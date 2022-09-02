Read full article on original website
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Tufts updates fall COVID-19 protocol, ends mask mandate and surveillance testingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Simultaneous Green and Orange Line closures frustrate commutersThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
whdh.com
MBTA officials to give update on Orange Line progress
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is set to give an update Tuesday morning on the progress of the Orange Line as more kids head back to school. Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA officials will share an update on the work still underway with just nine more morning commutes left during the Orange Line shutdown. The update comes during a big week as people return to work after Labor Day and as the remainder of school districts re-open this week.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran #mayorkoch #sethmoulton #mbta
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. A dogged reporter at the Boston tabloid...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayor Wu Announces Major Expansion of Boston’s Bike Network
At a press conference in Roxbury this morning, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city would undertake a major expansion in the city’s network of separated bike lanes, with a goal to put 50 percent of the city’s population within a 3-minute walk of a protected bike lane within the next three years.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces Office of Worker Empowerment
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Monday was a special Labor Day for workers in Boston. At the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new cabinet to help working Bostonians: the Office of Worker Empowerment.Wu told the room full of breakfast attendees that improving conditions for workers is something we all have to be willing to buy into."We know unions offer a path to a better future - for all of us. We all need to be investing all we possibly can in workers' rights. Which is why today, I'm excited to be...
iheart.com
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
WCVB
Video shows worker getting leg caught between MBTA Red Line train, Alewife platform
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A newly released video shows the moment earlier this week when a worker got her leg caught between an MBTA Red Line train and the platform at Alewife Station. The woman, an employee of a cleaning company contracted by the MBTA, was cleaning the train shortly...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Suffolk District Attorney (Kevin Hayden vs. Ricardo Arroyo)
The Suffolk County District Attorney race has received the most attention of all district attorney races across this state this year as a contentious battle has played out between current district Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Hayden was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Stephanie...
NECN
Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston
Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
baystatebanner.com
Arroyo: documents show no assault took place
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After securing a judgement last Thursday ordering the release of redacted documents in a 2005 sexual assault case in which he was accused, City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is claiming he’s been vindicated, citing a Boston Police department finding that the allegations were in an officer’s words, “unfounded.”
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: Sept. 6, 2022
We began the show by hearing from candidates in contested races in the Mass. primaries. Trenni Casey talked about the controversy surrounding Boston’s recent LIV Golf Tournament and Serena Williams’ final match at the U.S. Open. Casey is a reporter and anchor for NBC Sports Boston, and a weekly Boston Public Radio contributor.
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
wgbh.org
Voter Voices: Primary Day 2022
"All I do is watch the news and then I'll be like, OK, well, they're going to raise the rent. They're going to take away our food stamps. I mean MassHealth and all that, that's what I'll be thinking about you know what I mean?" "I just became a U.S....
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chelsea (MA)
Diverse and densely populated, this near north suburb of Boston is home to just over 40,000 people and was historically known for its large Jewish community and naval hospital. Chelsea is a matter of minutes from downtown Boston, while the sweeping Revere Beach and the ultramodern Encore Boston Harbor Casino...
ems1.com
Boston EMS union: City Hall seeks to pay providers 'less than administrative assistants'
BOSTON — The EMS union is slamming the Wu administration over contract negotiations, saying City Hall’s looking to pay them “less than administrative assistants.”. “The inequities in pay and benefits faced by our EMTs is threatening to impact our ability to keep city residents and visitors safe” said EMS Union President Matthew Anderson in a Tuesday press release. “COVID-19 highlighted systemic and racial inequities with accessing healthcare but showed the true value of our EMTs and Paramedics who not only cared for the sick and injured but were.
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)
To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
WBUR
Wu announces new city department to boost job training and help with child care
On Labor Day, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new city department called the Cabinet for Worker Empowerment. Wu said the department will establish more job training centers and set up a child care trust fund. It will also oversee the Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools, which promises significant job creation. The city plans to spend $2 billion to renovate public school buildings over the next decade.
nbcboston.com
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
