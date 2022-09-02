Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County organizations offer support, services and mentoring for children, young adults
Multiple organizations in the Monroe County area serve youth seeking support and enrichment. These organizations offer shelter, mentoring and after-school activities. Safe Place of Monroe County, a division of the national Safe Place organization, is a community-wide outreach service for at-risk youth in crisis situations. Program coordinator Brigitt Nasby said the program mainly focuses on helping those who are unhoused and those diagnosed with a mental illness offering youth-in-need shelter and counseling. While the program primarily serves youth ages 10 – 17, Safe Place can also help people 18 – 22 years old with creating a safety plan and getting connected to long-term resources. The Monroe County program, run by the Youth Service Bureau, has been operating since 1987.
Indiana Daily Student
Plans for affordable homes in northwest Bloomington hope to decrease the unhoused population
The Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) department announced plans to build new affordable housing units in northwest Bloomington on August 24th. HAND Director John Zody said the department takes three things into account when building affordable housing. This includes housing security, rental housing and home ownership. “For this project,...
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC fills all teaching positions, but Indiana teachers face nationally low pay, public criticism
Indiana schools are facing a dire teacher shortage as the 2022-2023 school year begins. There are 1,572 open teaching positions statewide as of Thursday, as well as an additional 1,174 vacant school leadership, office staff or student support staff positions, according to the Indiana Department of Education job bank. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer eyes first win, defensive improvement against St. John’s on Tuesday
Indiana men’s soccer is back in action Tuesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The No. 21-ranked Hoosiers will face the St. John’s University Red Storm in the second match of a three-match home stand. The Hoosiers were originally scheduled to play four matches during their current home stand,...
Indiana Daily Student
3 keys to winning as Indiana men’s soccer takes on the University of Notre Dame Saturday
Indiana men’s soccer welcomes an intrastate foe in No. 22 University of Notre Dame at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. The Hoosiers will enter the contest with a 0-1-1 record after a frustrating 3-3 draw to the University of Portland. While the attacking play has blossomed against formidable backlines, key mistakes in the midfield and on defense have kept the win tally at zero.
