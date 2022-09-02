2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.

Environmental nonprofit Sound Rivers on Friday said the Clayton Riverwalk and Poole Road sites failed the test.

Program director Clay Barber says the Clayton Riverwalk was tested 14 times since Memorial Day weekend and failed eight times — including last week.

Volunteers from the group test water samples at 52 locations from the Triangle to the Pamlico Sound for the presence of E. Coli to tell the public where it is safe to swim.

Boaters, swimmers and pets at the sites that fail should avoid the water or be cautious because exposure may bring a higher risk of gastrointestinal illness or skin infection.

