Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton’s ex Kia Proctor is urging a judge to find the athlete in contempt of court for not paying over $20,000 in her utility bills. Proctor, the mother of his four children, alleges that the pair had a temporary agreement where Newton would take care of utilities amid an ongoing custody battle for Camidas, Chosen Sebastian, Cashmere Saint Newton, and Sovereign-Dior Cambella. Proctor says the custody and child support case remains at a standstill due to documents required from Newton that he has not submitted, such as his current NFL contract, tax returns, and business income information. Per her forensic expert, Newton has not declared two new business ventures under his name.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO