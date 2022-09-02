ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Ranking NBA Eastern Conference Starting Lineups After Cavs Donovan Mitchell Trade

This isn't your slightly-older brother's Eastern Conference. Just two years ago, the Orlando Magic reached the East playoffs despite finishing the season seven games below .500 (33-40 overall). Only six of the 15 East teams even ended up with a winning record, speaking to just how weak the conference was overall.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Mavericks Rumors: DAL Eyeing 'Ball-Handling Veteran'; Dennis Schröder, More Linked

The Dallas Mavericks have "considered the addition of one more ball-handling veteran to its roster before the season starts," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley were in attendance to watch Dennis Schröder at EuroBasket 2022.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Jeremy Lin Agrees to New CBA Contract; Won 2019 NBA Championship with Raptors

After spending the past two seasons with the Beijing Ducks, Jeremy Lin is going to spend the 2022-23 campaign with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. According to basketball reporter Zhang Duo, the Loong Lions officially announced Lin's signing on Monday. This will mark Lin's third season in the Chinese Basketball Association....
NBA
Bleacher Report

Predicting NBA 2K23 Player Ratings That Will Rise and Slide the Most

With NBA 2K23 set to release on September 9, gamers and basketball fans all over the world are already clamoring for individual player ratings. Before they start rolling in, we'll predict who'll have the biggest change from their final mark on 2K22. It's an exercise that can be a little...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Luka Doncic's Wrist Injury Downplayed by Slovenian Coach at EuroBasket

Luka Doncic appeared to be dealing with a wrist injury during Slovenia's 97-93 EuroBasket upset loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, as he "winced and grabbed his taped right wrist several times throughout the game," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. But Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic didn't appear concerned after...
BASKETBALL
Bleacher Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo Dealing with Knee Discomfort; Injury Is 'Nothing Major'

Greece won 93-77. The forward has mostly avoided major injuries during his career, but multiple issues have caused him to miss time over the past few years. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee and back soreness in August while with the Greece national team, although an MRI came back clean. He missed 15 total games during the 2021-22 season, five due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, with others due to knee, ankle and quad issues.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 81

During the 2000-01 season, Kobe Bryant became universally regarded as the best non-big man or all-around player in the NBA. But there were still plenty of people who questioned if he was truly deserving of that accolade. One man vying with Bryant for that honor was Toronto Raptors star Vince...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trades That Should Still Happen Before 2022 Training Camp

Kevin Durant no longer wants a trade out of Brooklyn. Donovan Mitchell has a new home in Cleveland. While much of the major offseason drama has now been settled, there could still be a few smaller-scale deals to be made before NBA training camps open later this month. The Utah...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kayshon Boutte Removes LSU Content from Instagram After Loss to FSU

Losing a game on a blocked extra point may not have been the only bad thing that happened to the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has scrubbed all references to LSU from his Instagram page:. Brody Miller of The Athletic later reported that Boutte, Malik...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: NYG 'Really Like What They've Gotten' from Kayvon Thibodeaux Off Field

Despite question marks about Kayvon Thibodeaux heading into the draft, the New York Giants are reportedly happy they selected him with the fifth overall pick. "The Giants really like what they've gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. Bleacher Report's...
NFL

