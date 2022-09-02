Read full article on original website
Panel will set wages and conditions for 500,000 California fast food workers
California is trying a novel approach to setting wages in the fast food industry. On Monday, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the FAST Recovery Act, which sets up a wage council for fast food restaurants. Ten representatives — split between labor, employers and government officials — will set wages and...
Big wins for the labor movement on this Labor Day
Panel will set wages and conditions for 500,000 California fast food workers. The approach is rare in the U.S., but common in other industrialized countries. Federal jobs survey will replace COVID questions with new queries about telework. by Justin Ho. Sep 5, 2022. It's the end of an era —...
Water conservation plan for Colorado River remains in holding pattern
The Colorado River has a supply and demand problem: Too many farmers and cities and hydroelectric dams drawing on its resources while drought persists and water levels dwindle. Efforts to solve that problem have stalled as seven Western states missed a federal deadline to negotiate a water conservation plan. There’s...
Farm tourism puts vacationers to work — and they love it
At 5:40 a.m. on a recent Saturday near the little town of Wrenshall, Minnesota, the chickens on the Locally Laid egg farm were getting restless. Most people on vacation would still be snoozing. But not Klay Jaeger and his 9-year-old son, Isaac. For them, it was time to let out the chickens.
