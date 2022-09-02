Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
How Megan Thee Stallion Ended Up Twerking With Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ (Video)
Sorry Smart Hulk, it is officially a Hot Hulk Girl Summer. After months of rumors finally got confirmed this week, Megan Thee Stallion made her MCU debut in episode three of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And as they say, it took a village to make it happen. How...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents
The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Megan Thee Stallion Is All Curves In A Custom House Of JMC Bodysuit
Megan Thee Stallion is a stallion, period.
Megan Thee Stallion serves all the looks in new video for 'Her'
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the visual for her new Traumazine single, “Her.” And the stylishly minimal, black-and-white Colin Tilley-directed vid is giving Vogue vibes all around, both with Megan’s looks and ballroom dance moves.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid $250,000 for Future Feature on New Album
The long-awaited Megan Thee Stallion album is finally here. Traumazine features 18 songs with collaborations from some of the world’s biggest stars, including Dua Lipa and Future – who she says accepted $250,000 in cash to be on the album. On a Power 106 Los Angeles interview with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Pardison Fontaine Praises Megan Thee Stallion's Milkmaid Outfit For Germany Performance
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine haven't been together as long as other favourite hip-hop couples, but their love – and lust – for one another is certainly obvious. Their union may have been plagued with breakup rumours at the start of 2022 after the Houston hottie removed...
TMZ.com
NBA YoungBoy Expecting Baby #9
NBA YoungBoy is coming for Nick Cannon ... the rapper is expecting his 9th child, meaning he's only one behind Nick. YoungBoy made the baby announcement in a social media post and a new music video for his song, "Purge Me." In the Instagram photo dump, the last photo slide...
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music Video
Nicki Minaj officially has the hit record to kick off the campaign for her next studio album. The Pink Friday rapper kicked off August with the release of "Super Freaky Girl," her latest #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first as a solo artist. Today, she finally...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
travelnoire.com
Megan Thee Stallion Wants Black Girls To De-Stress. Her Foundation Is Coming To A City Near You
If we know one thing about Megan Thee Stallion, she’s a huge advocate for health and wellness. The award-winning recording artist created The Pete and Thomas Foundation, named after her parents, to serve women, children, and underserved communities with education, housing, health, and wellness resources. That’s why it is...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Diddy’s Revolt Summit To Return With Big Freedia, Gucci Mane, DJ Drama, And More
Sean “Diddy” Combs is bringing the REVOLT Summit back to Atlanta. Announced on Wednesday (Aug. 31), the multi-media mogul’s REVOLT x AT&T will be taking place from September 24-25, 2022. The Summit’s theme will be “The Future is Now” and features appearances from Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Iddris Sandu, Big Freedia, 19 Keys, DJ Drama, Tamika D., and more. More from VIBE.comDiddy Feels "R&B Is Dead," But Mary J. Blige And More Say OtherwiseDJ Drama Challenges DJ Khaled To A Potential 'Verzuz'Big Freedia Launches "Royal Bud" Culture And Cannabis Brand Attendees can participate in exclusive live viewings of REVOLT’S hit series, including Assets...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled & Jadakiss Take Over NYC In "Jadakiss Interlude" Music Video
DJ Khaled delivered one of his best albums in years with God Did. It felt like a return to form for the Miami DJ who has chased radio play so heavily over the years, he seemingly forgot about the culture that he was attempting to cater to. Fortunately, God Did brings him back with a slew of collaborators who provided him with top-tier performances.
M.I.A. Teases Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat Collaborations
M.I.A. has teased collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat for her upcoming LP, MATA. According to The Fader, the electronic artist took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Aug. 30), offering details about the forthcoming tracks, with a third possible collaborator in the works. “COMING SOON I PROMISE I HAD 2 WAIT 2 YEARS FOR A DOJA CAT VERSE. THEN A NICKI ONE. THEN A — NEVER MIND,” the British rapper and singer wrote. More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Has It Her Way In "Super Freaky Girl" Video: WatchNicki Minaj Accepts Video Vanguard Award, Performs Medley Of Hits At 2022 MTV VMAsSnoop Dogg...
