Boston, MA

whdh.com

MBTA officials to give update on Orange Line progress

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is set to give an update Tuesday morning on the progress of the Orange Line as more kids head back to school. Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA officials will share an update on the work still underway with just nine more morning commutes left during the Orange Line shutdown. The update comes during a big week as people return to work after Labor Day and as the remainder of school districts re-open this week.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayor Wu Announces Major Expansion of Boston’s Bike Network

At a press conference in Roxbury this morning, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city would undertake a major expansion in the city’s network of separated bike lanes, with a goal to put 50 percent of the city’s population within a 3-minute walk of a protected bike lane within the next three years.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces Office of Worker Empowerment

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Monday was a special Labor Day for workers in Boston. At the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new cabinet to help working Bostonians: the Office of Worker Empowerment.Wu told the room full of breakfast attendees that improving conditions for workers is something we all have to be willing to buy into."We know unions offer a path to a better future - for all of us. We all need to be investing all we possibly can in workers' rights. Which is why today, I'm excited to be...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Roxbury, MA
City
Charlestown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting

BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston

Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Arroyo: documents show no assault took place

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After securing a judgement last Thursday ordering the release of redacted documents in a 2005 sexual assault case in which he was accused, City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is claiming he’s been vindicated, citing a Boston Police department finding that the allegations were in an officer’s words, “unfounded.”
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Sept. 6, 2022

We began the show by hearing from candidates in contested races in the Mass. primaries. Trenni Casey talked about the controversy surrounding Boston’s recent LIV Golf Tournament and Serena Williams’ final match at the U.S. Open. Casey is a reporter and anchor for NBC Sports Boston, and a weekly Boston Public Radio contributor.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
wgbh.org

Voter Voices: Primary Day 2022

"All I do is watch the news and then I'll be like, OK, well, they're going to raise the rent. They're going to take away our food stamps. I mean MassHealth and all that, that's what I'll be thinking about you know what I mean?" "I just became a U.S....
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chelsea (MA)

Diverse and densely populated, this near north suburb of Boston is home to just over 40,000 people and was historically known for its large Jewish community and naval hospital. Chelsea is a matter of minutes from downtown Boston, while the sweeping Revere Beach and the ultramodern Encore Boston Harbor Casino...
CHELSEA, MA
ems1.com

Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'

BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)

To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Wu announces new city department to boost job training and help with child care

On Labor Day, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new city department called the Cabinet for Worker Empowerment. Wu said the department will establish more job training centers and set up a child care trust fund. It will also oversee the Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools, which promises significant job creation. The city plans to spend $2 billion to renovate public school buildings over the next decade.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms

Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
BOSTON, MA

