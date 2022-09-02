ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents

The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
Tatiana Maslany
Megan Thee Stallion
Jimmy Fallon
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
TMZ.com

NBA YoungBoy Expecting Baby #9

NBA YoungBoy is coming for Nick Cannon ... the rapper is expecting his 9th child, meaning he's only one behind Nick. YoungBoy made the baby announcement in a social media post and a new music video for his song, "Purge Me." In the Instagram photo dump, the last photo slide...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music Video

Nicki Minaj officially has the hit record to kick off the campaign for her next studio album. The Pink Friday rapper kicked off August with the release of "Super Freaky Girl," her latest #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first as a solo artist. Today, she finally...
Vibe

Diddy’s Revolt Summit To Return With Big Freedia, Gucci Mane, DJ Drama, And More

Sean “Diddy” Combs is bringing the REVOLT Summit back to Atlanta. Announced on Wednesday (Aug. 31), the multi-media mogul’s REVOLT x AT&T will be taking place from September 24-25, 2022. The Summit’s theme will be “The Future is Now” and features appearances from Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Iddris Sandu, Big Freedia, 19 Keys, DJ Drama, Tamika D., and more. More from VIBE.comDiddy Feels "R&B Is Dead," But Mary J. Blige And More Say OtherwiseDJ Drama Challenges DJ Khaled To A Potential 'Verzuz'Big Freedia Launches "Royal Bud" Culture And Cannabis Brand Attendees can participate in exclusive live viewings of REVOLT’S hit series, including Assets...
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled & Jadakiss Take Over NYC In "Jadakiss Interlude" Music Video

DJ Khaled delivered one of his best albums in years with God Did. It felt like a return to form for the Miami DJ who has chased radio play so heavily over the years, he seemingly forgot about the culture that he was attempting to cater to. Fortunately, God Did brings him back with a slew of collaborators who provided him with top-tier performances.
Vibe

M.I.A. Teases Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat Collaborations

M.I.A. has teased collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat for her upcoming LP, MATA. According to The Fader, the electronic artist took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Aug. 30), offering details about the forthcoming tracks, with a third possible collaborator in the works.   “COMING SOON I PROMISE I HAD 2 WAIT 2 YEARS FOR A DOJA CAT VERSE. THEN A NICKI ONE. THEN A — NEVER MIND,” the British rapper and singer wrote. More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Has It Her Way In "Super Freaky Girl" Video: WatchNicki Minaj Accepts Video Vanguard Award, Performs Medley Of Hits At 2022 MTV VMAsSnoop Dogg...
