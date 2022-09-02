State elections board overrules Currituck board on Hanig challenge

RALEIGH — The N.C. Board of Elections, on a split vote, has overruled the Currituck Board of Elections' decision that state Sen. Bobby Hanig presented “substantial evidence” that Valerie Jordan is not a resident of Warren County, and therefore not a resident of the 3rd Senate District.

The decision, unless it's appealed, essentially means Jordan will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot as an eligible candidate.

“I am grateful that the North Carolina State Board of Elections came to the correct conclusion today and verified, once and for all, that I am a resident of Warren County," Jordan said in a statement soon after the decision.

"As I have said before, Warren County is my home, and I am proud of the deep roots that my family and I have here. I’m glad that Bobby Hanig’s political theater is behind us now, and I look forward to continuing to talk to voters in this district. They deserve a leader who will fight for them, not someone who wastes their time playing politics.”

This is a developing story.