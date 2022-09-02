WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Donations in Tuesday's News 18 Hero Fund telethon could help pay for some new gear and technology for the West Lafayette Fire Department. Thermal imaging cameras that allow firefighters to see through smoke are one of the items WLFD hopes to get into the hands of every firefighter. And they want to invest in new gas detectors.

