NJ.com

Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d

The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey American Water rates increase for some customers

TRENTON, N.J. -- Some New Jersey residents will see a hike in water prices on their next bill.The new rate went into effect Thursday for American Water customers.The average household will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
Beach Radio

The 15 best places for crab cakes in New Jersey

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
centraljersey.com

South Brunswick police blotter

Police responded to a burglary at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 1 at a residence on Greyhound Court. The resident was home and heard the front doorbell ring but ignored it. Minutes later the resident observed the suspects – three males – allegedly force entry to the rear sliding door and make entry. The suspects saw the resident and fled.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about a new direct deposit scam. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, threat actors...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

