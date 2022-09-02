Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
Register Citizen
At New Haven’s Fest Faves, the carnival is year-round
NEW HAVEN — Craving a fried dough in the middle of winter? Don’t want to be in a long drive heading to the nearest festival? Soon-to-be opened downtown food spot Fest Faves has you covered. With passion for cooking and love for carnival foods, wife-and-husband couple Victoria Streeto...
Odyssey Greek Festival returns to Orange for 40-year celebration
Conn. (WTNH) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Odyssey Greek Festival in Orange is back in full force. The four-day event features all things Greek, including mouth-watering cuisine, live music, dancing, and a bustling marketplace. It’s all set on the grounds of Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. Organizers had to pivot […]
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
NBC Connecticut
Families Come Out to Danbury War Memorial Car, Truck & Motorcycle Festival
In Danbury, families came out to see or show off their dream cars. "This is a 1971 Volkswagen Beatle. We really love it. We drive it almost every day during the summer. So, this is going to be the last weekend that we have it out," said Juan Ortega, of Danbury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
New Britain Herald
Going back to school is a reason for ice cream
NEW BRITAIN – People enjoyed a special flavor and two unique sundaes at a Back to School Bash at Frisbie’s Dairy Barn Sunday. “We just thought it would be a good day to celebrate going back to school,” co-owner and manager Paul Parks III said. “It’s been a fun summer. We’re also raffling off a $25 gift card and t-shirts.”
NewsTimes
Modern housing and retail pictures emerge for downtown Danbury as new master nears completion
DANBURY — A Main Street parking lot could be transformed into modern apartments and shops, and a stretch of White Street automotive uses could be converted into contemporary retail and rental units under a master plan for the next 10 years that is nearing completion. The theoretical developments, which...
Eyewitness News
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Sep 5th to 11th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 5, 2022 to Sunday, September 11th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/1/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Scribe
22 Platt St Basement
Recently Renovated, Cozy 1 bedroom apartment. On street parking. Home is 1 mile away from Griffin Hospital, Target, Marshall's, Meineke and more. It is also walking distance to the River walk, McDonald's, CVS, Taco Bell, Stop and Shop, BJ's, Burger King and more. Great location, great apartment. Please do the...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets
The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
Register Citizen
Arc of Litchfield County sets sale price for Tall Timbers property
TORRINGTON — The Arc of Litchfield County (LARC) board of directors Camp Committee is asking $1.6 million for the Tall Timbers property where the agency’s Camp Moe program has taken place for many years. The property at 1145 Brandy Hill Road consists of 165 acres, according to LARC....
DoingItLocal
Happy Labor Day?
#Bridgeport CT– For the last two years, the Bridgeport Fire Department has been serving the community without a contract and Bridgeport Police for over a year. As a citizen, do you find this satisfactory? I ran into council members Ernie Newton and Jorge Cruz, Sr. to get some insight into the delays. I couldn’t get any details on the specifics like what is an unrealistic contract but I’m certain the two-year delay is working in their favor as this year’s high inflation will enter the negotiations. Fairfield Firefighters have also been without a contract for over a year. Let’s honor our first responders and get them a contract!
Pep-Rally Put-Down Of People With Disabilities Prompts Principal Apology
Hillhouse High School’s new principal ended his first week on the job with a community-wide apology. The principal, Mark Sweeting, issued the apology online to “teachers, staff and ALL Hillhouse community” in the wake of a comedy performance during a school-wide pep rally held on Thursday.
As a Westport shelter sees more pets given up due to economic issues, a foster program aims to help
A typical day for Bliss Kern includes making sure all the departments at the Connecticut Humane Society animal shelter in Westport run smoothly – medical intakes, adoptions and more. But recently she’s taken on an extra role – foster caregiver for a gray tiger tabby named Percival.
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
Register Citizen
With second go-round in Bloomfield, developer hopes plan to turn farm into gas station complex will fly
BLOOMFIELD — Over a year after pulling his application for a Noble Gas station, convenience store, ice cream shop and winery concept, developer Michael Frisbie is back in Bloomfield with a modified plan he said he hopes will be amenable to the town and neighbors. The property on Cottage...
Comments / 0