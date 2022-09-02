Read full article on original website
Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital
PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
Grand Rapids man, 32, dies after being thrown from motorcycle after colliding with other motorcycle
BARRY COUNTY, MI — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads in Prairieville Township, northwest of Hickory Corners, in Barry County at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to tweets from MSP’s Fifth District.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Injured in I-94 Crash
A 66-year-old man from Saginaw is recovering from serious injuries sustained in a Friday afternoon crash in Kalamazoo County. Police say the man and his 56-year-old wife were headed east on I-94 near Galesburg when the man claimed a semi truck entered their lane, causing the man to swerve his Mercury Mountaineer. He lost control of the SUV, which rolled and struck the median wall. He was taken to Borgess Hospital for his injuries.
Most vehicles speed past Kalamazoo’s interactive speed limit signs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Most of the vehicles that pass by interactive speed limit signs in the city are exceeding the posted speed limit. That is what three months of data from the city’s interactive speed signs shows, city Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “Unfortunately, the data shows...
Intersection closed for gas main replacement in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – An intersection is closed for four days as a gas main is replaced in Kalamazoo Township. Lake Street and Olmstead Road are closed Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Friday, Sept. 9, for a gas main replacement in the area, Consumers Energy said in a news release. The...
Crews free Muskegon man from vehicle following crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 50-year-old Muskegon man was seriously injured in a crash after driving off the roadway and rolling his vehicle several times, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police responded...
70-year-old man hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon left a 70-year-old man pinned inside an overturned car Saturday afternoon, police said. Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4:17 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, for a personal injury crash at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street for a personal injury crash.
Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Crash Near Galesburg (Comstock Township, MI)
Official police reports indicate that a single-car crash on I-94 near Galesburg Friday resulted in injuries. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday, sometime in the afternoon.
Road closures to begin after Labor Day in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI - City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of the storm that swept through Michigan on Monday, Aug. 29. The City of Battle Creek announced that road closures will begin on Tuesday, Sept 6, and possibly last through Friday, Sept. 9. The closures are necessary as heavy...
Argument over vehicle sale leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI - No one was injured after an argument over the sale of a truck prompted shots fired on Friday night. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 46000 block of M-43 in Arlington Township at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for a report of two armed men arguing.
whtc.com
Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
Man dies in hospital following Kzoo shooting
A man who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday has died.
Fire at Kalamazoo business under investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI – Authorities are working to determine the cause of how a Kalamazoo business caught fire Saturday night. No injuries were reported in the Saturday, Sept. 3 blaze, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
Boater spots body in Lake Michigan near St. Joseph
Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.
Body found in Lake Michigan 12 miles from shore
SHOREHAM, Mich. — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday. A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A man is dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vermont Street. This is south of the river and just east of State Road 19. Police say when they arrived, they found 42-year-old...
95.3 MNC
Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County
An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
WWMT
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
