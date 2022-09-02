ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

Local Veterans, Here’s Where to Receive Free Dental Care in Atlantic County NJ

Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st. Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.
GALLOWAY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MESSAGE FROM THE NJ STATE POLICE

Although many are off today, others are working around the clock. You always thank us for working 24/7, but we’d like to thank those working holidays, weekends and midnights right beside us!. Regardless of what you do, your efforts are appreciated!
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Citizens police academy returns

Chief Frank Newkirk is proud to announce the return of the Deptford Township Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy program. The course includes an overview and history of the Deptford Township Police Department, an insider’s look at the daily tasks our officers perform daily and culminates with a ride along with a Deptford officer.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mantua hosts three-way roundtable discussion

Community Leaders from Mantua Township, Harrison Township and the Borough of Wenonah participated in a third-round table discussion this past Wednesday afternoon. The purpose of these meetings has been to collaborate on ways to continually improve school safety within the communities. - Advertisement - Policing and protecting our children is,...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

South Jersey community comes together to help beloved police officer after emergency surgery

VOORHEES, N.J. - An outpouring of support in South Jersey for a beloved police officer recovering from emergency surgery. The officer is a familiar face to many in Voorhees. What began as a stomachache for a Voorhees police officer assigned the Early Childhood Center at Congregation Beth El turned out to be a lot more. He’s recovering in the hospital after major surgery and very missed.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#American War#The Vietnam War#Pfeiffer Community Center#American Legion Post 252#Congress#Vfw Post 1616
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has a zoo that will be open at night

Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline.
92.7 WOBM

The 15 best places for crab cakes in New Jersey

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
RESTAURANTS
thelakewoodscoop.com

URGENT – OUTBREAK: Message from Dr. Allen Lempel Regarding GI Infection in Lakewood

Dr. Allen Lempel reached out to TLS in an effort to alert the community about the spread and outbreak of the GI infection in Lakewood. Gastrointestinal infections are viral, bacterial or parasitic infections that cause gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract involving both the stomach and the small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
New Jersey Globe

Wife of ex-N.J. Assembly Speaker dies

Thelma Leonard, a classical pianist and the widow of former Assembly Speaker Leon Leonard, died on August 18. She was 103. A member of Hap Farley’s political machine, Leon Leonard (R-Atlantic City) was elected to the State Assembly in 1940 at age 31, running on a ticket with incumbent Vincent S. Haneman (R-Brigantine), a future associate justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

NJ towns where people are more (and less) likely to cheat on you

When you think about dating someone from New Jersey, what kind of person comes to mind? It’s either a family-oriented, loving and loyal person or a quick-talking, shady kind of character that’s bound to cheat. Obviously, those two types of individuals can be lurking in any city in the country. That’s why I think that what I’m about to tell you is so interesting.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America

If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy