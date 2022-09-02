Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
3 Free Things to do in LABecca CLos Angeles, CA
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Veteran Wide Receiver
The New England Patriots are adding another notable name to their receiving corps ahead of the season opener against the Miami Dolphins. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last Monday after re-signing with them in March.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Michael Vick
Michael Vick has long been retired from football, but the legendary quarterback is still staying close to the game. The former Virginia Tech and NFL star is staying active in both the collegiate and professional levels, especially now that Name, Image and Likeness is taking over the sport. Vick has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL Head Coach's Rumored Girlfriend Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL season is upon us. Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing finish to the 2021 season, flaming out following a hot start to the year. Perhaps they'll bounce back in 2022. Kingsbury has certainly bounced back off the field, according to reports, anyway. The Cardinals...
Cam Newton’s Ex-Girlfriend Kia Proctor Takes Him to Court Over $20K in Utility Bills
Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton’s ex Kia Proctor is urging a judge to find the athlete in contempt of court for not paying over $20,000 in her utility bills. Proctor, the mother of his four children, alleges that the pair had a temporary agreement where Newton would take care of utilities amid an ongoing custody battle for Camidas, Chosen Sebastian, Cashmere Saint Newton, and Sovereign-Dior Cambella. Proctor says the custody and child support case remains at a standstill due to documents required from Newton that he has not submitted, such as his current NFL contract, tax returns, and business income information. Per her forensic expert, Newton has not declared two new business ventures under his name.
Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
Look: NFL World Is Praying For Myles Garrett's Family
The NFL world is thinking of Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett after he wasn't seen at the start of Monday's practice. According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, "Garrett has been excused from several recent practices to be with an ill family member." Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did say that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Buccaneers Officially Sign Notable Linebacker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers filled their final spot on their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team announced that they have signed linebacker Kenny Young. Young spent half of last season with the Denver Broncos and the other half with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 13 games and compiled 75 tackles (41 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.
NFL Analyst Floats Bold Running Back Trade For Browns
Part of what makes the Browns so effective on offense is their two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one NFL analyst believes Cleveland needs to move off one of its top rushers. With the start of the season just around the corner, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski boldy...
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
Women's Organization Has Jon Gruden, NFL Punishment Suggestion
Jon Gruden may be looking for another NFL opportunity, but one of the most prominent women's organizations thinks he shouldn't get one. In a statement provided to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, the National Organization of Women (NOW) said that Gruden should not be given another chance because of the email scandal which led to his ouster as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The New York Giants are opening the year with plenty of question marks at wide receiver. With the regular season beckoning this Sunday, the G-Men made a minor depth addition. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Giants signed Marcus Johnson to their practice squad on a maximum veteran's deal. Johnson...
Look: Tom Brady Made Notable Omission Describing Family
During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about playing in the NFL at 45 years old. Brady pointed out that he has way more commitments now than he did back when he was just a youngster in the NFL. When...
DeMarcus Lawrence Excited About Underdogs: NFL World Reacts
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence likes that his team is being overlooked to start the season. Dallas opens as 1.5-point dogs to the visiting Buccaneers. To which the two-time Pro Bowler replied, “Is that right?… then let the dogs eat.”. The NFL world reacted to Lawrence's comments on...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player
The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Franco Harris Getting Number Retired: NFL World Reacts
Moments ago, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II made a "special announcement." The franchise will retire Franco Harris' No. 32 this season. Harris' number will be retired at halftime of the Steelers' Week 16 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. The timing of this decision is no coincidence. This season...
Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Bucs Wide Receiver
The Denver Broncos beefed up their practice squad today with the addition of a veteran wide receiver. NFL agent Adam Seifer revealed moments ago that Denver has signed his client Vyncint Smith to their taxi squad. Smith, 26, spent the last two-plus seasons with the New York Jets. He was...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News
Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year. Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some...
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0