At 5:40 a.m. on a recent Saturday near the little town of Wrenshall, Minnesota, the chickens on the Locally Laid egg farm were getting restless. Most people on vacation would still be snoozing. But not Klay Jaeger and his 9-year-old son, Isaac. For them, it was time to let out the chickens.

WRENSHALL, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO