Cincinnati Zoo offers chance to meet Fritz and Fiona’s hippo family

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Hippo lovers everywhere now have the chance to meet the famous hippopotamus family currently flooding social media feeds around the world.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has announced it is offering the Ultimate Hippo Getaway prize package, which includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona, Bibi, Tucker, and baby Fritz for five people. The package also includes a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill inside the hotel, and a $500 Visa gift card.

An entry fee of $5 will go to hippo A.D.O.P.T. (Animals Depend on People Too). The $5 fee is good for one entry and $20 will purchase five entries. Contestants can enter as many times as they like until Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m., the zoo noted in a news release.

The money collected through the A.D.O.P.Ts will help provide food, housing, toys, and fun enrichment for zoo animals.

“This prize is priceless, and it only costs $5 to be eligible to win! The winner will be among the first to see Fritz behind the scenes,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The opportunity to see all four hippos is pretty special.”

The zoo also shared that the Graduate Cincinnati, which is located near the zoo, caters to Fiona fans with Fiona themes throughout the hotel. Guests can enjoy the restaurant that bears her name and be pleasantly surprised by her likeness in some “unexpected places.”

The Happy Happy Hippos Ultimate Getaway Grand prize winner receives:

Two-night hotel stay at the Zoo’s Official Hotel – the Graduate Cincinnati

$50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill located in the Graduate Hotel

$500 Visa gift card

Five tickets to the world-famous Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

A behind-the-scenes tour to meet all 4 hippos!

An A.D.O.P.T. certificate that includes a photo of all 4 hippos (certificate makes a great gift!)

