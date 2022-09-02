Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. Heimbigner
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
kslsports.com
Whittingham Positive About Utes, Acknowledges Things To Improve
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have now played in three straight big games with all eyes on them and they haven’t disappointed despite two close losses. Utah is showing they can hang with anyone and that they are on the cusp of being great, however, there is work to be done to make that happen.
kslsports.com
Twitter Reacts To Utah Versus Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus Florida easily lived up to its potential for being a really good game. Yes, those who pull for the Utes might be a little sad they came up short 29-26, but it is still clear Utah did enough to impress the Florida faithful and even earn a little respect.
Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida
Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Whittingham recounts ‘nightmarish’ return home, but that wasn’t his only frustration
Kyle Whittingham and the Utes were stranded in Gainesville until Sunday due to a mechanical issue with their plane. The Utes fell late to the Florida Gators in The Swamp in season opener
kslsports.com
BYU Football Gearing Up To Face Big 12 Standard Bearer Baylor
PROVO, Utah – After BYU football suffered a 38-24 loss to Baylor in Waco last year, BYU coach Kalani Sitake called out his team’s physicality. The trenches are where Baylor imposed their will, and they outclassed BYU the entire second half. At the time, BYU was the nationally-ranked...
uvureview.com
Kazna Tanuvasa breaks the UVU all-time kills record
In her graduate season with the Utah Valley University volleyball team, Kazna Tanuvasa broke a school record with her 1,601st kill in the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 26. “During the match it was a cool moment to celebrate, but once the point was put away it was match...
kslsports.com
Former Utah QB Breaks Hand Minutes Into First Start With New Program
SALT LAKE CITY – A former quarterback for the University of Utah suffered a broken hand during his first moments on the field with a new program. Ex-Ute and current Liberty Flames signal-caller Charlie Brewer fractured his hand on Saturday, September 3. Brewer, who won Utah’s QB1 job to...
kslsports.com
Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance
GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
BYU, Utah fans got stuck together in Oklahoma on way to Florida; Utah football team was stranded heading home
BYU Cougars and Utah Utes fans got stranded in Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday on their way to Florida, while the Utah football team also got stranded in Florida
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Caps Strong Utah Offensive Possession With TD Run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Utah football single-season touchdown record holder Tavion Thomas ran in his first score of the 2022 season in the 4th quarter versus Florida. Tavion Thomas found the end zone from four yards out and gave Utah a 26-22 lead with 6:26 remaining in the game. It’s...
kslsports.com
RJ Hubert Fumble Recovery Leads To Brant Kuithe Touchdown For Utah
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One play shifted the momentum in the opening quarter as Brant Kuithe scored a touchdown for Utah against Florida. All the momentum was on Florida’s side, racking up 60 yards but everything changed when Jonah Elliss stripped the ball from Florida. Utah safety RJ Hubert scooped up the fumble and returned it inside Florida’s 30-yard line. Moments later, Cam Rising threw a touchdown pass to Brant Kuithe to give the Utes a 7-0 lead over the Gators.
Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues
Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
kslsports.com
Staley: Worried About Possible Slurs Toward Players Vs. BYU
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley said she did not want her players in line for any verbal abuse at BYU, which is why she chose to call off the schools’ home-and-home series. When Staley heard the account of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson’s experience...
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting reaction to the win over Utah
It was a record setting crowd for an opening game in the Swamp on Saturday night as they were able to see the Florida Gators knock off Utah 29-26. Joining the 90,000 plus in attendance were over 100 prospects as they had a chance to witness the great crowd and Billy Napier’s first game and they all left impressed by the win.
Florida Stuns No. 7 Utah In Major Saturday Night Upset: Fans React
What a finish down in The Swamp. In Billy Napier's Florida debut, the Gators upset No. 7 Utah with a last minute go-ahead drive followed by goal line stand to secure the 29-26 win. CFB fans reacted to the big time upset on Saturday night. "Hate that Utah lost like...
kslsports.com
Late Interception Sends No. 7 Utah Home With Heartbreaking Loss To Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team suffered a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to the Florida Gators in their season opener. With 22 seconds remaining and Utah inside the 10-yard line, Cam Rising threw the ball to the end zone and it was picked off by a Florida defender.
kslsports.com
Utah vs. Florida: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team is opening their 2022 season against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. This is the first time these two teams have met since 1977 and the first Pac-12 team Florida has played since 1989. The last time Utah played an SEC opponent was the 2009 Sugar Bowl against Alabama.
kslsports.com
Nacua Fights Across Goal Line For Second TD Of BYU/USF Game
TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua fought through South Florida Bulls and across the goal line for his second rushing touchdown during the opening minutes of the 2022 season. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday,...
kslsports.com
Promising BYU Freshmen On Travel Roster For 2022 Opener At USF
TAMPA, FL. – Last week, I took a look at who could potentially make the travel roster for BYU football in their opener to USF. Well, no projection is needed any longer. The official travel roster was released on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium hours before game time. One...
