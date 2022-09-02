BOERNE, Texas – An equine therapy program in Boerne is helping veterans and first responders who are battling post-traumatic stress disorder to heal and build trust. “What we do is retreats for veterans and first responders. We focus on the family unit. So, we like to get them out. We have three guest homes here on the property. We like to have the family out and have a relaxing environment and get to know them and see where they are at,” said John Henderson, co-founder of Legacy Farmstead, a nonprofit founded by he and his wife, Amy Henderson.

