ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Churches join for fall kickoff

Cornerstone Community Church downtown has planned and coordinated a new event to celebrate the kickoff to fall. Local churches came together to plan a community event full of activities, live music and food. There is a special guest speaker Paul Allen, the voice of the Minnesota Vikings. The idea for...
RED WING, MN
boreal.org

Video: Animal Humane Society training program aims to bring more vet techs into the field

Vet tech training program supervisor Kayla Johnson holds a rescue dog Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley. Photo: KSTP-TV The Animal Humane Society is launching a new veterinary technician training program in the hopes of getting more people into the profession. For the past seven years, Kayla Johnson has worked her way up at the Animal Humane Society.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Thomas Calhoun

Nov. 6, 1961 - July 13, 2022. RED WING, Minn. - Thomas Calhoun, 60, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, July 13, in his home from renal cancer. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 17, at Colvill Park in Red Wing.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Meet the 27 new Red Wing teachers

I will be teaching eighth and ninth grade English at Red Wing High School this year. Previously, I taught 10th, 11th, and 12th grade English at Triton High School. I am a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where I studied English and Latin and played in the symphony orchestra. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, playing the flute, and birding with my husband. I look forward to exploring Red Wing this year.
RED WING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Red Wing, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Animal Humane Society Launches Vet Tech Training Program

The Animal Humane Society is tackling the nationwide shortage of veterinary technicians by developing a new training program of its own. The program will have classroom lessons and hands-on practice in Golden Valley and in clinics around the metro. “With this program, it’s going to be pretty intense over seven...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

Autism centers say they are in a staffing crisis

Vanessa Slivken tries to get the children in her autism services center the time they need, but persistently short staffing has forced them to ask every family to deal with a rotating schedule. Slivken says it’s the fairest way to go. “When we don't have staff that can provide...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Making a more accessible fair experience

On Wednesday Jillian Nelson and Ellie Wilson of the Autism Society of Minnesota met MPR News’ digital producer Sam Stroozas and photojournalist Ben Hovland at the MPR booth at the Minnesota State Fair. The plan was simple — set out to record a video from the point of a view of an autistic person at the fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Support Groups#Medical Services#General Health#Mayo Clinic Hospice#Mayo Hospice
Bring Me The News

Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in Minnesota starting Tuesday

Minnesotans can receive an updated COVID-19 booster shot at a state-run vaccination site starting on Tuesday, as well as pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens. In a Friday announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington will begin offering the bivalent booster vaccine, which is formulated specifically to be more effective against Omicron variants, on Tuesday. You can find more appointment information here.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Before the school year starts, have this conversation with your children

MINNEAPOLIS -- Time to stuff those backpacks and pack those lunches, because as of this week school is back in session.But there's another little-known but deeply important way to prep our kids for the school year, and it simply requires a two-minute talk.Jillian Benfield, a writer and blogger, posted about the conversation on Facebook. You can read it below or hear it in the video above.Benfield is advocating for her son, who has a Down syndrome diagnosis, and inspiring many along the way.If you'd like to find resources for parents or kids on the topics of disability awareness, visit Benfield's website by clicking here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Minnesota

Fall allergy season upon us in Minnesota – and it's longer

MINNEAPOLIS – Have your eyes been itchy? Have you been sneezing? You may be suffering from late summer and early fall allergies due to high pollen levels in the Twin Cities.Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergist at Allina Health, said Ragweed pollen is usually the worst offender in Minnesota because it's so common in the Midwest and it can travel in the air for upwards of 200 miles. Those who are susceptible can feel the irritation from August through mid-October."Right now is the biggest time for fall allergies,"Kelkar said. "It feels like the spring is the stronger allergy season, but in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

What you need to know about the updated bivalent boosters

MINNEAPOLIS — In a few days, maybe even as soon as Tuesday, eligible Minnesotans will be able to receive updated COVID-19 booster shots. The bivalent boosters, meaning they target both the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron variant, have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.  The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Augsburg University students complain of "unsafe living conditions"

MINNEAPOLIS -- College dormitories aren't known for being luxurious, but social media posts of spiders and cockroaches are being shared across Augsburg University's campus."This is very heartbreaking for me because no one should be living in conditions like these," a student wrote on Instagram. "Through the years, the conditions of these buildings have gotten worse & worse."Leora Derechin, an Augsburg junior who lives in the affected dorm, told WCCO about her own issues related to a broken window."You get snow in your room, the AC doesn't work, the heat doesn't work, and you're hearing a wind tunnel and you can't...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Labor Day weekend brings Minnesotans double dose of #Top10WxDays

MINNEAPOLIS – Beautiful weather came just in time for Labor Day weekend this year as people headed outdoors to embrace the final days of summer. From the lakes to the parks, many families spent the afternoon outside with family and friends.At Linden Hills Farmers Market, produce from vendors like Racing Heart Farm was plentiful."This is the height of the tomato season for us, but we're also having big harvest like onions and winter squash coming up," said Racing Heart's Les Macare.The small farm, from Colfax, Wisconsin, has traveled to the Linden Hills market for nine seasons. "We've had a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
southsidepride.com

Response to ‘Sometimes simple is not better’

The response by Carol Dungan and Friends of Lake Hiawatha (FOLH), “Sometimes simple is not better,” states that “in the 1950s … Hiawatha gained a following from Black golfers.” That statement is incorrect. Black golfers golfed at Hiawatha as early as the 1930s, according to articles in the Spokesman-Recorder newspaper. Shortly after the golf course opened in 1934, Black golfers started soliciting the Central States tournament for Hiawatha Golf Course. It was a large regional Black tournament that drew Black golfers from all over the Midwest. This tournament was held at Hiawatha Golf Course in 1938. In 1951, Black golfers finally requested equal access to the facilities and privileges at Minneapolis golf courses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Abbott Northwestern restricts access to ER early Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis hospital had to restrict access to its emergency department early Saturday morning after an incident there, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight that was updated to shots fired just after 2 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Lagoon avenues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy