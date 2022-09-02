ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Gas in Roanoke down 23.1 cents in a month; national average price of diesel down 2 cents in past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 23.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Information On The Proposed Palace Luxury RV Resort Park In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

People have been talking about a proposed RV park in Danville, Virginia. The developer of this park is calling it the Palace Luxury RV Resort. He has put a small bit of information about it on the internet. Tonight there will be a meeting of the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission in Chatham about the zoning of the property that this park would be built at. The zoning must change for this to happen. I talk about the limited information I have been able to find about the company involved in this in this video.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
HILLSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

PittCo planners to hear plans for a luxury RV resort

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a rezoning request tonight for a luxury RV park to compliment Caesars Virginia, as well as other area attractions. The 90-acres are located along Vandola Church Road in the Westover Election District. The public is invited to comment on the project....
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski strikes deal with new trash collection company

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Trash pick-up service will change starting January 1, 2023, in the Town of Pulaski. The town says to better serve its needs, it will be ending a contract with the Public Service Authority that dates back to 1986. Good For Life will be taking over on...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple Roanoke City Schools reporting phone, internet outages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple Roanoke City Schools are experiencing internet and phone outages Tuesday morning, according to the city. Crystal Spring, Fishburn Park Elementary, James Madison Middle School, Wasena Elementary, William Fleming High School and Virginia Heights Elementary are all experiencing outages. The city says to be aware that...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The event is 5-8 p.m., with registration and check-in at 3:30. All money raised benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
ROANOKE, VA
Furniture Today

40 Under 40 | Matt Schewel, Schewels Home

He’s the fifth generation of the Schewel family to work for the retailer, which was founded in 1897, but he had a rather lengthy career outside the furniture industry before joining Schewels in 2016. After graduating from Duke University, he spent four years as a public-school teacher in North...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Shared by Donna Martin, Moneta

This photo was taken by Donna Martin of the docks behind Bridgewater Condominiums on Aug. 21. In addition to the vibrate color of the sunrise, a blue heron can also be seen on the dock looking for its breakfast.
MONETA, VA
WSLS

Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
MONETA, VA

