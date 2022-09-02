Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash on State Route 12 in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- A head-on crash on State Route 12 killed one driver and injured another on Monday, according to Santa Rosa CHP.Officers responded to the major injury crash at about 2:30 p.m.According to investigators, a 66-year-old male was traveling EB on SR-12 in a Mercedes and drifted into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Subaru. Police said impact turned the Subaru on its roof. The Subaru driver was pronounced deceased and the other was hospitalized with major injuries, but not life-threatening.The crash shut down SR-12 between Arnold Drive and Dunbar Road and is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.
1 Dead, Several Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Stockton (Stockton, CA)
The Stockton Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one and injured others. The crash happened near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive [..]
Crash blocks two southbound I-880 lanes in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two lanes on Interstate-880 southbound were blocked by a crash in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to a 511 alert. The location of the crash is north of Fremont Boulevard on I-880. The two right lanes were blocked. There were also injuries reported in the crash, but authorities have not specified how […]
eastcountytoday.net
4 Injured in Head-on Crash Involving Tri Delta Transit Bus in Antioch
At approximently 7:30 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a head-on vehicle crash involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in the area of Delta Fair Blvd and Century in the City of Antioch. Upon arrival, it was stated that 1 vehicle sustained...
40-Year-Old-Woman Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the Oakland Police Department, a fatal crash occurred in Oakland on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened in the 1900 block of Dennison Street at around 12:12 p.m.
Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested
STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
12-year-old shot in leg in Richmond Monday
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Richmond on Monday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Hilltop area of Richmond. The victim was taken to a hospital by a family member and is now in stable condition. Police did not […]
1 dead after crash on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person has died after a traffic collision on I-580 Saturday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 9:40 p.m., all lanes going westbound on the highway are shut down. The crash happened in the area of I-580 at W MacArthur Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. A coroner […]
Fox40
One dead in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
17-year-old killed in Antioch drive-by shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County
A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
Baby rescued from hot car on 92 degree day
Oakland Fire Department rescued a baby from a hot car on Sunday, according to a tweet from the department.
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: BOAT INJURY LEADS TO IMPALEMENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident involving a boating injury near N. Sunset. The injured male is said to have some sort of object impaled in him. Landing zone set at J Street Marina. Victim was transported to hospital by medevac. No additional information is available at this time.
eastcountytoday.net
Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary
Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
KTVU FOX 2
Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire in Contra Costa County
RODEO, Calif. - Forward progress has been halted for the Franklin Fire which broke out near Rodeo in Contra Costa County on Monday evening. The fire is currently 75 percent contained and threats to structures have been mitigated, Cal Fire said. The Contra Costa Sheriff lifted evacuation warnings for the...
KTVU FOX 2
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
KTVU FOX 2
2 inmates escape from East Bay jail, residents asked to lock homes and cars
CLAYTON, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton. Sheriff's officials asked residents to lock their homes and cars while they search for the inmates who escaped Sunday. Geraldo Ramirez-Vera, of Richmond, is...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Critical After Double Shooting in San Francisco: Police
One woman died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a double shooting in San Francisco late Sunday night, according to SFPD. At about 10:45 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue, in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood, on reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Sonoma State seeks help in identifying stabbing suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a stabbing suspect, according to a tweet from California State University Police.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Richmond (Richmond,CA)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Richmond. The crash happened on Interstate 80 at Hilltop Drive at around 2:49 a.m. The officials stated that three vehicles were [..]
