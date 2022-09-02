Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Sorry Share Video for New Song “Key to the City”: Watch
North London band Sorry are back with a new single from their upcoming album Anywhere But Here. “Key to the City” arrives with a voyeuristic music video directed by FLASHA. Check it out below. “‘Key to the City’ is a song that stemmed from a very specific situation...
Benjamin Clementine Announces First Album in 5 Years, Shares New Video: Watch
Benjamin Clementine, the musician who recently appeared as an actor in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, has announced his first new album since 2017’s I Tell a Fly. And I Have Been is out October 28 via Preserve Artists. Clementine is calling the album “part one,” with a second part set to arrive next year. Watch the video for the lead single “Genesis” below.
Emeralds Announce Reissue of Solar Bridge, Share Unreleased Song: Listen
Emeralds—the Ohio trio of John Elliott, Steve Hauschildt, and Mark McGuire—have announced a reissue of their 2008 debut Solar Bridge. The re-release arrives September 30 via Ghostly International. Today, Emeralds have shared the previously unreleased single “Photosphere” as a digital exclusive. Listen to that below. The...
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Announce New Album Pigments, Share New Songs: Listen
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have announced a new collaborative album called Pigments, sharing the four songs of its first movement: “Coral,” “Sandstone,” “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” The full-length is due out October 21 via Merge. Check out the video for “Vantablack”—Richard’s directorial debut—below.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Made Everyone Cry
Before a single note rang out at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, it was clear Dave Grohl had already cried. Red-eyed and puffy-faced, Grohl kicked off the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with a speech about the late Foo Fighters drummer while the rest of his bandmates stood by his side. “For those of you who knew him personally, you knew that nobody else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could,” said Grohl. “For those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing.” If there was anyone watching the livestream who hadn’t paid much attention to Taylor Hawkins prior, it would become clear in a matter of hours, if not minutes, that his death had a far bigger ripple effect on the music community than possibly expected. Soon enough, everyone would be united by a gut-punch moment that probably brought them to tears.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares New Video for “Ungrateful”: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new music video from her latest album Traumazine. Directed by Colin Tilley, the visual for her Key Glock collaboration “Ungrateful” opens with Meg in the bedroom, following her outside and to a funeral, where she meets a doppelgänger of herself dressed in white. Check it out below.
Cakes da Killa Announces New Album Svengali, Shares Video for Title Track: Watch
Cakes da Killa has announced his next album, Svengali. The new LP from the New Jersey hip-hop/house MC arrives October 28 via Young Art. Today, Cakes has shared the title track along with a stark black-and-white video. Watch it below, and scroll down for the LP artwork and tracklist. “Svengali”...
6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Bitchin Bajas, Pi’erre Bourne, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Bitchin Bajas, Pi’erre Bourne, Mo Troper, SSWAN, Bill Orcutt, and Lou Turner. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Freddie Gibbs Announces New Album $oul $old $eperately, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Freddie Gibbs has announced a new album. It’s called $oul $old $eperately, and it marks the rapper’s major label debut. The new LP is out September 30 via Warner. Today, Gibbs has released lead single “Too Much” featuring Memphis MC Moneybagg Yo, which arrives with a flashy music video. Watch Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo clean up at the casino in the clip below, and scroll down for the LP artwork.
Watch Black Country, New Road Cover Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”
Black Country, New Road covered Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” at Bowery Ballroom in New York Monday night (September 5). Check out footage below. Black Country, New Road issued their second album Ants From Up There in February, almost exactly a year after their debut For the first time. Frontperson Isaac Wood departed the group shortly before the arrival of Ants From Up There. “Good Will Hunting” from the album notably has a chorus that begins “She’s got Billie Eilish style/Moving to Berlin for a little while.”
Arctic Monkeys Share Video for New Song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”: Watch
Arctic Monkeys have shared a video for their new song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” The lead single and opening track from their forthcoming LP The Car is the band’s first new music in four years. Check out the lo-fi video—directed by Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner—below.
Björk, Arctic Monkeys, Special Interest, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Watch the 1975’s Video for New Song “I’m in Love With You”
The 1975 have shared the latest single from their next album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. The new track is called “I’m in Love With You,” and it arrives with a black and white, Buster Keaton-esque visual directed by Samuel Bradley. The video was shot in July around a historic shipyard in South East England, and features a brief cameo from Phoebe Bridgers. Watch it below, and scroll down for a new slate of UK tour dates that the band will embark on early next year.
The War on Drugs Announce New I Don’t Live Here Anymore Box Set
The War on Drugs have announced a new limited-edition box set for their 2021 album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Only 5,000 copies will be printed; the set is due out September 30 via Atlantic. Check out photos of the package and an unboxing video below. The box set...
Listen to Big Homie Dre Cash’s “Waiting 4 Industry”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Big Homie Dre Cash’s use of Auto-Tune has so much feeling to it that he could make empty nothings sound deep. That is sort of what is happening on “Waiting 4 Industry”: his words are likely off the top but they feel like they’re from the soul. The coos in the background are heart-wrenching, and in the verses he hardly sings, instead just talking while the Auto-Tune is turned up to the max like he’s too exhausted to do anything more. The gloomy mood is emphasized by the melodramatic piano beat and the cover art of him standing in the rain.
George FitzGerald Taps Animal Collective’s Panda Bear for New Song “Passed Tense”: Listen
George FitzGerald has released “Passed Tense,” his new song with Panda Bear. It’s the latest single from his forthcoming LP Stellar Drifting, due out Friday (September 2) via Domino. Check out “Passed Tense” below. “Working with Noah (Panda Bear) on this track was such a...
Plains (Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson) Share Video for New Song “Abilene”: Watch
Plains (the duo of Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield) have shared a video for their new song “Abilene,” featuring Adriene Mishler of Yoga With Adriene fame. It’s the second single from Plains’ debut LP I Walked With You a Ways. Check out the video below.
YOGA・
Björk Reveals Release Date and Remarkable Cover Artwork for New Album Fossora
Björk’s first album in five years, Fossora, will arrive September 30. Its cover art, depicting Björk crouched atop a vibrant fungal underworld, can be found below. Vidar Logi shot the cover, with Björk and James Merry serving as creative directors. In a statement with the reveal, Björk wrote:
