Warren County, NC

State elections board overrules Currituck board on Hanig challenge

By From staff reports
 4 days ago

RALEIGH — The N.C. Board of Elections, on a split vote, has overruled the Currituck Board of Elections' decision that state Sen. Bobby Hanig presented “substantial evidence” that Valerie Jordan is not a resident of Warren County, and therefore not a resident of the 3rd Senate District.

The decision, unless it's appealed, essentially means Jordan will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot as an eligible candidate.

“I am grateful that the North Carolina State Board of Elections came to the correct conclusion today and verified, once and for all, that I am a resident of Warren County," Jordan said in a statement soon after the decision.

"As I have said before, Warren County is my home, and I am proud of the deep roots that my family and I have here. I’m glad that Bobby Hanig’s political theater is behind us now, and I look forward to continuing to talk to voters in this district. They deserve a leader who will fight for them, not someone who wastes their time playing politics.”

This is a developing story.

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

