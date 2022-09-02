ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition

The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
BRONX, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Cleveland, OH
NBC Sports

Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'

Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Gary Sanchez nearly takes bat to face from teammate

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez narrowly averted disaster on Sunday when casually strolling past the on-deck circle. Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino was taking warmup swings during Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox when Sanchez casually strolled by. Sanchez wasn’t paying much attention, and neither was Celestino, which resulted in a pretty frightening near-collision.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Aaron Civale
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed

New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Fried, Ozuna power streaking Braves to 5th straight victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight in a rain-delayed game, 7-1 over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The defending World Series champion Braves have taken five in a row and 20 of...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Rays host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (67-68, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-58, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Luis Patino (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -110, Red Sox -110; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson inks five-year, $245M contract with Broncos | UNDISPUTED

Russell Wilson signed a 5-year, $245 million contract with the Denver Broncos last week with $165 million guaranteed. It is $65 million guaranteed less than what Deshaun Watson got in his deal with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Shannon Sharpe explains why he is surprised Russ took a lot less money than Watson.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns

During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Rays bring 1-0 series advantage over Red Sox into game 2

Boston Red Sox (67-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-58, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -163, Red Sox +139;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel

Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
NFL
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Twins on 4-game home win streak

Minnesota Twins (68-65, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (81-54, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 204 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -204, Twins +171; over/under is 7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Pujols reaches 695 HRs, Mikolas goes 8 in Cards' win vs Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Pujols drilled the two-run, pinch-hit shot off reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2). A probable future Hall of Famer, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time home run list. Pujols has seven pinch-hit homers in his career, including two this season. He has homered against 451 different pitchera, an all-time record.
CHICAGO, IL

