'They make this possible': Muskegon Co. Labor Day car show raises money for cancer fight
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A one-of-a-kind car show with a cause prompted thousands to descend upon a Muskegon County parking lot this Labor Day. The event marked the 18th year of Muskegon's ‘Labor Day Cars for Cancer,’ yet its mission remained as powerful as ever. Old school...
Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations
KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
Popular Grand Rapids corn maze opens for season
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Already home to Michigan’s “Big Apple,” which has served as a photo opportunity for visitors since 1973, Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery has created an even bigger apple this fall. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, after guests get a photo with the...
Get rid of your old tires at collection event coming to Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Got old tires that you don’t know what to do with? An upcoming tire collection day may be just what you need. The Muskegon Conservation District is hosting a tire collection day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Passenger, semi and agricultural tires – as long...
Kent Co. deciding how to spend $127 million COVID funds
Kent County is expected to start divvying up around $127 million of COVID-19 relief funds.
Outdoor destination tourism continues to grow in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, as well as the peak season for tourism in Michigan. While parts of the travel industry continue to recover after pandemic shutdowns, one section is still seeing growth. The Michigan Tourism Office says visits to outdoor destinations...
Remember This Old Grand Rapids Movie House? It’s Special Now!
Ah, the old movie houses in downtown Grand Rapid. They were big and grand, and there were many of them, the RKO Keith, the Regent, the Midtown, the Empress, the Powers, the Savoy, and this one above! Any guesses? What and where?. It was the Majestic Theater, better known as...
Plan to grow Grand Rapids into major, Midwestern tech hub outlined by The Right Place
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Economic development group The Right Place has developed a plan to strengthen the region’s tech sector with a goal of adding 20,000 jobs over the next decade and transforming the area into a major, Midwestern tech hub. “Tech hubs have become the modern engines...
Emergency repair prompts 3-week closure of road in eastern Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Emergency repairs have required the closure of a section of Muskegon County thoroughfare for the next three weeks. Riley Thompson Road between Staple and Pillon roads was closed Tuesday, Sept. 6, for emergency replacement of a failed culvert, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Holland/Zeeland Community Truck Parade Set for Monday
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 4, 2022) – One of Holland’s most recent annual traditions is set for Monday morning. Over 70 vehicles are expected to participate in the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade. It begins at 9:15 AM in the parking lot at the Herman Miller headquarters complex on Zeeland’s east side, rolls through downtown Zeeland and along Chicago Drive to downtown Holland, where the fleet heads down 8th Street to the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place. A ice cream social with a variety of activities is slated for the Civic Center parking lot.
Kalamazoo’s 9/11 ceremony moves to new location with younger generation in mind
KALAMAZOO, MI — After over 15 years of commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001 at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo, event organizers have shifted the location and focus for this year’s ceremony. An abbreviated ceremony is planned for 6:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Soisson-Rapacz-Clason Field, 251...
Burger King brawl: ‘He body slammed me’ vs. ‘Not the aggressor’
David Zambrana said he was “not the aggressor” during what police called an assault on two employees at a Wyoming Burger King, but the workers disagree, saying he jumped the counter and then attacked them.
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
2022 Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest to be held September 9-10
The Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest will return for 2022. The event will be held September 9-10 at Calkins Field (3755 South Division in Wayland).
Grant will help restore Mona Lake in Muskegon County
A $470,000 grant will go towards restoring Mona Lake in Muskegon County. The nearly half million dollars comes from The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a federal program that “provides funding for protection and restoration efforts on the five Great Lakes.”. Officials say, the money, awarded to the Muskegon County...
Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall
Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
Owners of wine and jazz venue say it’s ‘unlike any other place in Grand Rapids’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nadia Brigham remembers the days, years ago, when she would visit downtown Grand Rapids and she said it felt like everybody was staring at her for being a Black woman. “I wanted to live in a place where you could have multiple races, ages, different...
