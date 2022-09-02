ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

HBCU Gameday

NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davius Richard made his reputation in high school in Florida as a running quarterback. Against North Carolina A&T, he enhanced his resume as a passer and helped NC Central take victory in the storied HBCU rivalry. Richard threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and two more […]
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Scout Likes Dallas Mavericks As Dennis Schroder Fit

The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 NBA Postseason, coming into the postseason needing to shore up a few spots on the roster to become legitimate contenders. Unfortunately for them, despite filling those needs, another huge hole was created. Point guard Jalen Brunson surprisingly departed...
Yardbarker

Lakers Shaquille O’Neal vs. Lakers LeBron James Career Comparison: Shaq Is An All-Time Great Laker

Superstar center Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most physically intimidating athletes of all time. He single handedly struck fear into the opposition because of his aggression and ability to dominate both ends of the court through sheer size. The Diesel won 4 NBA championships in his career, 3 of them coming with the Lakers in spectacular fashion. O’Neal also won 3 Finals MVP awards with the Lakers and an MVP award in the year 2000. In many ways, Shaq is regarded as one of the most impactful Lakers superstars of all time. A Lakers legend, Shaq accomplished everything with the Purple and Gold.
Yardbarker

Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Announce Donovan Mitchell Trade

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a season where they went 44-38, which is the best record that they have had since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018. They finished the season as the eighth seed in the...
BlueDevilCountry

How to get Duke students to stay past halftime

Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
