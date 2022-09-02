ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 320

Jocelyn Payton
3d ago

Oh God! What ever happened to a nice suit? I don't care if you're straight or gay but a great fitting tailored suit on the Red Carpet is more memorable than a backless jumpsuit.

Reply(43)
91
Denise Kefali {°∆°}
3d ago

Start lifting weights and act and dress like a real man. Women want a strong stable man who can take care of family. Not a soft, confused, puff ball.

Reply(8)
77
helenwheels
3d ago

I’m not a fan of the guys wearing women’s wear trend. But this works better than a dress. I’m still shaking my head about Brad Pitt’s grubby looking skirt.

Reply(3)
26
Related
TheDailyBeast

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the Venice Film Festival in Stunning All-Red Ensemble

Movie star Timothée Chalamet rocked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival Friday at the premiere of his new film Bones and All. To the screams of his fans, Chalamet sauntered down the red carpet in an all-red custom Haider Ackermann backless, halter-style top and a pair of matching, fitted trousers. Chalamet, who loves to dress to the max for red carpet appearances, accessorized the stunning look with pointed black boots, sunglasses, and black rings. Jodie Turner-Smith also stunned in an all-denim gown, with train. Bones and All is set in the ’80s American Midwest, and features two teen...
MOVIES
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
André Holland
Person
Jessica Harper
Person
Haider Ackermann
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Person
Timothée Chalamet
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Telluride Film Festival#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dune#Timoth E Chalamet Fans#Oscars#Bones All
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
Page Six

Hillary Clinton makes rare red carpet appearance at Venice Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton surprised the crowd at the 2022 Venice Film Festival Wednesday with a red carpet cameo. Dressed in a powder blue caftan in place of her signature pantsuit, along with textured pointy-toed flats, the former first lady and secretary of state attended the Italian fest’s opening ceremony, which included the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s new film, “White Noise.” The 74-year-old politician further accessorized her beaded, subtly polka-dotted ensemble with a pair of clear bangles, silver earrings and a sparkling necklace that read “Jasper” — the name of her and husband Bill Clinton’s youngest grandson. She last hit the red carpet for the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Timothée Chalamet Wore an Open-Back Jumpsuit to the Premiere of His Cannibal Romance Movie

Timothée Chalamet has never played it safe on the red carpet, so why would he start now? Come on, we're talking about the guy who went shirtless at the Oscars. Five months after attending the Academy Awards in a custom cropped sequined and lace blazer from Louis Vuitton, Chalamet clearly decided to turn it up a notch for the Venice Film Festival premiere of his upcoming cannibal coming-of-age film, Bones and All. According to Vogue, the actor hit the red carpet on September 2 in a completely custom red halter jumpsuit by designer Haider Ackermann featuring a completely open back.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll on the Lips at Venice Film Festival

If you thought Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were set to be the hottest couple at the Venice Film Festival, you've got the wrong person!! During the standing ovation for the couple's forthcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, Styles planted a kiss on none other than his co-star Nick Kroll. In...
MOVIES
shefinds

We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves

Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Chloë Sevigny Pulls Off An Angelina Jolie-Esque Thigh Slit At The Bones And All Premiere

Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Harry Styles Touches Down in Venice Looking Like Hollywood Royalty

Harry Styles has officially touched down in Venice! The singer is in town for the annual film festival, where he will attend the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling later this week. The film was directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and stars Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan in addition to Styles and Wilde. As we’ve seen all week long, Hollywood stars have been arriving at the Venice airport in their most glamorous looks for the paparazzi, and Styles only continued on with this fashion energy. No sweats here!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival

The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy