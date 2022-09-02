ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

monrovianow.com

A Moment in Monrovia History: Early Days Monrovia Day Parade

Day & Night (Monrovia water heater company) float in Monrovia Day Parade at Myrtle and Olive with the Sante Fe Depot in the background. From the Kim Anderson collection. See full details here. For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn...
MONROVIA, CA
monrovianow.com

Oasis Trilingual Community School Opens in Monrovia

After eight years of operation in Temple City, Oasis Trilingual Community School opened its doors last week to its elementary campus in Monrovia. Located at 429 E. Wildrose Ave, Oasis is a non-profit, private school that offers trilingual instruction for students in grades TK-6. Oasis is expanding to 7th grade in 2023-24 and 8th grade in 2024-25. All students learn Mandarin, Spanish, and English.
MONROVIA, CA
City
Monrovia, CA
Monrovia, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
The Malibu Times

LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to […] The post LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

FLEX Alert To Affect Santa Clarita As Heat Warning Extended

An excessive heat warning was extended to last through Wednesday in Santa Clarita, while a statewide Flex Alert was issued today for the sixth day straight. On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Health Officer extended a heat warning to last until Wednesday for the Santa Clarita Valley due to high temperatures, and a statewide FLEX Alert was put into effect by the California Independent System Operator for 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. Monday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Largest Property In Trousdale Estates Has Been Listed For Sale

Two-acre Estate Located In Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood. While it might not have as famous a name as some neighborhood’s in the Westside’s most wealthy neighborhoods, Trousdale Estates is one of the most sought-after addresses among those in the know. Gorgeous views with a stunning estate make this for one of the most beautiful homes on the market today.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow

More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
CBS LA

UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Black bear wanders into Simi Valley home's kitchen

A black bear on Sunday morning entered a Simi Valley home and was wandering through the kitchen before it left. Police responded to the home around 10:05 a.m. following a report of a bear that had entered the home through an open back door. When officers arrived, the bear was still inside the kitchen. Soon after, police say the bear exited and climbed a backyard tree. No injuries were reported. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

LA County outdoor watering ban in place

LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage

Labor Day travelers faced significant holiday delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains partially closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire. Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area.
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton

An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
ACTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Newly remodeled Inglewood home hits the market

INGLEWOOD – Is the housing market cooling off? Although a handful of Inglewood homes have languished on the market for over 60 days, this home was listed a few days ago and might not last long. This is home is situated on the Inglewood/Los Angeles border and a highly...
INGLEWOOD, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 14 Best Monterey Park Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of Monterey Park restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

