Boerne nonprofit offers equine therapy to Uvalde school shooting first responders
BOERNE, Texas – An equine therapy program in Boerne is helping veterans and first responders who are battling post-traumatic stress disorder to heal and build trust. “What we do is retreats for veterans and first responders. We focus on the family unit. So, we like to get them out. We have three guest homes here on the property. We like to have the family out and have a relaxing environment and get to know them and see where they are at,” said John Henderson, co-founder of Legacy Farmstead, a nonprofit founded by he and his wife, Amy Henderson.
3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever
SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For years, critics of the state’s school rankings have complained that the system is rigged — that it favors schools in richer Texas neighborhoods where students may not suffer from the effects of housing and income instability.
Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding voters he’s a Republican ahead of his November election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While other elected leaders battle over divisive issues like abortion, LGBTQ rights and gun policy, Republican Glenn Hegar has mostly avoided the drama, keeping a low profile as the state’s chief financial officer for nearly eight years.
Video: As San Antonio abortion clinic closes, its director worries about who is left behind
SAN ANTONIO — Abortion clinics are closing across Texas after the state banned the procedure, with few exceptions, at any point in a pregnancy. At Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services, office equipment is marked for donation, longtime staff members are relocating or finding new jobs, and medical equipment is loaded onto moving trucks.
VIA adds park & ride service for Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO – People attending the Bad Bunny concert this week can avoid parking fees and traffic by taking the VIA park and ride service. According to Alamodome officials, more than 54,000 people are expected to attend Wednesday’s concert, so drivers can expect some heavy traffic. It’s why they’re encouraging Bad Bunny fans to hop on the bus instead of driving to the show.
Butterfly invasion! Swarms are back as snout butterflies make annual migration through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It happens every year: millions of American snout butterflies — known colloquially as “snout nose butterflies” — migrate south through San Antonio. And more than a few of the insects will end up splattered on your car's grill or windshield. Named for...
Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The bodies of nine migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande on Thursday were recovered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican authorities, according to a statement shared with The Texas Tribune.
Labor leaders in San Antonio honored in public art tribute
SAN ANTONIO – In 1982, Betty Jean Alden created a sculpture honoring the labor leader, Samuel Gompers. After years of damage from natural elements, the art was demolished. However, on Monday, a new public art tribute was unveiled in honor of Labor Day, paying tribute to leaders in San Antonio.
Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
Search teams look for Jordan Tompkins, one of several people missing in Bandera county
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A search team in Lake Hills on Saturday searched for a woman who was reported missing more than four months ago. Jordan Tompkins, 25, is just one of three people who disappeared from the Lake Hills area in Bandera County within the last several months.
Santikos eyes major westward expansion and redevelopment
SAN ANTONIO – After surviving a more than $50 million loss tied to the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 that put some of its growth plans on hold, San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment is now pursuing new ground-up expansion in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas. The company...
Two dental clinics report seeing 153 patients at annual Labor Day event
SAN ANTONIO – By daybreak, patients were lined up for the annual Labor of Love event held on Labor Day by Risas Dental & Braces at its two West Side locations. “That speaks volumes right there,” said Dr. David Ryan, who manages the local clinics near Woodlawn Lake and on Culebra Road.
Customers frustrated after second break-in within weeks at storage facility
SAN ANTONIO – Customers of a West Side storage facility say they are frustrated after the second burglary within weeks at the business. San Antonio police say a passerby notified them of the latest break-in around 6 a.m. Tuesday at Otter Storage, located in the 2400 block of SW Loop 410.
Man on ‘meth binge’ slips out of handcuffs, steals patrol car, aims for police during wild chase, Atascosa County sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 47-year-old Poteet man who admitted to being on an “extended methamphetamine binge” led law enforcement officers on a wild chain of events that finally ended in a crash and his arrest. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, a Poteet police officer...
Party in historic, haunted mansion at San Antonio Paranormal Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Rich with history, and potentially paranormal sightings, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn will once again play host to San Antonio’s Paranormal Fest. Festival attendees will be given tours of the historic home which was built in 1867 on the site of the 1842 Battle of Salado.
Uvalde Resiliency Center helps find hope, joy for families impacted by Uvalde school shooting
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Resiliency Center was established almost immediately following the horrific events that happened at Robb Elementary, being temporarily set up at the Uvalde County Fairplex. Since then it has grown and evolved, and it now has nearly 30 counselors available at a time, serving 1,500...
San Antonio community supports family that lost everything in lightning strike fire
SAN ANTONIO – One southside family’s long road to recovery is a little easier thanks to the support from the San Antonio community. The Sauceda family of seven lost everything in a fire that was caused by a lightning strike on August 11, according to SAFD. “Why me,...
A home on the North or West Side grows increasingly out of reach for most San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homebuyers looking in the city’s North and West sides may find themselves locked out of an increasing number of areas. Over the course of the pandemic, nine San Antonio ZIP codes became prohibitively expensive for median income households: four on the North Side, four on the Far West Side, and one in the Lone Star district downtown.
