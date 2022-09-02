Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending right now.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Lawyer Availability
In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss lawyer availability.
wtvy.com
Live Look at Labor Day 2022 Traffic
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach. Why do we celebrate Labor Day? Two labor activists from 1882 are credited for co-founding this holiday. Dothan restaurants see business uptick on game day. Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:30 PM UTC. Several gathered at restaurants and bars to...
wtvy.com
Dothan restaurants see business uptick on game day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - College football is back, and for restaurants such as “Things and Wings” – it means more Saturday business. If customers aren’t coming in to sit down and watch the game – the phone is ringing for to-go orders. Manager Kayleigh Jewell...
wtvy.com
Landmark Park prepares for local music festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park was quiet on Labor Day, but it won’t be for long. The park is gearing up for their busy season. Volunteers worked on Labor Day to prepare for their upcoming kickoff event. Landmark Park is known for their collection of agricultural and natural...
wtvy.com
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When closing out the summer season in Dothan, Water World remains a popular choice for many. “We just moved to the area, my family and I, and we found out about Water World and thought it would be a great way to spend our Labor Day, just bringing the kids and being able to relax,” says Mandi Davis, Water World attendee.
wdhn.com
Holiday traveler reflects on his trip on the Alabama roadways
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the holiday weekend is coming to an end, you may have run into some traffic on your way home. Thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the Wiregrass on their way home from a weekend upon the sand as they celebrated the Labor Day holiday.
wtvy.com
Power outage causes school closure in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan school will not be in session on a post-Labor Day Tuesday after a power outage hits the city school system. According to a release from the Dothan City Schools Superintendent’s Office, a power outage was reported on the morning of September 6 at the Dothan City Schools Central Office, along with the Dothan City Early Education Center.
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Angel House honors homicide victims during September
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Angel House is carrying on a yearly tradition honoring victims in our area lost to homicide. Hundreds of crosses are outside their building on the corner of Main and Bell streets in Dothan. A picture and name are displayed on each cross; over 300 of...
wtvy.com
Why do we celebrate Labor Day?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many Labor Day is a day off of rest, relaxation, and fun! But why exactly do we celebrate Labor Day as Americans?. Two labor activists from 1882 are credited for co-founding this holiday. Peter McGuire of the American Federation of Labor is known for suggesting...
wdhn.com
A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
wtvy.com
Strong Arm Robbery Saturday at Dothan Pavilion
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On 09/03/2022 at approximately 7:15 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles. Upon arrival, it was determined that a juvenile had been physically assaulted by a group of additional juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault.
wtvy.com
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner involved in a hit and run late Saturday. DPD says the accident happened on Reeves Street around 11:15 p.m., near the Raceway gas station down from Jack’s. Police...
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with electronic solicitation
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On 9/2/2022 the Dothan Police Department was notified of possible electronic solicitation in which a juvenile received an electronic message from the suspect who was attempting to entice the juvenile to sexual contact. Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released.
wtvy.com
Peoples South Bank tackles hunger with second annual food drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local bank, Peoples South, did its part to give back to the community. Branches across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia held tailgates on September 2 to “tackle hunger”. This is the second year of the annual food donation drive. Last year, they collected 900 pounds...
wdhn.com
Rain chances rapidly increasing later this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Labor Day everyone! If you have plans to celebrate outdoors this evening, we’ve got a low-end rain chance with warm and muggy conditions. Tuesday will be even drier than today with only 20% chance for rain, mostly to partly sunny skies, and highs in the lol 90s.
wtvy.com
City blames one woman for feeding mess
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee. “It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.
fosterfollynews.net
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida passed on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will take place on September 1, 2022, at Grace and Glory Worship Center, 912 Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida. Visitation is at 1 pm, with the service to follow at 2...
wdhn.com
Ground clearing for VA nursing home in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—”Ground clearing” is underway on a state veteran nursing home in Enterprise. Once completed in 2024, WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says now local and state officials are looking at building a road into the facility. Since the official “groundbreaking ceremony” took place earlier this summer....
