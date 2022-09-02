Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Madison man seriously injured in ORV accident (Jefferson County)
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that seriously injured the driver. Last night at approximately 10:55 p.m., responders were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Upon...
eaglecountryonline.com
Two Adults, Two Juveniles Injured in Dillsboro Crash
The accident took place Tuesday morning. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Four people were injured this morning in a two-vehicle accident near Dillsboro. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Farmers Retreat Road around 7:38 a.m. According to a news release, Liana Sohmer...
eaglecountryonline.com
Four Injured in Dillsboro Crash
The accident took place last Thursday. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Four people were injured this morning in a two-vehicle accident near Dillsboro. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Farmers Retreat Road last Thursday around 7:38 a.m. According to a news release,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Medical Issues Led to Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash Near Sunman
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office released their finding from last Wednesday's crash. (Sunman, Ind.) – The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office has released their findings from a semi-tractor trailer accident last week. According to a news release, Robert Duvall, 40, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, was traveling along Interstate...
Wave 3
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Flash flooding ravaged part of Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday, killing one woman in its wake. Family identified the victim as 64-year-old Linda Wood. On Monday, they gathered where her house used to stand on Brushy Fork Road in Madison. Jefferson County Emergency Management reported more...
WRBI Radio
Victim leaves scene of Ripley County wreck, later found uninjured
Ripley County, IN — First responders who were called to a one-car crash in Ripley County just before 6 am Monday had a mystery on their hands for a while. The accident happened at the intersection of Olean Road and State Road 62 when the car went off the road and struck a utility pole.
Fox 19
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
WLWT 5
Butler County man says he was shot at after honking at driver in roundabout
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police in Fairfield Township are investigating a report of a road rage shooting. The victim, who asked only to be identified by his first name, Adam, said another driver fired three rounds and his car just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Bypass 4, just south of Hamilton-Mason Road.
953wiki.com
Devestating Flooding Hits Northeastern Jefferson County and Northwestern Switzerland County
**UPDATE** For Immediate Release The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the female remains found along Brushy Fork as the missing resident of the 8600 block of E. Brushy Fork Road Her home was swept away by flash flooding on Saturday. The condolences of the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency go out to the family of the victim.
Wave 3
Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind., according to officials. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Investigation...
WLWT 5
Kenton County police investigating after human remains found in woods
ELSMERE, Ky. — Police are investigating after citizens discovered what is believed to be human remains in the woods on Saturday. According to the Elsmere Police Department, they responded to a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street where the believed human remains were found. Elsmere police officers...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-4-22
Operating a motor vehicle while privileges are suspended. Operating a vehicle with an alcohol equivalent to at least .15 gram of alcohol. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated – with previous conviction of operating while intoxicated. Thomas Z. Webb, 29, Louisville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated – with previous conviction...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 21 others injured after nine-vehicle crash along I-75
LIMA, Ohio — A man is dead and 21 other people were injured after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima on Sunday. It happened around 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Allen County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling southbound when it struck several...
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of Beechmont Avenue after a crash brings down utility wires
CINCINNATI — First responders have shut down a portion of Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township after a vehicle hit a pole, bringing down utility wires. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that a vehicle struck a pole on the 6900 block of Beechmont Ave, Monday afternoon. Police are...
WLKY.com
LMPD makes arrest in bomb hoax that closed sections of downtown for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department announced an arrest in the August bomb hoax case that shutdown sections of Downtown for hours. A joint investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. in connection with the Aug. 12 incident. Smith was taken into custody, Friday...
WLWT 5
Police close ramp to Ronald Reagan Highway from I-71 following a crash
KENWOOD, Ohio — Hamilton County police officers have closed the ramp from northbound I-71 to Ronald Reagan Highway after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 8:56...
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Fox 19
Human remains found in woods near Elsmere home, police say
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County police and the crime scene investigation unit were called to a wooded area in Elsmere Saturday after receiving a tip that human remains were found, according to Col. Michael Jones with the Kenton County Police Department. Jones says officers went to the backyard of...
KRMS Radio
Body of Missing Swimmer in Party Cove Recovered, Identity Released
The body of a swimmer reported missing in the Party Cove late Saturday afternoon has been recovered and the identity of the 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, released by the highway patrol. The patrol says Tyler Elliott was, reportedly, impaired when he voluntarily departed the boat without a lifejacket at the 4-mile mark. The subsequent search came to an end with the discovery of Elliott’s body around 9:30 Monday morning. A second person on the boat, identified as the operator of the pontoon, was not injured in the incident…the 4th fatality so far this summer and the 5th overall during 2022 at Lake of the Ozarks.
