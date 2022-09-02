ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Boerne nonprofit offers equine therapy to Uvalde school shooting first responders

BOERNE, Texas – An equine therapy program in Boerne is helping veterans and first responders who are battling post-traumatic stress disorder to heal and build trust. “What we do is retreats for veterans and first responders. We focus on the family unit. So, we like to get them out. We have three guest homes here on the property. We like to have the family out and have a relaxing environment and get to know them and see where they are at,” said John Henderson, co-founder of Legacy Farmstead, a nonprofit founded by he and his wife, Amy Henderson.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever

SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

VIA adds park & ride service for Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO – People attending the Bad Bunny concert this week can avoid parking fees and traffic by taking the VIA park and ride service. According to Alamodome officials, more than 54,000 people are expected to attend Wednesday’s concert, so drivers can expect some heavy traffic. It’s why they’re encouraging Bad Bunny fans to hop on the bus instead of driving to the show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The bodies of nine migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande on Thursday were recovered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican authorities, according to a statement shared with The Texas Tribune.
EAGLE PASS, TX
KSAT 12

Labor leaders in San Antonio honored in public art tribute

SAN ANTONIO – In 1982, Betty Jean Alden created a sculpture honoring the labor leader, Samuel Gompers. After years of damage from natural elements, the art was demolished. However, on Monday, a new public art tribute was unveiled in honor of Labor Day, paying tribute to leaders in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Santikos eyes major westward expansion and redevelopment

SAN ANTONIO – After surviving a more than $50 million loss tied to the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 that put some of its growth plans on hold, San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment is now pursuing new ground-up expansion in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas. The company...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Party in historic, haunted mansion at San Antonio Paranormal Fest

SAN ANTONIO – Rich with history, and potentially paranormal sightings, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn will once again play host to San Antonio’s Paranormal Fest. Festival attendees will be given tours of the historic home which was built in 1867 on the site of the 1842 Battle of Salado.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

