3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Harrison Bader’s reported timeline leaves limited chance to justify Yankees’ trade
When the New York Yankees traded for Harrison Bader, their intention was to deploy him in October and revolutionize their defensive alignment. Anything he was able to contribute during the regular season would be a bonus (further calling into question the team’s decision not to replace Jordan Montgomery). As...
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Derrick Rose In Major Trade Scenario
As summer draws to a close, we’re finally gaining a clear picture of how the NBA will look in 2022-23. For much of the season, there were more rumors than actual events. Still, the league saw its share of moves that will irrevocably alter its landscape. Most recently, Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dodgers News: LA Prospect to Get First Major League Start in Left Field
With a very comfortable lead in the NL West while holding the best record in the whole MLB, the Dodgers have been trying some new things before the post season gets a hell of a lot more interesting. Over the past few weeks several players have taken trips from the...
NBC Sports
Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'
Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
Video: Gary Sanchez nearly takes bat to face from teammate
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez narrowly averted disaster on Sunday when casually strolling past the on-deck circle. Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino was taking warmup swings during Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox when Sanchez casually strolled by. Sanchez wasn’t paying much attention, and neither was Celestino, which resulted in a pretty frightening near-collision.
Benches clear between Yankees, Rays during Josh Donaldson at-bat
Josh Donaldson took a 3-0 pitch up and in, prompting the benches to clear on Sunday at Tropicana Field between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Yankees debuting Oswald Peraza in disrespectful manner proves they’re lost
Need more evidence that the New York Yankees “don’t get it”? How about the organization’s decision making as the team continues to free fall into the month of September? They’re 9-19 since Aug. 2, which is the worst record in the AL over the last 30 days.
FOX Sports
Fried, Ozuna power streaking Braves to 5th straight victory
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight in a rain-delayed game, 7-1 over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of...
FOX Sports
Rays host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series
Boston Red Sox (67-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-58, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Luis Patino (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -110, Red Sox -110; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson inks five-year, $245M contract with Broncos | UNDISPUTED
Russell Wilson signed a 5-year, $245 million contract with the Denver Broncos last week with $165 million guaranteed. It is $65 million guaranteed less than what Deshaun Watson got in his deal with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Shannon Sharpe explains why he is surprised Russ took a lot less money than Watson.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns
During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
FOX Sports
Rays bring 1-0 series advantage over Red Sox into game 2
Boston Red Sox (67-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-58, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -163, Red Sox +139;...
FOX Sports
Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel
Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Twins on 4-game home win streak
Minnesota Twins (68-65, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (81-54, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 204 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -204, Twins +171; over/under is 7...
Pujols reaches 695 HRs, Mikolas goes 8 in Cards' win vs Cubs
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Pujols drilled the two-run, pinch-hit shot off reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2). A probable future Hall of Famer, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time home run list. Pujols has seven pinch-hit homers in his career, including two this season. He has homered against 451 different pitchera, an all-time record.
