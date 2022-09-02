ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital

PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
PORTAGE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids man, 32, dies after being thrown from motorcycle after colliding with other motorcycle

BARRY COUNTY, MI — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads in Prairieville Township, northwest of Hickory Corners, in Barry County at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to tweets from MSP’s Fifth District.
wsgw.com

Saginaw Man Injured in I-94 Crash

A 66-year-old man from Saginaw is recovering from serious injuries sustained in a Friday afternoon crash in Kalamazoo County. Police say the man and his 56-year-old wife were headed east on I-94 near Galesburg when the man claimed a semi truck entered their lane, causing the man to swerve his Mercury Mountaineer. He lost control of the SUV, which rolled and struck the median wall. He was taken to Borgess Hospital for his injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
whtc.com

Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Fire at Kalamazoo business under investigation

KALAMAZOO, MI – Authorities are working to determine the cause of how a Kalamazoo business caught fire Saturday night. No injuries were reported in the Saturday, Sept. 3 blaze, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from shore

SHOREHAM, Mich. — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday. A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the...
SHOREHAM, MI
95.3 MNC

Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County

An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
WWMT

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
