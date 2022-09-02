Read full article on original website
Update: TH shooting victim dies, search continues
A Special Response team was executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. on Monday evening.
WTHI
Victim dead as police continue the search for Terre Haute shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The victim in a weekend Terre Haute shooting has died as police continue their search for the suspect. The shooting happened on 8th Avenue on Saturday night. Police haven't identified the person killed in the shooting, but they do say they have a person of...
WTHI
Few details as THPD executes search warrant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are not releasing much information after a pretty large police presence in the northern part of the city. It happened Monday night near the 600 block of Lafayette Ave. Police say they were executing a search warrant. They would only say it's...
Mooresville HS student struck by car on way to bus stop
A Mooresville High School student was hit by a car early Tuesday while crossing the road near their bus stop.
985theriver.com
Blood drive in Plainfield dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A blood drive in Plainfield on Tuesday will be dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is hosting the event at its facility in Plainfield, commemorating Indiana police officers who have died in the line of duty. The event will specifically memorialize Shahnavaz, who just recently died in the line of duty.
MyWabashValley.com
Sullivan man arrested for child molestation
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man is behind bars and facing a felony charge of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age. An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police revealed that 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a female under the age of 14.
WTHI
THPD looking for person of interest after shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for a person of interest after a weekend shooting. The Terre Haute Police Department responded to a shooting around 9:15 Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue. THPD says Richard "Tony" Sandlin has been identified as a person of interest.
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
Paxton man’s body recovered in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park and Lake for reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Sullivan […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana University fraternity put on cease and desist for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University Bloomington fraternity has been put on cease and desist by university officials for “endangering others” along with alcohol violations. The IU website confirms that the Sigma Phi Epsilon frat was placed on cease and desist on Friday for violations including endangering...
HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
wrtv.com
Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute restaurant reopens under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular restaurant is celebrating its re-opening in downtown Terre Haute. J Gumbo's is under new ownership. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The menu offers authentic Louisiana specialties. You can stop in for lunch Monday thru Thursday and...
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Westville Area Chlorine Leak Keeps Emergency Crews Busy
A small chlorine leak at a moth-balled water treatment facility along Illinois route one in Belgium forced traffic to be detoured off a segment of that highway for several hours Sunday. Assistant Westville Fire Chief Mark Ames explained what happened…. {AUDIO: ‘’We were contacted by Westville Gas and Water...
985theriver.com
Deaf VU flight student accomplishing sky-high goals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Olivia Allen first caught the flying bug when she was just a kid. “My uncle was a air traffic controller in Elkhart, Indiana,” Allen explained. “They had a Young Eagles event. The pilot asked me if I wanted to be up front and so I was in a co-pilot seat and he let me take the controls a little bit and feel around, and it was just amazing.”
