Before a single note rang out at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, it was clear Dave Grohl had already cried. Red-eyed and puffy-faced, Grohl kicked off the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with a speech about the late Foo Fighters drummer while the rest of his bandmates stood by his side. “For those of you who knew him personally, you knew that nobody else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could,” said Grohl. “For those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing.” If there was anyone watching the livestream who hadn’t paid much attention to Taylor Hawkins prior, it would become clear in a matter of hours, if not minutes, that his death had a far bigger ripple effect on the music community than possibly expected. Soon enough, everyone would be united by a gut-punch moment that probably brought them to tears.

