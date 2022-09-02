Read full article on original website
News 18 raises funds for first responders
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Donations in Tuesday's News 18 Hero Fund telethon could help pay for some new gear and technology for the West Lafayette Fire Department. Thermal imaging cameras that allow firefighters to see through smoke are one of the items WLFD hopes to get into the hands of every firefighter. And they want to invest in new gas detectors.
Coroner: Body found in Indiana pond is that of missing girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A child's body found in a central Indiana pond has been identified as that of a 4-year-old girl who vanished last week after she wandered away from her home, a coroner said. Hendricks County Coroner Rick Morphew said Monday that the body is that of...
New information released in Parke County murder investigation
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.58 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the GoLo on Northwestern Avenue has gas for $3.99...
CityBus allowing all children to ride for free
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – CityBus is making it easier for kids to get where they need to be in Greater Lafayette. The service has announced all children 18 and under are now able to ride for free. CityBus had previously required all children to purchase an annual pass to...
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Memorial organized for Walmart shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Family members of Casey Marie Lewis, the 33-year-old victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette, have organized a memorial for her. Police have determined the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large. The memorial will be in the parking spot...
Coroner: Walmart shooting victim died from gunshot wound
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The preliminary autopsy results for Casey Lewis have been released. Lewis was victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, Lewis died from at least one gunshot wound. The cause of death has been ruled...
Hamilton County celebrates the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822
A once destructive part of Hamilton County's past is now a point of celebration for central Indiana Hoosiers.
Father, son die in crash after plummeting into creek in Hamilton County
A man and a child died in a fiery crash early Saturday outside Noblesville when they traveled into a prohibited area where a bridge had been removed and plummeted into a creek below, police say.
Woman fatally shot outside Lafayette Walmart
A woman was shot to death late Sunday outside a Walmart on Commerce Drive in Lafayette, according to police.
Indy DPW: Trash, recycling service will operate on slide schedule due to Labor Day holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is reminding Marion County residents that Labor Day is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday. That means curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule. Here's the slide schedule that Indy residents can expect...
'My story will help': Noblesville dad on mission to help others
Geovani Galvez’s story is one of hope. It has been a year since his second chapter began. Last July, he attempted suicide. At the time, his young son faced a cancer relapse.
Market District sets sights on Westfield location
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
Ray's Trash Service sold to Waste Management
Ray's Trash Service, an Indianapolis-area, family-owned trash disposal operation with a history of more than five decades, has been purchased by the nation's largest disposal company.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said. The […]
