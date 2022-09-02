Read full article on original website
Memphis looking ahead to Navy
STARKVILLE, Miss — The Tigers took one on the chin to open the season against Mississippi State, losing 49-23. While the loss seems grim Memphis knows it quickly must be focused on the next game – not the last. Not much went right for the Tigers in their...
Miss. State outlasts Memphis after lengthy lightning delay
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - After a quick 7-0 lead by Mississippi State over Memphis in Starkville, things came to an abrupt halt. A lightning delay kept the two teams off the field for more than two hours as storms moved through the area, and Memphis appeared to be more flustered than Mississippi State by the break.
Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi State knocks off Memphis
An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
Memphis native competes in US Open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Open has been historic this year, not just because of the incomparable talent of Serena Williams but locally as well. One Memphis native Catherine Harrison also made an appearance and won her first round in doubles. “Mom, dad, everyone had to sacrifice, but it...
No. 5 Virginia Hosts No. 23 Memphis In Sunday Night Showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues non-conference play on Sunday night (Sept. 4) when the Cavaliers host No. 23 Memphis (3-2-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Memphis in women’s soccer....
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
Zarion Thomas Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Memphis early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highland Street at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a 2012 Chevy Silverado and [..]
Abduction of Memphis jogger draws attention to tracking devices
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The abduction of Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher is sparking curiosity among walkers and joggers into the use of tracking devices. When Fletcher was violently taken on an early morning jog, police say, she dropped her phone. It was found at the scene after Fletcher’s husband called police, reporting her as a missing person.
10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing
Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
Delta Fair returns to Mid-South in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 17th annual Delta Fair and Music Festival returns to the Memphis area Friday afternoon. Fairgrounds at Agricenter International will open at 4 p.m. Friday. The fair will be open at varying times everyday following until Sept. 11. Fair Director Mark Lovell said the fair will...
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
49-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident happened on Friday. The officials reported that a 49-year-old woman was rushed to Regional One where she succumbed to her injuries and [..]
Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description
UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis. Tuesday afternoon, new details about the crime scene where Fletcher’s body was found were released. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon. […]
John Champion, district attorney in north MS, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Champion, longtime district attorney in north Mississippi, has died. DeSoto County government confirmed Champion’s death on its Facebook page. “DeSoto County lost a true asset this morning with the passing of our District Attorney, John Champion,” state Sen. Michael McClendon said on his Facebook page. “He has helped make our County […]
Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing
Nearly four days after a teacher in Memphis was allegedly kidnapped on her morning run by an SUV, the search for her is still ongoing. According to court documents, there may have been a bloody struggle before the SUV took off, causing “serious injury.” The affidavit also says the suspect is locked up but won’t tell police where to find her.Sept. 5, 2022.
Alleged Captor Of Memphis Mother In Custody
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Authorities are scouring a Memphis neighborhood as the search for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, stretches into the …
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
Ramp from Highland to Sam Cooper closes for construction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers beware: more construction along Sam Cooper Boulevard could cause delays. The westbound ramp from Sam Cooper to Highland Street will close for the next two weeks for construction, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. This project started nearly three years ago. In the...
