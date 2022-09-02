Read full article on original website
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
3 Free Things to do in LABecca CLos Angeles, CA
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
Ranking NBA Eastern Conference Starting Lineups After Cavs Donovan Mitchell Trade
This isn't your slightly-older brother's Eastern Conference. Just two years ago, the Orlando Magic reached the East playoffs despite finishing the season seven games below .500 (33-40 overall). Only six of the 15 East teams even ended up with a winning record, speaking to just how weak the conference was overall.
Mavericks Rumors: DAL Eyeing 'Ball-Handling Veteran'; Dennis Schröder, More Linked
The Dallas Mavericks have "considered the addition of one more ball-handling veteran to its roster before the season starts," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley were in attendance to watch Dennis Schröder at EuroBasket 2022.
A'ja Wilson, Aces' OT Win vs. Sue Bird, Storm Sends LeBron James, Twitter Into Frenzy
The Las Vegas Aces took a 2-1 series lead on the Seattle Storm in the 2022 WNBA playoffs with a 110-98 victory in overtime Sunday. A'ja Wilson dropped a game-high 34 points and added 11 rebounds for the double-double. Chelsea Gray added 29 points and 12 assists for the Aces to continue her excellent postseason.
NBA Rumors: Jazz Traded Donovan Mitchell to Cavs Instead of Knicks 'as Payback'
The Utah Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers "as payback" for wanting out, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports. The New York native reportedly wanted a move to the New York Knicks, but Bucher reported Jazz officials "were not happy" with the three-time All-Star and instead traded him to a different spot.
Jeremy Lin Agrees to New CBA Contract; Won 2019 NBA Championship with Raptors
After spending the past two seasons with the Beijing Ducks, Jeremy Lin is going to spend the 2022-23 campaign with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. According to basketball reporter Zhang Duo, the Loong Lions officially announced Lin's signing on Monday. This will mark Lin's third season in the Chinese Basketball Association....
Predicting NBA 2K23 Player Ratings That Will Rise and Slide the Most
With NBA 2K23 set to release on September 9, gamers and basketball fans all over the world are already clamoring for individual player ratings. Before they start rolling in, we'll predict who'll have the biggest change from their final mark on 2K22. It's an exercise that can be a little...
LeBron James, Drake Sued for $10M by Billy Hunter over 'Black Ice' Documentary
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and musicians Drake and Future are reportedly being sued by former National Basketball Players Association executive director Billy Hunter to the tune of $10 million in damages, according to Carl Campanile and Priscilla DeGregory of the New York Post. Hunter is also seeking a...
D'Angelo Russell Responds to Ex-Lakers Teammate Nick Young: 'I Ain’t Do That S--t'
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell apparently still elicits some ill feelings from one of his former teammates. Former NBA player Nick "Swaggy P" Young recently told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that Russell would be the one player in the league he'd like to face in a boxing ring. Russell heard...
Luka Doncic's Wrist Injury Downplayed by Slovenian Coach at EuroBasket
Luka Doncic appeared to be dealing with a wrist injury during Slovenia's 97-93 EuroBasket upset loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, as he "winced and grabbed his taped right wrist several times throughout the game," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. But Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic didn't appear concerned after...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Dealing with Knee Discomfort; Injury Is 'Nothing Major'
Greece won 93-77. The forward has mostly avoided major injuries during his career, but multiple issues have caused him to miss time over the past few years. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee and back soreness in August while with the Greece national team, although an MRI came back clean. He missed 15 total games during the 2021-22 season, five due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, with others due to knee, ankle and quad issues.
Andre Iguodala Denies Stephen A. Smith Rumor About Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
On Tuesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on First Take that Golden State Warriors young forward Jonathan Kuminga was "shortchanging" the Dubs with his attitude and work ethic. "I'm worried about Kuminga," Smith said on the program. "I'm hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of...
Rob Gronkowski Helps Team Webull Hold Off Team Price.com in 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game
The first BIG3 Celebrity Game is in the books, and Rob Gronkowski's Team WeBull snuck away with a 45-44 win over Nelly's Team Price.com. That came in large part to the strong performance of recording artist Gillie Da Kid, who posted 19 points of 7-of-11 shooting from the field:. BIG3...
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 81
During the 2000-01 season, Kobe Bryant became universally regarded as the best non-big man or all-around player in the NBA. But there were still plenty of people who questioned if he was truly deserving of that accolade. One man vying with Bryant for that honor was Toronto Raptors star Vince...
Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMU
Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut. The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday. Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all...
NBA Trades That Should Still Happen Before 2022 Training Camp
Kevin Durant no longer wants a trade out of Brooklyn. Donovan Mitchell has a new home in Cleveland. While much of the major offseason drama has now been settled, there could still be a few smaller-scale deals to be made before NBA training camps open later this month. The Utah...
Frances Tiafoe: 'I Went Crazy' After LeBron James Tweeted at Me Following Nadal Win
Frances Tiafoe had quite the Monday. First, he defeated all-time great Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2022 U.S. Open in a thrilling four-set showdown. Then, he got a tweet from the King himself, LeBron James:. "I was losing it in the locker room about his tweet," Tiafoe...
Kayshon Boutte Removes LSU Content from Instagram After Loss to FSU
Losing a game on a blocked extra point may not have been the only bad thing that happened to the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has scrubbed all references to LSU from his Instagram page:. Brody Miller of The Athletic later reported that Boutte, Malik...
Dodgers News: Relief Pitcher Provides Some Good News Around Injury
Dodgers received more good news from MRI test done yesterday for Dodgers relief pitcher, Brusador Graterol.
Giants Rumors: NYG 'Really Like What They've Gotten' from Kayvon Thibodeaux Off Field
Despite question marks about Kayvon Thibodeaux heading into the draft, the New York Giants are reportedly happy they selected him with the fifth overall pick. "The Giants really like what they've gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. Bleacher Report's...
