Superstar center Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most physically intimidating athletes of all time. He single handedly struck fear into the opposition because of his aggression and ability to dominate both ends of the court through sheer size. The Diesel won 4 NBA championships in his career, 3 of them coming with the Lakers in spectacular fashion. O’Neal also won 3 Finals MVP awards with the Lakers and an MVP award in the year 2000. In many ways, Shaq is regarded as one of the most impactful Lakers superstars of all time. A Lakers legend, Shaq accomplished everything with the Purple and Gold.

