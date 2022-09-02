Read full article on original website
Western Conference Team Is Reportedly Interested In These 3 Utah Jazz Players
According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers "have some interest" in three players on the Utah Jazz.
Lakers News: What Jerry Buss Told Phil Jackson About Shaq Trade
Dr. Buss laid down the law.
NBA News: Donovan Mitchell Officially Joins Sixers’ Conference
Throughout the majority of the 2022 NBA offseason, rumors flew around regarding the status of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. After Mitchell’s Jazz sidekick Rudy Gobert was sent packing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seemed Mitchell could be the next domino to fall. While the Jazz first ...
NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davius Richard made his reputation in high school in Florida as a running quarterback. Against North Carolina A&T, he enhanced his resume as a passer and helped NC Central take victory in the storied HBCU rivalry. Richard threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and two more […] The post NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Dallas Mavs Donuts: Dirk Nowitzki Is Made of Chocolate
Two delicious delights: One, Dirk Nowitzki, always a tasty treat, is suddenly made of chocolate. And two, Dallas Mavs Donuts ...
Dirk Nowitzki fires back at Gilbert Arenas’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previously criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His comments received backlash from all over the sports world. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is the latest person to react to Arenas’ Antetokounmpo comments. “He (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is one of the best players in the...
NC A&T takeaways from the Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC A&T couldn't stop NC Central QB Davius Richard in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. The post NC A&T takeaways from the Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jayson Tatum or Luka Doncic? NBA Scouts Make Their Pick
NBA scouts shared their opinions about whether they'd take Luka Doncic or Jayson Tatum over the next five years.
Former Miami Heat Player Norris Cole Considering An NBA Comeback
Cole still feels he has the ability to play in the league
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
NBA Scout Likes Dallas Mavericks As Dennis Schroder Fit
The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 NBA Postseason, coming into the postseason needing to shore up a few spots on the roster to become legitimate contenders. Unfortunately for them, despite filling those needs, another huge hole was created. Point guard Jalen Brunson surprisingly departed...
Mysterious Case of Dallas Mavericks Guard Frank Ntilikina
In his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, Frank Ntilikina struggled to find valuable minutes, so what's the issue?
Rookie Fit Preview: Mark Williams is Piece Hornets' Have Searched For
Former Duke center Mark Williams is exactly the player Charlotte has been searching for in recent years.
Lakers Shaquille O’Neal vs. Lakers LeBron James Career Comparison: Shaq Is An All-Time Great Laker
Superstar center Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most physically intimidating athletes of all time. He single handedly struck fear into the opposition because of his aggression and ability to dominate both ends of the court through sheer size. The Diesel won 4 NBA championships in his career, 3 of them coming with the Lakers in spectacular fashion. O’Neal also won 3 Finals MVP awards with the Lakers and an MVP award in the year 2000. In many ways, Shaq is regarded as one of the most impactful Lakers superstars of all time. A Lakers legend, Shaq accomplished everything with the Purple and Gold.
Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Announce Donovan Mitchell Trade
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a season where they went 44-38, which is the best record that they have had since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018. They finished the season as the eighth seed in the...
How to get Duke students to stay past halftime
Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
