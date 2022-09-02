Read full article on original website
Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy
MURRAY, Utah — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. “I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there are just kids running and they’re like, ‘Don’t go, don’t go!'” said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
Gephardt Daily
Charging documents reveal new details about fatal shooting outside Salt Palace, suspect’s arrest
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents filed against Deng Mawut Buk, believed to be one of three people involved in an altercation that left one man dead outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, reveal new information about the incident. Two other suspects, including...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police make 2nd arrest, seek 3rd suspect in fatal shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a second man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Joshua Riak, 21, was arrested Monday following a traffic stop on Modesto Avenue near Modesto Park, 1175 S. 1000 West,...
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police investigating man suspected of trying to lure children into his car
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray City Police Department is looking into a man who approached two children in Murray Sunday night and tried to convince them to get into his car. Sgt. Paul Christiansen with Murray Police said the man approached the two kids as they played on a basketball court around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
ksl.com
22-year-old man dies after fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon that the man had fallen 30 feet and had a head injury; a search and rescue team responded to the scene.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD homicide detectives arrest suspect in fatal shooting outside Salt Palace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have announced an arrest in the shooting death of a man outside a sneaker convention Saturday at the Salt Palace. Suspect Deng Buk, 22, will be booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, the...
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
kjzz.com
2 hikers die, another injured in three separate Utah County canyon incidents
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah County authorities responded to three separate hiking incidents over the Labor Day Weekend, one of which left an individual in the hospital, and another that left two others deceased. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 9...
SLCPD releases photos of alleged shooter, makes second arrest in Salt Palace homicide case
UPDATE: 9/5/22 6:48 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has made a second arrest, as well as released the identity and two photos of a third suspect who is believed to be the shooter in a homicide that left 41-year-old Delford Knight deceased. 21-year-old Joshua Riak was arrested Monday […]
Gephardt Daily
Breaking: 1 in critical condition following 2 shootings at party near Utah Lake
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured during separate shootings at a party Sunday night near Utah Lake. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily two men were shot about 9 p.m. during a party at a rodeo arena on the west side of West Mountain at 6767 S. Lincoln Beach Road.
Shooting near Utah Lake leaves 2 people injured, one person in custody
One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later reported to be stable. The other is in fair condition.
Denver Channel
2 killed, one injured in separate Utah hiking accidents
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah. The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, KUTV-TV reported. The man's body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.
Burglars break into South Salt Lake pawn shop, steal several handguns
The suspects took some jewelry first, valued at about $100, before making their way over to a showcase area where several handguns were displayed.
Gephardt Daily
Would-be car sellers robbed at gunpoint after arranging private sale with strangers
HOOPER, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022, (Gephardt Daily) — Residents lured to a remote location for a vehicle sale were greeted by two armed men in masks who robbed them. According to a Davis County Sheriff’s Office press release posted Monday, instead of finding a prospective buyer, “When they arrived, two Caucasian males wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held the victims at gunpoint.”
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy
An investigation is underway after police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mom in the chest Friday afternoon in Sandy.
Police looking for suspects after shooting at party in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police are looking for a pair of suspects after a shooting took place at a party early Saturday morning.
KSLTV
Utah man dead; medical emergency may have preceded single-car crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah man is dead after a single-car crash in West Jordan Sunday morning. The 67-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving southbound in West Jordan when he may have had a medical emergency and then crashed, according to Sgt. Brian Schaaf with West Jordan Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
Herald-Journal
Weber County detective named investigator of the year for solving 52-year-old cold case
OGDEN — Homicide detective Steve Haney dug through dusty stacks of old case files, spent an afternoon collecting clues from a retired investigator and employed other “good old-fashioned police work” to solve a murder that haunted an Ogden family for 52 years. Haney last year closed the...
