2 North Carolina river sites fail final fecal bacteria test of the summer

By Joedy McCreary
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sites on the Upper Neuse River had levels of fecal bacteria so high that they failed the final Swim Guide test of the summer.

Environmental nonprofit Sound Rivers on Friday said the Clayton Riverwalk and Poole Road sites failed the test.

Program director Clay Barber says the Clayton Riverwalk was tested 14 times since Memorial Day weekend and failed eight times — including last week.

Volunteers from the group test water samples at 52 locations from the Triangle to the Pamlico Sound for the presence of E. Coli to tell the public where it is safe to swim.

Boaters, swimmers and pets at the sites that fail should avoid the water or be cautious because exposure may bring a higher risk of gastrointestinal illness or skin infection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 12

Robert Hunter
3d ago

Asheville is about to spend millions for a Greenway around the French Broad Toilet, without addressing water quality. You can’t teach Stupid !

Reply
5
Nana Wilkins
3d ago

How does the fecal matter get in there? Are someone sewage running in to the river? Or is it from fish and animals?

Reply(2)
6
joe
3d ago

Make the city’s pay to clean it up they caused it. Just to let readers know if you dig and and if any sediment at all run into the river you will pay a whopper of a fine.

Reply
2
