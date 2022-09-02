ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver charged in fiery crash that caused I-285 to shut down for over 14 hours

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWQPx_0hg4iRYg00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department has charged the driver accused of causing a traffic nightmare Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash on Interstate 285 WB near Ashford Dunwoody Road around 3 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Once they arrived, they found four cars that were involved in the crash. Investigators determined that three vehicles had collided, which included a track-trailer that struck a black car. The black car was pushed into the median, and caused another car to flip.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer caught on fire underneath the Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge when it came to a rest.

NewsChopper 2 spotted at least two other cars were flipped onto their sides on the highway.

The driver of the blue Mustang made an improper lane change, which caused the accident, officials said.

Officials have not released the identity of the driver.

All lanes of I-285 were shut down for more than 14 hours.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach and Channel 2′s Darryn Moore showed you LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning as the fire-damaged westbound lanes reopened around 5 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Engineers shared with Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that they had to wait for the bridge to cool down before they could assess it. It has since reopened.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 29

MrChickenhauler8502
3d ago

about time!! I'm a truck driver and for the last year I usually have to use I-285 at least twice a day back and forth. but I've been driving for 24 years and it's absolutely insane the way people in cars act around the watermelon 500 as we call it. they cut through multiple lan s to jump off exits. they cut people off too close. some will travel slow then speed up when truckers try to pass them. I mostly go around the east side and every afternoon, people will run down super fast in the left lanes then cut over to exit onto I-675 just to get ahead of everyone else. it's a wonder more people haven't been killed

Reply(6)
18
Veteran
3d ago

The driver of the blue Mustang made an improper lane change, which caused the accident, officials said. Injuries, multiple vehicle crashes, 14 hours shutdown. A Watermelon 500 maneuver.

Reply
6
Eggman
3d ago

So the person who caused the accident and is being charged will not be named? Constant protection for criminals

Reply(8)
7
Related
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Vehicles#Channel 2 Action News#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman dies after her SUV crashes into semi-truck

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after a crashing into a tractor trailer in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta Fire Department said they responded to the 2300 block of Marietta Blvd northwest at 4:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
nowhabersham.com

Man killed in early morning crash on Browns Bridge Road

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Browns Bridge Road near Holland Drive on the west side of Hall County. Traffic investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville was traveling eastbound on Browns Bridge Road when he tried to negotiate a curve near Cherokee Trail. Velasquez’s truck left the side of the roadway and struck a stop sign and a tree just past Holland Drive. Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say

ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
accesswdun.com

Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries

One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
ALTO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
182K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy