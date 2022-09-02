ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

News 18 raises funds for first responders

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Donations in Tuesday's News 18 Hero Fund telethon could help pay for some new gear and technology for the West Lafayette Fire Department. Thermal imaging cameras that allow firefighters to see through smoke are one of the items WLFD hopes to get into the hands of every firefighter. And they want to invest in new gas detectors.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Coroner: Body found in Indiana pond is that of missing girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A child's body found in a central Indiana pond has been identified as that of a 4-year-old girl who vanished last week after she wandered away from her home, a coroner said. Hendricks County Coroner Rick Morphew said Monday that the body is that of...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHI

New information released in Parke County murder investigation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.58 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the GoLo on Northwestern Avenue has gas for $3.99...
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Tippecanoe County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Tippecanoe County, IN
Government
WLFI.com

CityBus allowing all children to ride for free

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – CityBus is making it easier for kids to get where they need to be in Greater Lafayette. The service has announced all children 18 and under are now able to ride for free. CityBus had previously required all children to purchase an annual pass to...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial organized for Walmart shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Family members of Casey Marie Lewis, the 33-year-old victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette, have organized a memorial for her. Police have determined the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large. The memorial will be in the parking spot...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Coroner: Walmart shooting victim died from gunshot wound

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The preliminary autopsy results for Casey Lewis have been released. Lewis was victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, Lewis died from at least one gunshot wound. The cause of death has been ruled...
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#General Health#Linus Covid#Tippecanoe County Health#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

Market District sets sights on Westfield location

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy