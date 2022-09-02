Read full article on original website
Buckhead
3d ago
this whack job is so desperate for votes she lies about everything and anything projection onto conservatives for all of her own crimes she is guilty of everything and more that she accuses anybody of this is a low blow accusation against Kemp you can't blame him because this hospital system has been negligent and probably embezzling funds?!! let Aunt Jemima call her buddy Soros and pay them off to stay open
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
Constantine Harris, 99, expected to spend the rest of his life as a resident at the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Cen...
CBS 46
Politicians debate whether Medicaid expansion would save AMC, other hospitals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is one of a dozen states in the U.S. that have not fully expanded Medicaid coverage. State Democrats say it’s necessary and could help keep places like AMC Medical Center running. Republicans say otherwise. This week Stacey Abrams told CBS46 that if she’s elected...
fox5atlanta.com
Alpharetta nonprofit helps families battling pancreatic cancer
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - An organization based in Alpharetta is trying to help families across the country facing one of the deadliest types of cancer. The Purple Pansies nonprofit has already raised more than $4 million for pancreatic cancer resources, and the founder says this is only the beginning. Maria Fundora's...
fox5atlanta.com
US Senators, representatives from Georgia urge Wellstar to keep Atlanta Medical Center open
ATLANTA - In a letter to the CEO of non-profit Wellstar Health System, Georgia leaders on Capitol Hill made a plea to stop the imminent closure of Atlanta Medical Center. Wellstar announced Wednesday it plans to shutter the hospital on Nov. 1. The Atlanta-based hospital is one of Atlanta's trauma centers.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Mayor Dickens tests positive for COVID-19, says he has 'minor symptoms'
ATLANTA - Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens admitted to testing positive for COVID-19 in a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon. "Good morning Atlanta, and I hope you all had a wonderful Labor Day weekend. I wanted to come on here and let you know I just tested positive for COVID," the mayor said in a video associated with the tweet.
WMAZ
'Where will you go?' | Democrats, medical community condemns AMC's closure
ATLANTA — Medical professionals joined state elected leaders and Georgia Democrats to condemn the closure of Atlanta Medical Center and called for actionable next steps to not leave the community with fewer options for care. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams held a press conference Friday to highlight the urgency...
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractor visit moves to Shepard Center for rehab
ATLANTA — Recent Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen, who had four arteries dissected after a visit to a chiropractor, has now moved to the Shepard Center in Atlanta to begin rehab. “I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we...
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
Fulton County demands testimony from former Black Voices for Trump director
Fulton County investigators are pursuing testimony from Harrison Floyd, the former director of Black Voices for Trump who allegedly put an ex-Kanye West publicist in touch with a Georgia election worker.
CBS 46
Family of surviving Midtown shooting victim reacts to Atlanta Medical Center closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man critically injured in a Midtown triple shooting wants leaders to reevaluate the decision to close Atlanta Medical Center, where a loving father and husband fight for his life. Mike Horne is the only victim who survived a triple shooting in Midtown...
WXIA 11 Alive
Flooding on I-75 in Cobb County
This is south of Bells Ferry Road at mile marker 267. Water is covering some of the lanes on the interstation.
erienewsnow.com
Georgia investigators seek testimony from a leader of 'Black Voices for Trump' before special grand jury
Investigators probing efforts to meddle with the 2020 election results in Georgia are seeking testimony from Harrison Floyd, a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, about his alleged role in a plot to pressure a Georgia election worker to falsely admit election fraud. Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
cobbcountycourier.com
Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair
Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
Promised changes to Confederate imagery at Stone Mountain slow coming
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them....
saportareport.com
AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper
Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
Where will Atlanta Medical Center patients, employees go?
ATLANTA — The announcement that WellStar plans to shut down Atlanta Medical Center is having an impact on other area hospitals that are already pushed to the brink. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with Grady about the impact on them and what we know about what will happen to AMC’s staff.
Person found dead inside Buckhead condo, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police tell Channel 2 Action News they are awaiting autopsy results after a person was found dead inside a Buckhead Condo. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Saturday to a person down call. When they got to...
fox5atlanta.com
Stockbridge based non-profit to donate thousands of bottles of clean water to Jackson amid water crisis
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - While thousands of Jackson, Mississippi residents are without clean water, some groups in Metro Atlanta have joined the relief effort amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. Life Beyond Water, a Stockbridge-based nonprofit, is a 501c3 focused on helping people in areas without access to clean water....
Pharmacies to start vaccinating metro Atlanta with newly-approved COVID-19 boosters in days
ATLANTA — Pharmacies across metro Atlanta will be administering the newly approved COVID-19 booster shots within a matter of days. The updated vaccines are designed to provide better protection against the most widely circulating COVID-19 omicron variants. “This reformulated vaccine really targets those new variants, BA-4 and BA-5,” said...
