merge,’ there has been a flurry of activity on the network, pushing it towards even more impressive records. This time around, the milestone has come in the form of the total number of unique active addresses on the network.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Stuck In Range, Why BTC Is Still At Major Risk of Breakdown
Bitcoin is struggling to settle above $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $19,500 support zone. Bitcoin is stuck near the $20,000 zone and trading below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Open Interest Climbs Up, Price To Break Sideways Trend Soon?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin open interest has been slowly growing recently, something that could lead to more volatility in the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Open Interest Goes Up While Funding Rates Approach A Neutral Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC open...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Struggles To Claim $20,000 Mark Amid Bear Market
Bitcoin shows no reversal, and many altcoins are still in the red zone. The market condition can be traced to several factors, such as the Federal Reserve’s hike in interest rates. A few weeks back, the crypto markets dropped even further after the announcement of the interest rate hike.
NEWSBTC
Meitu Loses More Than $43M In Crypto Investments Amid Bear Market
During the crypto bull run last year, Bitcoin hit the $50,000 mark for the first time and exceeded many expectations. As a result, several investors purchased bitcoin at that time. The Hong Kong Tech giant Meitu was one of the companies that acquired bitcoin as a treasury reserve. As the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Diamond Hands: Long-Term Holder Supply Surges Up To Near ATH
Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has surged up recently to near all-time high values as these “diamond hands” add to their holdings. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Jumps Up By 250k BTC After The Recent Low. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the current total...
NEWSBTC
Searching For The Best Cryptocurrencies To Increase Your ROI? Look No Further Than Big Eyes Coin, Chainlink, And Ethereum
The cryptocurrency space is ever evolving with new features bound to interest diverse persons. To cater to various people and their needs, there are a lot of crypto tokens in existence. This, however, makes it difficult to decide which token to add to your wallet. Also, many have been searching...
NEWSBTC
HypaSwap, Ethereum, And Polkadot: Cryptos to Add to Your Portfolio in 2022 for Potentially Huge Gains
As crypto continues to gain traction and more tokens are launched, some new platforms have gained the attention of crypto enthusiasts and people who are just finding their way into crypto. The new crypto HypaSwap (HYPA) may be fairly new. Still, alongside Polkadot (DOT) and Ethereum (ETH), it is a crypto that shows a lot of promise, and it could provide huge gains by the end of 2022, alongside giants Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT).
NEWSBTC
$500 Million In Bitcoin Shorts Pile In As BTC Price Sits Below $20,000, Will They Get Squeeze?
Bitcoin has experienced a trading session with low volatility as the cryptocurrency moves in a tight range. The cryptocurrency is flirting with a critical support zone at around $19,500 which has been able to hold despite last week’s spike in selling pressure. At the time of writing, the price...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Smashes Heavy Resistance: Next Bullish Levels Traders Should Watch
Ethereum gained bullish momentum for a move above $1,625 against the US Dollar. ETH is now showing positive signs and might soon test the $1,700 zone. Ethereum is up close to 5% and there was a clear move above the $1,625 resistance. The price is now trading above $1,600 and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Struggles To Cement Its $20K Price Mark While Chainlink Outperforms
The crypto market hasn’t been propitious since the Fed’s interest rate hikes. As the fight against inflation becomes more aggressive, the financial markets bleed. Many coins are trading in the reds instead of recovering as investors expected. Bitcoin and other altcoins have lost their last week’s gains and...
