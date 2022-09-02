ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Pitchfork

Sorry Share Video for New Song “Key to the City”: Watch

North London band Sorry are back with a new single from their upcoming album Anywhere But Here. “Key to the City” arrives with a voyeuristic music video directed by FLASHA. Check it out below. “‘Key to the City’ is a song that stemmed from a very specific situation...
Pitchfork

Benjamin Clementine Announces First Album in 5 Years, Shares New Video: Watch

Benjamin Clementine, the musician who recently appeared as an actor in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, has announced his first new album since 2017’s I Tell a Fly. And I Have Been is out October 28 via Preserve Artists. Clementine is calling the album “part one,” with a second part set to arrive next year. Watch the video for the lead single “Genesis” below.
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Pitchfork

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Made Everyone Cry

Before a single note rang out at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, it was clear Dave Grohl had already cried. Red-eyed and puffy-faced, Grohl kicked off the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with a speech about the late Foo Fighters drummer while the rest of his bandmates stood by his side. “For those of you who knew him personally, you knew that nobody else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could,” said Grohl. “For those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing.” If there was anyone watching the livestream who hadn’t paid much attention to Taylor Hawkins prior, it would become clear in a matter of hours, if not minutes, that his death had a far bigger ripple effect on the music community than possibly expected. Soon enough, everyone would be united by a gut-punch moment that probably brought them to tears.
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion Shares New Video for “Ungrateful”: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new music video from her latest album Traumazine. Directed by Colin Tilley, the visual for her Key Glock collaboration “Ungrateful” opens with Meg in the bedroom, following her outside and to a funeral, where she meets a doppelgänger of herself dressed in white. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Bitchin Bajas, Pi’erre Bourne, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Bitchin Bajas, Pi’erre Bourne, Mo Troper, SSWAN, Bill Orcutt, and Lou Turner. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Pitchfork

Freddie Gibbs Announces New Album $oul $old $eperately, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Freddie Gibbs has announced a new album. It’s called $oul $old $eperately, and it marks the rapper’s major label debut. The new LP is out September 30 via Warner. Today, Gibbs has released lead single “Too Much” featuring Memphis MC Moneybagg Yo, which arrives with a flashy music video. Watch Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo clean up at the casino in the clip below, and scroll down for the LP artwork.
Pitchfork

Watch Black Country, New Road Cover Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”

Black Country, New Road covered Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” at Bowery Ballroom in New York Monday night (September 5). Check out footage below. Black Country, New Road issued their second album Ants From Up There in February, almost exactly a year after their debut For the first time. Frontperson Isaac Wood departed the group shortly before the arrival of Ants From Up There. “Good Will Hunting” from the album notably has a chorus that begins “She’s got Billie Eilish style/Moving to Berlin for a little while.”
Pitchfork

Björk, Arctic Monkeys, Special Interest, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Pitchfork

Watch the 1975’s Video for New Song “I’m in Love With You”

The 1975 have shared the latest single from their next album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. The new track is called “I’m in Love With You,” and it arrives with a black and white, Buster Keaton-esque visual directed by Samuel Bradley. The video was shot in July around a historic shipyard in South East England, and features a brief cameo from Phoebe Bridgers. Watch it below, and scroll down for a new slate of UK tour dates that the band will embark on early next year.
Pitchfork

Listen to Big Homie Dre Cash’s “Waiting 4 Industry”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Big Homie Dre Cash’s use of Auto-Tune has so much feeling to it that he could make empty nothings sound deep. That is sort of what is happening on “Waiting 4 Industry”: his words are likely off the top but they feel like they’re from the soul. The coos in the background are heart-wrenching, and in the verses he hardly sings, instead just talking while the Auto-Tune is turned up to the max like he’s too exhausted to do anything more. The gloomy mood is emphasized by the melodramatic piano beat and the cover art of him standing in the rain.
Pitchfork

