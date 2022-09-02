Read full article on original website
Juveniles who commit high crimes should be incarcerated in juvenile detention centers until age 18 then off to an adult prisons for the remaining time sentenced to.I feel sorry for any family that has to watch their children go to prison , but crime is crime and there are sentences for these crimes no matter what their age
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of nightclub shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, September 5, at approximately 5:55 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael David Lyle, 45, of Cleveland, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. UPDATE: Deadly holiday weekend adds another victim, Birmingham […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 3rd Avenue SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue SW. BPD says the incident began with an altercation between a group of women earlier in the day. Officers were originally dispatched to the 300 Block of Martin Luther King Jr....
7th homicide investigation in 4 days underway in Birmingham
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The killings in Birmingham continues at a torrid pace after police responded to a person shot on Monday night. The incident was the second homicide of the day, the seventh in the last four days in the city. Officers were called to the scene of a homicide at the […]
45-year-old ID’d as bystander fatally shot during argument inside Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a morning shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub. Birmingham police identified the victim as Michael David Lyle. He was 45 and lived in Blount County. Police said they believe Lyle was an innocent bystander when an argument inside the...
UPDATE: 23-year-old woman killed during Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 23-year-old woman was killed during Birmingham shooting on Monday, September 5, at approximately 6:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis, of Midfield, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue SW in Birmingham. Related Story: […]
Birmingham shooting leaves one person dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting Monday night. At approximately 7 p.m., BPD received reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and took accounts from residents that an adult female was shot and taken to […]
23-year-old woman shot dead in Birmingham’s 7th homicide since Friday
The bloodshed in Birmingham continued Monday night when a woman was shot dead during an altercation on the city’s southwest side. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis. Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of...
wbrc.com
UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it. Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime...
19-year-old killed in I-65 crash in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash that occurred in Birmingham on Sunday, September 4. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Misael Reyes, of Midfield, was the driver and lone occupant of his Honda Civic involved in a single-vehicle wreck. Reyes was traveling north on Interstate […]
Deadly holiday weekend adds another victim, Birmingham investigates 6th homicide in 4 days
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The deadly holiday weekend in Birmingham has now claimed a sixth victim. Police are investigating a shooting death at The Quest nightclub at 6 a.m. this morning. The nightclub is located at 416 24th Ave. South. Officers answering the call found two victims shot, according to Birmingham Police Sgt. […]
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the club just before 6 a.m. on the call of two people shot.
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
wbrc.com
Authorities investigating after person shot in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was shot in Center Point on September 4, 2022. Authorities say the victim was shot on Polly Reed Road NE. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and is thought to have non-life threatening injuries.
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Center Point injures one person
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
Jefferson County deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run
A man is dead after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Birmingham double homicide victims identified
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The victims of a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 3, at approximately 1:40 p.m. have been identified. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor suffered gunshot wound injuries in the 4200 block of England Oak Street in Birmingham. […]
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
2 killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Rodriquez Powell, 32, and Justin Taylor, 35. Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Upon […]
alreporter.com
Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities
Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
wbrc.com
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Elyton Village
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say three men were shot in Elyton Village September 3, 2022. It happened in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West Saturday night, according to Birmingham Police. Officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. BPD later found out a fourth man was involved....
