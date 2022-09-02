ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, KY

953wiki.com

Madison man seriously injured in ORV accident (Jefferson County)

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that seriously injured the driver. Last night at approximately 10:55 p.m., responders were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Upon...
MADISON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Adults, Two Juveniles Injured in Dillsboro Crash

The accident took place Tuesday morning. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Four people were injured this morning in a two-vehicle accident near Dillsboro. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Farmers Retreat Road around 7:38 a.m. According to a news release, Liana Sohmer...
DILLSBORO, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

eaglecountryonline.com

Medical Issues Led to Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash Near Sunman

The Ripley County Sheriff's Office released their finding from last Wednesday's crash. (Sunman, Ind.) – The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office has released their findings from a semi-tractor trailer accident last week. According to a news release, Robert Duvall, 40, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was traveling along Interstate...
SUNMAN, IN
Wave 3

Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Flash flooding ravaged part of Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday, killing one woman in its wake. Family identified the victim as 64-year-old Linda Wood. On Monday, they gathered where her house used to stand on Brushy Fork Road in Madison. Jefferson County Emergency Management reported more...
Fox 19

Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
UNION, KY
953wiki.com

Devestating Flooding Hits Northeastern Jefferson County and Northwestern Switzerland County

**UPDATE** For Immediate Release The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the female remains found along Brushy Fork as the missing resident of the 8600 block of E. Brushy Fork Road Her home was swept away by flash flooding on Saturday. The condolences of the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency go out to the family of the victim.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind., according to officials. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Investigation...
WLWT 5

Kenton County police investigating after human remains found in woods

ELSMERE, Ky. — Police are investigating after citizens discovered what is believed to be human remains in the woods on Saturday. According to the Elsmere Police Department, they responded to a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street where the believed human remains were found. Elsmere police officers...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-4-22

Operating a motor vehicle while privileges are suspended. Operating a vehicle with an alcohol equivalent to at least .15 gram of alcohol. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated – with previous conviction of operating while intoxicated. Thomas Z. Webb, 29, Louisville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated – with previous conviction...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Fox 19

Human remains found in woods near Elsmere home, police say

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County police and the crime scene investigation unit were called to a wooded area in Elsmere Saturday after receiving a tip that human remains were found, according to Col. Michael Jones with the Kenton County Police Department. Jones says officers went to the backyard of...
ELSMERE, KY
KRMS Radio

Body of Missing Swimmer in Party Cove Recovered, Identity Released

The body of a swimmer reported missing in the Party Cove late Saturday afternoon has been recovered and the identity of the 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, released by the highway patrol. The patrol says Tyler Elliott was, reportedly, impaired when he voluntarily departed the boat without a lifejacket at the 4-mile mark. The subsequent search came to an end with the discovery of Elliott’s body around 9:30 Monday morning. A second person on the boat, identified as the operator of the pontoon, was not injured in the incident…the 4th fatality so far this summer and the 5th overall during 2022 at Lake of the Ozarks.
LOUISVILLE, KY

