Local Veterans, Here’s Where to Receive Free Dental Care in Atlantic County NJ
Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st. Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.
Thief seen stealing expensive, special statue from church in NJ
GIBBSBORO — Authorities and parishioners are hoping for the public's help in identifying a man who walked off with a large statue of the Virgin Mary. Security cameras captured the man on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, leaving the St. Andrew the Apostle Church with the statue in his arms.
Remembering a Classic NJ School Lunch that is No Longer Allowed for Most
Another school year is upon us in New Jersey. For some parents, it's a major relief that the kids are going back, whereas, for others, it's a bitter reminder of the summer that's now in the rearview mirror that you wish you could hold on to for just a little longer.
ocscanner.news
MESSAGE FROM THE NJ STATE POLICE
Although many are off today, others are working around the clock. You always thank us for working 24/7, but we’d like to thank those working holidays, weekends and midnights right beside us!. Regardless of what you do, your efforts are appreciated!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesunpapers.com
Citizens police academy returns
Chief Frank Newkirk is proud to announce the return of the Deptford Township Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy program. The course includes an overview and history of the Deptford Township Police Department, an insider’s look at the daily tasks our officers perform daily and culminates with a ride along with a Deptford officer.
NJ Election 2022: What to expect as Roe backlash meets ‘red wave’
TRENTON – Despite redistricting changes that helped three of four Democratic incumbents in swing districts in New Jersey, Republicans exited the primary in June believing that an advantageous political environment could fuel big gains in the state this year. They still hope so. But things seem to have changed...
thesunpapers.com
Mantua hosts three-way roundtable discussion
Community Leaders from Mantua Township, Harrison Township and the Borough of Wenonah participated in a third-round table discussion this past Wednesday afternoon. The purpose of these meetings has been to collaborate on ways to continually improve school safety within the communities. - Advertisement - Policing and protecting our children is,...
PhillyBite
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
fox29.com
South Jersey community comes together to help beloved police officer after emergency surgery
VOORHEES, N.J. - An outpouring of support in South Jersey for a beloved police officer recovering from emergency surgery. The officer is a familiar face to many in Voorhees. What began as a stomachache for a Voorhees police officer assigned the Early Childhood Center at Congregation Beth El turned out to be a lot more. He’s recovering in the hospital after major surgery and very missed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ has a zoo that will be open at night
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline.
People in NJ keep claiming to see mountain lions roaming about
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
The 15 best places for crab cakes in New Jersey
It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
thelakewoodscoop.com
URGENT – OUTBREAK: Message from Dr. Allen Lempel Regarding GI Infection in Lakewood
Dr. Allen Lempel reached out to TLS in an effort to alert the community about the spread and outbreak of the GI infection in Lakewood. Gastrointestinal infections are viral, bacterial or parasitic infections that cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract involving both the stomach and the small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey Globe
Wife of ex-N.J. Assembly Speaker dies
Thelma Leonard, a classical pianist and the widow of former Assembly Speaker Leon Leonard, died on August 18. She was 103. A member of Hap Farley’s political machine, Leon Leonard (R-Atlantic City) was elected to the State Assembly in 1940 at age 31, running on a ticket with incumbent Vincent S. Haneman (R-Brigantine), a future associate justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court.
NJ towns where people are more (and less) likely to cheat on you
When you think about dating someone from New Jersey, what kind of person comes to mind? It’s either a family-oriented, loving and loyal person or a quick-talking, shady kind of character that’s bound to cheat. Obviously, those two types of individuals can be lurking in any city in the country. That’s why I think that what I’m about to tell you is so interesting.
NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
