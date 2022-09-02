Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Churches join for fall kickoff
Cornerstone Community Church downtown has planned and coordinated a new event to celebrate the kickoff to fall. Local churches came together to plan a community event full of activities, live music and food. There is a special guest speaker Paul Allen, the voice of the Minnesota Vikings. The idea for...
boreal.org
Video: Animal Humane Society training program aims to bring more vet techs into the field
Vet tech training program supervisor Kayla Johnson holds a rescue dog Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley. Photo: KSTP-TV The Animal Humane Society is launching a new veterinary technician training program in the hopes of getting more people into the profession. For the past seven years, Kayla Johnson has worked her way up at the Animal Humane Society.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Thomas Calhoun
Nov. 6, 1961 - July 13, 2022. RED WING, Minn. - Thomas Calhoun, 60, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, July 13, in his home from renal cancer. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 17, at Colvill Park in Red Wing.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Meet the 27 new Red Wing teachers
I will be teaching eighth and ninth grade English at Red Wing High School this year. Previously, I taught 10th, 11th, and 12th grade English at Triton High School. I am a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where I studied English and Latin and played in the symphony orchestra. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, playing the flute, and birding with my husband. I look forward to exploring Red Wing this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
ccxmedia.org
Animal Humane Society Launches Vet Tech Training Program
The Animal Humane Society is tackling the nationwide shortage of veterinary technicians by developing a new training program of its own. The program will have classroom lessons and hands-on practice in Golden Valley and in clinics around the metro. “With this program, it’s going to be pretty intense over seven...
mprnews.org
Autism centers say they are in a staffing crisis
Vanessa Slivken tries to get the children in her autism services center the time they need, but persistently short staffing has forced them to ask every family to deal with a rotating schedule. Slivken says it’s the fairest way to go. “When we don't have staff that can provide...
mprnews.org
Making a more accessible fair experience
On Wednesday Jillian Nelson and Ellie Wilson of the Autism Society of Minnesota met MPR News’ digital producer Sam Stroozas and photojournalist Ben Hovland at the MPR booth at the Minnesota State Fair. The plan was simple — set out to record a video from the point of a view of an autistic person at the fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday
Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
kfgo.com
10-year study finds traditional blood pressure checks yield measurements that are too low
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A 10-year study by Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners concludes that blood pressure measurements taken by the traditional method using a stethoscope are more than 4 percentage points lower than measurements with modern, automated equipment. Lead author on the study, Dr. Thomas Kottke, says a reading 4 points...
Minneapolis business leaders hope workers return to downtown after Labor Day
Minneapolis Downtown Council President Steve Cramer told WCCO Radio’s Jason DeRusha he’s optimistic more workers will return to the city after Labor Day.
Before the school year starts, have this conversation with your children
MINNEAPOLIS -- Time to stuff those backpacks and pack those lunches, because as of this week school is back in session.But there's another little-known but deeply important way to prep our kids for the school year, and it simply requires a two-minute talk.Jillian Benfield, a writer and blogger, posted about the conversation on Facebook. You can read it below or hear it in the video above.Benfield is advocating for her son, who has a Down syndrome diagnosis, and inspiring many along the way.If you'd like to find resources for parents or kids on the topics of disability awareness, visit Benfield's website by clicking here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall allergy season upon us in Minnesota – and it's longer
MINNEAPOLIS – Have your eyes been itchy? Have you been sneezing? You may be suffering from late summer and early fall allergies due to high pollen levels in the Twin Cities.Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergist at Allina Health, said Ragweed pollen is usually the worst offender in Minnesota because it's so common in the Midwest and it can travel in the air for upwards of 200 miles. Those who are susceptible can feel the irritation from August through mid-October."Right now is the biggest time for fall allergies,"Kelkar said. "It feels like the spring is the stronger allergy season, but in...
KARE
What you need to know about the updated bivalent boosters
MINNEAPOLIS — In a few days, maybe even as soon as Tuesday, eligible Minnesotans will be able to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots. The bivalent boosters, meaning they target both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron variant, have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
Augsburg University students complain of "unsafe living conditions"
MINNEAPOLIS -- College dormitories aren't known for being luxurious, but social media posts of spiders and cockroaches are being shared across Augsburg University's campus."This is very heartbreaking for me because no one should be living in conditions like these," a student wrote on Instagram. "Through the years, the conditions of these buildings have gotten worse & worse."Leora Derechin, an Augsburg junior who lives in the affected dorm, told WCCO about her own issues related to a broken window."You get snow in your room, the AC doesn't work, the heat doesn't work, and you're hearing a wind tunnel and you can't...
Labor Day weekend brings Minnesotans double dose of #Top10WxDays
MINNEAPOLIS – Beautiful weather came just in time for Labor Day weekend this year as people headed outdoors to embrace the final days of summer. From the lakes to the parks, many families spent the afternoon outside with family and friends.At Linden Hills Farmers Market, produce from vendors like Racing Heart Farm was plentiful."This is the height of the tomato season for us, but we're also having big harvest like onions and winter squash coming up," said Racing Heart's Les Macare.The small farm, from Colfax, Wisconsin, has traveled to the Linden Hills market for nine seasons. "We've had a...
southsidepride.com
Response to ‘Sometimes simple is not better’
The response by Carol Dungan and Friends of Lake Hiawatha (FOLH), “Sometimes simple is not better,” states that “in the 1950s … Hiawatha gained a following from Black golfers.” That statement is incorrect. Black golfers golfed at Hiawatha as early as the 1930s, according to articles in the Spokesman-Recorder newspaper. Shortly after the golf course opened in 1934, Black golfers started soliciting the Central States tournament for Hiawatha Golf Course. It was a large regional Black tournament that drew Black golfers from all over the Midwest. This tournament was held at Hiawatha Golf Course in 1938. In 1951, Black golfers finally requested equal access to the facilities and privileges at Minneapolis golf courses.
Yes, there’s a lot of food, but plenty of politics too at the state fair
Tom Weiler has never run for office before, but the Republican congressional candidate knows enough about politics to plan to spend every day at the Minnesota State Fair. Weiler, an Eden Prairie native who now lives in Plymouth, had a 20-year career as a submariner before illness prompted him to retire from the U.S. Navy [...]
Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.
Comments / 0